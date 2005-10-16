Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
- 4,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
White Bear Lake Buick GMC - White Bear Lake / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Family owned and operated since 1984. White Bear Lake Superstore offers the Premium Experience. Come see our hand selected high quality pre-owned inventory. White Bear Lake Superstore is Minnesota's Top Volume Buick GMC Dealership 6 Years Running! Leather Seats, 5.7L V8 SFI, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Carpeted Rear Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Body Side Moldings, Dual Sport Electric Remote Mirrors, Electronic Speed Control w/Resume, Fog Lamps, Illuminated Entry, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Steering Cooler, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Redundant Radio Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, SS Badging, SS Performance & Appearance Package, Theft Deterrent Alarm System. 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI Odometer is 79084 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G3Y2169563
Stock: P6483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 18,802 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use
$18,999
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CAMARO! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.7 Liter V8 Engine, 305 Horsepower, Two Door Power Soft Top Convertible, Z28 Package Z-28, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Driver's Seat, Dark Charcoal Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Fuzion ZRi 275/40 R17 Tires, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler with Integrated Light, Fog Lights, AM / FM Radio Tuner, CD Player, Monsoon Premium Audio System, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, White, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2000 Chevrolet Camaro convertible cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean clean hard to find Z-28 is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G3Y2120699
Stock: 10816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 142,054 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2000 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22KXY2175746
Stock: JYC-175746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 93,486 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Marshfield Motor - Marshfield / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G5Y2122325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
LS1 with PRC Heads. Comp Cam. SLP Full Exhaust. 390 Gears. UMI Suspension. Race Star Wheels/ Mickey Thompson Wheels with Drag Radials. Nitrous Xpress 100 Shot. All Upgrades were Installed and Tuned by FJ Performance in Export PA. Made 412 Horsepower on DYNO and 518 with the Nitrous shot!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22G712127039
Stock: M20-126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Base Light Pewter Metallic RWD Clean CARFAX. Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 SFI, RWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22K712137347
Stock: 0G1433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 57,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
George White Chevrolet - Ames / Iowa
Recent Arrival! Light Pewter Metallic *V8 Power*, *RWD*, 6-Speed Manual, Dark Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Air Conditioning, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down. 19/28 City/Highway MPG 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI GEORGE WHITE CHEVROLET - PRE-OWNED INVENTORY FOR AMES & ANKENY CHEVROLET CUSTOMERS George White Chevrolet is also your source for pre-owned Chevy cars and trucks. We have a large pre-owned inventory available. For used cars near Ankeny, paired with amazing service, visit our Ames Chevrolet showroom for a test drive today. You can use our site to view inventory, find a quick quote, or research leasing and financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22G2X2104194
Stock: A7795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 64,729 miles
$8,495
United Auto Sales Park & Sell - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32GBX2115433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,418 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,250
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, Electronic Speed Control w/Resume, Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote Hatch Release. Arctic White 1999 Chevrolet Camaro RWD 5-Speed Manual 3.8L V6 SFI 19/30 City/Highway MPG Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22K5X2121737
Stock: PC2544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 84,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500$4,373 Below Market
Sawyers Chevrolet - Dewitt / Michigan
***** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SITTING FOR A FEW YEARS AND WILL NEED SOME TLC TO BRING BACK TO SHOW CONDITION PRICE HAS BEEN LOWERED ACCORDINGLY FOR THIS RARE CORRECT 35TH ANNIVERSARY *****This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Z28 is a Gas powered V8 5.7L RWD with a Rear Spoiler. This car has a nice durable cloth covering its front bucket seats and rear pass-through bench seat. For safety this car has , Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Daytime Running Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Air Bag, and Passenger Air Bag. The heating and cooling systems are prompt and powerful. To keep you entertained as you cruise around, the audio system consists of the AM/FM Stereo, and CD Player, both of which are cast out via the Premium Sound System. To learn more about this car, please come see us at Sawyer Chevrolet in Dewitt today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22G022122816
Stock: P11935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2011
- 86,768 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,994$2,492 Below Market
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
INVENTORY REDUCTION! RARE FIND!! 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible with ONLY 86 000 MILES! This is a sharp car that needs nothing! 4 new tires. Car is clean inside and out! We drove this car 500 miles from New Orleans when it was bought at Vicari Auction. Call us for more information 770-537-8989
