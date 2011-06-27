  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration with any engine
  • head-turning looks
  • good V6 fuel economy
  • capable handling.
  • Poor visibility
  • cramped backseat
  • tiny trunk opening.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For tire-burning power and Hollywood flash, it doesn't get much better than the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.

Vehicle overview

If ever there was a car to put a mischievous spark in the eye of a driving enthusiast, it would be the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, the fifth-generation version of this famous nameplate.

For starters, this coupe and convertible have the classic muscle-car looks that cause enthusiasts to drool. In its ZL1 guise -- named after a legendary 1969 model and packing a monster 6.2-liter V8 with a mind-blowing 580 horsepower on tap -- it also gives its pilot the power to do long, smoky burnouts at will. Even the 323-hp V6 of lower trim levels and the 426-hp V8 of the SS model are impressive, meaning there isn't a pokey Camaro in the bunch. Handling also is as sharp as you'd expect, yet the ride is reasonably compliant as well.

In terms of everyday practicality, however, the Camaro has a few shortcomings. Visibility is subpar all around. Rear-seat legroom is virtually nonexistent and the modest-sized trunk is hampered by an opening small enough to make loading longer items like a set of golf clubs a real challenge.

Will you care? Probably not. The Camaro's sex appeal is enough to make many buyers overlook those weaknesses. Still, we'd still recommend test-driving two other reborn pony cars, namely the 2013 Dodge Challenger and 2013 Ford Mustang. Both offer similar performance potential without the Camaro's downsides. That said, we think the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro has what it takes to bring out the playful hooligan in anybody.

2013 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2013 Chevy Camaro is available in both four-seat coupe and convertible body styles. There are six trim levels, including the V6-powered 1LS/2LS (coupe only) and 1LT/2LT. The V8-equipped 1SS/2SS and ultra-performance ZL1 round out the lineup and are available in both coupe and convertible body styles.

Standard equipment on the entry-level 1LS includes 18-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, manually adjustable front seats with power recline, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input jack and satellite radio. The 2LS adds an automatic transmission.

The 1LT tacks on 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, remote start (automatic transmission models only), eight-way power seats and the new MyLink smartphone integration, which includes Bluetooth audio capability and a USB port/iPod interface. The 2LT includes these items plus 19-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview and driver's outside mirrors, extra gauges, a head-up display, rear park assist, a rearview camera (with a rearview mirror display), leather upholstery, heated front seats and a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics audio system (available separately on 1LT).

The 1SS is equipped similarly to the 1LT but adds a V8 engine, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2SS essentially combines the 1SS model's performance bits with the 2LT's convenience and luxury features. A new 1LE option package on manual transmission-equipped SS models includes racetrack-inspired hardware upgrades including unique gearing, suspension tuning and tires.

The ZL1 is equipped similarly to the 2SS but adds ultra-performance upgrades in the form of a supercharged V8, massive Brembo brakes, four-mode stability/traction control, active "Magnetic Ride Control" suspension dampers, unique 20-inch wheels (with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires) and retuned power steering. Exterior styling features include a functional carbon-fiber air extractor for the hood as well as unique front and rear fascias. Inside the cabin are microfiber suedelike upholstery, red accent stitching and a smaller, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The RS package (available on all trims but the LS and ZL1) adds 20-inch wheels and xenon headlights. A sunroof is optional on all coupe models except the LS, while a variety of exterior stripes and trim detailing are available across the board.

In addition to a soft top that powers down in about 20 seconds, all convertible versions also come standard with rear park assist (includes rearview camera).

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Chevy Camaro gets a new MyLink touchscreen audio system on LT, SS and ZL1 models, as well as a new MyLink-based GPS navigation system option (late availability). SS models equipped with a manual transmission can also be had with a new road-racing-inspired 1LE option package that includes unique gearing, suspension tuning and tires. Hill-start assist is now standard on all manual transmission models.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 323 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with the automatic transmission; these numbers drop 2 mpg across the board with the manual gearbox.

The Camaro SS gets a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 426 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with the standard six-speed manual and 400 hp and 410 lb-ft with the six-speed automatic. With the manual, the SS hits 60 mph in 5 seconds; EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. The automatic is only slightly less fuel-efficient at 15/24/18.

The Camaro ZL1 boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 580 hp and 556 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with a six-speed automatic optional. In Edmunds track testing, the ZL1 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Fuel mileage estimates are 14/19/16 with the manual transmission and 12/18/14 with the automatic.

Safety

Every 2013 Chevy Camaro comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is the OnStar telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

In government crash tests, the Camaro earned a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for front crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Edmunds brake testing, both Camaro V6 and V8 coupes with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 111 feet.

Driving

No matter what engine you choose, no one will ever accuse your 2013 Chevrolet Camaro of being slow. Buying a V6 Camaro isn't the stigma it used to be. The V6 responds quickly to the throttle and then revs freely, and the exhaust note is more liter-bike motorcycle than commuter car. Still, the V8 more ably fits the Camaro persona with its tire-shredding power and thundering exhaust note. All of that goes double for the supercharged ZL1.

