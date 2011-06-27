Vehicle overview

If ever there was a car to put a mischievous spark in the eye of a driving enthusiast, it would be the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, the fifth-generation version of this famous nameplate.

For starters, this coupe and convertible have the classic muscle-car looks that cause enthusiasts to drool. In its ZL1 guise -- named after a legendary 1969 model and packing a monster 6.2-liter V8 with a mind-blowing 580 horsepower on tap -- it also gives its pilot the power to do long, smoky burnouts at will. Even the 323-hp V6 of lower trim levels and the 426-hp V8 of the SS model are impressive, meaning there isn't a pokey Camaro in the bunch. Handling also is as sharp as you'd expect, yet the ride is reasonably compliant as well.

In terms of everyday practicality, however, the Camaro has a few shortcomings. Visibility is subpar all around. Rear-seat legroom is virtually nonexistent and the modest-sized trunk is hampered by an opening small enough to make loading longer items like a set of golf clubs a real challenge.

Will you care? Probably not. The Camaro's sex appeal is enough to make many buyers overlook those weaknesses. Still, we'd still recommend test-driving two other reborn pony cars, namely the 2013 Dodge Challenger and 2013 Ford Mustang. Both offer similar performance potential without the Camaro's downsides. That said, we think the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro has what it takes to bring out the playful hooligan in anybody.