Around corners, the Camaro grips hard and feels precise through the steering wheel. It's not the easiest car to see out of, and there's a lot of weight to manage, but by and large the Camaro is pretty talented. This year's new 1LE package further ups the car's handling potential, but the world-class ZL1 is in another league entirely. Not only does it deliver acceleration on par with exotic supercars costing many thousands more, but also the high-tech adaptive suspension and upgraded Brembo brakes give it well-rounded performance that works as well on the racetrack as on the daily commute.

Interior

Old-school pony cars weren't known for their jazzy interiors, but the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro makes a clean break with that tradition. Done up with a number of retro touches like square bezels around the gauges, the overall effect is stylish despite the use of a little too much hard plastic. Outward visibility, though, is hampered by thick roof pillars and a low roof line.

The Camaro's new MyLink display interface features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. Pleasingly, it allows further control of smartphone radio apps, such as Pandora and Stitcher. Unfortunately, the interface can prove frustrating to use at times, as reactions to touch inputs are occasionally slow or missed entirely.

While the front seats are comfortable enough, the Camaro's rear seat is the smallest among its rivals. The trunk is equally tiny at just 11.3 cubic feet, and its small opening also makes loading and unloading of larger items a frustrating experience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 camaro convertible 2lt FUN
chrisrich13,05/22/2013
One word FUN This car has everything you need to have a great time driving. I was not certain which engine to get when I ordered this car the v8 sounds great , the 6 cyl gets good gas mileage and has more power than you need. So if your on the fence about which engine to purchase you will be still having a blast with the 6 cyl.
2013 ZL1, a factory prepped hot rod!
Larry Franklin,06/12/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Not something to be considered for an inexperienced driver. Excellent engineering, brakes and handling! Still this coupe is a 4000 pound automobile; if you want to enjoy it you should have a reasonably good mix of track and drag strip experience to appreciate the power,handling and the refinement that was built into this automobile. Just because it's fast doesn't mean you have to violate most all state laws it's perfectly agreeable as a good Highway Cruiser as well. One trip down I-35 into Texas yielded an amazing 24.8 miles per gallon between 70 and 80 miles an hour, outstanding achievement for a supercharged 580 horsepower 6.2 L V8. Of course your mileage may vary, in town fuel mileage just nothing to brag about. Mostly my mileage has been from 10 to 15 miles per gallon in City traffic. When asked why at age 65 I purchased this yellow and black factory muscle car my answer is simple: It is FUN ! 25K Update 12/14/19: Just keeping to the recommended maintenance has resulted in a almost trouble free ride. Have tweaked the engine and tires (295 frt. & 325 rear) to add an extra slice of performance. Short tube headers, Corsica exhaust system, Fuel injectors changed from 56lb. per hour to 88lb. per hour, colder plugs, 160 degree t/stat, overdrive Harmonic Balancer Kit, 5% Overdrive Balancer Pulley, Supercharger Pulley Hub, 2.55 8 Rib 10 Bolt Pulley, full retune via dynamometer. Still running a mostly stock air intake due to Arizona dust, nothing filters better than OEM performance filters. HP is now over 600+ to the rear wheels. Lost a little fuel mileage but got a nice gain in horsepower/torque. I added a front proximity sensor to avoid parking berms, Clear front bra to protect from rock chips, LED headlights, back up lights, tail lights, flashing circuit to 3rd brake light, LED interior lighting. All work except retuning performed by myself, I am a retired ASE certified Heavy Equipment mechanic.
2013 V6 Camaro Convertible 2 LT auto trans
joemac26,03/25/2014
LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I have owned three Camaros, a 1991 coupe, 1995 convertible and my current 2013 convertible.This is undoubtedly the best one yet. Great performance from the V6, good mileage and this sucker handles like an Indy car on the curves. Plus it has a very good ride. The engine pulls as good or better than the other two V8 models and I am getting used to the V6 sound. Mine is Blue Ray Metallic with white stripes and I entered it in its first car show Saturday and it won Ist place in its class. I also get a lot of great comments about it. I was going to buy a corvette but I'm glad I didn't 'cause this car gets much more attention and can run on the "cheap" gas. I love this car!!! I have since installed a Solo Performance cat back exhaust system and it makes the V6 sound as cool as a V8!! I love this car even more now!!
Camaro LT w/ RS Package
luke326,03/16/2015
LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I recently bought a 2013 Camaro LT with the RS Package (automatic)..best decision I could make! I love my new Camaro, it's a blast to drive, a total head turner. Only complaint is very poor visibility when backing out of a parking spot. So I just back in so I'm pulling out nose first and problem solved. It gets great gas mileage. I constantly get compliments when filling up at the gas station. I bought it with 20K miles on it, it was a lease car turned in and was in perfect condition.
See all 31 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.7%

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), and SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT is priced between $11,995 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 13391 and80635 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS is priced between $19,995 and$29,990 with odometer readings between 17461 and111726 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is priced between $34,998 and$41,000 with odometer readings between 21061 and43543 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS is priced between $9,995 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 47538 and78452 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2013 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 13391 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,298.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,724.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