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G322172129
Stock: 4199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-08-2018
- 16,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,510$1,324 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
* Bergstrom Certified * Clean Carfax * Personal Use * 2 Door Coupe RWD * Transparent Removable Hatch Roof Panels 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 RWD Onyx Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Gen III Aluminum 5.7L V8 SFI Gen III Aluminum, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acceleration Slip Regulation Traction Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Congo/Lexington Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan/Clock, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Integrated Front Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium audio system: Monsoon, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22G622148725
Stock: T20852A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,868 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$16,888$2,129 Below Market
Luxury Motor Car Company - Cincinnati / Ohio
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS Z28 with a 350 V8 35th Anniversary Edition with Only 35k miles, Cloth Convertible Top This Car Is very clean5.7L (346) SFI V8 ENGINE (STD), Dual remote electric body-colored sport mirrors, Body-color body-side moldings, Intermittent wiper system, Rear deck spoiler, Automatic daytime running lights, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Rear window glass, Composite reflector optic headlamps, Three piece hard boot w/storage bag, Pwr folding convertible top, Fog lamps, Pwr door locks, Tilt-wheel steering wheel, Dual covered visor mirrors w/storage straps, Center console w/integral armrest/cup holders/storage compartment, Rear seat courtesy lamps, Remote keyless entry w/theft deterrent, Cloth reclining front bucket seats-inc: integral head restraints full folding rear seat back 6-way pwr driver-side seat adjuster, Air conditioning, Trunk lamp, Gauge pkg-inc: analog speedometer tachometer digital odometer fuel oil pressure coolant temp voltmeter, ETR AM/FM stereo w/cd player auto tone control-inc: seek-scan digital clock TheftLock speed compensated volume, Cruise control w/resume speed, Remote trunk release, 155 MPH speedometer, Day/night rearview mirror w/dual reading lamps, Leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls, Leather wrapped shift knob/parking brake, Front/rear carpeted floor mats, PASS-Key II theft deterrent system, Pwr windows w/driver express down feature, Monsoon 500-watt 8-speaker sound system, Elect rear window defogger, Auxiliary pwr outlet in console, Storage compartment in doors, Monotube gas-charged deCarbon front/rear shocks, Rear wheel drive, 2.73 rear axle ratio, 5.7L (346) SFI V8 engine, 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Stainless steel exhaust system, Performance ride/handling suspension, P245/50ZR16 Goodyear Eagle RSA all-season SBR BSW performance tires, Pwr steering cooler, 16" compact spare tire, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, 16" cast aluminum wheels, 16.8 gallon fuel tank, Short-long arm front suspension system, Front/rear stabilizer bars, 4-wheel coil spring suspension system, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system, Driver & front passenger airbags, Driver & front passenger 3-point safety belts, Automatic daytime running lights, Rear manual lap/shoulder safety belts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G022137855
Stock: 22137855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 7,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,988
Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois
WOW ONLY 7850 MILES !!!!!!!! This 2002 Camaro Z-28 / S.S. 35Th Anniversary Convertible is one of the MOST sought after Camaro's EVER !!!!!!!! We have the build sheet, Window Sticker and all the owners manuals. This is one of the FASTEST CAMARO'S EVER BUILT (for it's time) I f you always wanted one of these Camaro's YOU NEED TO CALL OR COME IN ASAP. Clean CARFAX. Bright Rally Red 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 S.S. CONVERTIBLE, RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Gen III Aluminum 5.7L V8 SFI Gen III Aluminum.Recent Arrival! Let us help you The Bill Kay Way! (FINANCING AVAIL. 60 MONTHS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G822117966
Stock: CP25146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L LS1 V8 motor which is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This is a special By Berger edition that came with the 35th Anniversary stripe. The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Bright Rally Red and rides on 12-inch wheels that were off of the ZR1 Corvette of the year. Another special feature of the Berger edition was the Berger SS grille which was only put onto 41 cars. It goes without saying that this car was sold new to Berger Chevrolet here in Grand Rapids, MI and is a one-owner car. The interior wears a Medium Gray Cloth with two front bucket seats. There are plenty of interior features on this wonderful Camaro. Some highlights include power driver seat, Monsoon audio system, power windows, power locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and theft alarm system. This is a one-owner vehicle that comes with plenty of records including the original window sticker, warranty sticker, and certificate of birth. 2002 was the 35th Anniversary of the Camaro line. GM rushed out the F-body styles to counter the unpredictable popularity of the Mustang. While the generations changed the Camaro greatly over the years, the main themes stayed the same. Low, quick power and style to go tear up the roads never go out of style.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G722155933
Stock: B3243 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,990
Kriegers of De Witt - De Witt / Iowa
*** 2002 CHEVY CAMARO CONVERTIBLE Z28 ***-----> MUST SEE CAMARO Z28!!!, ONLY 10,000 MILES!!!!!!, 5.7L V-8 - G80 - LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL - 4 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH OVERDRIVE - 16' CHROME CAST ALUMINUM - SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE (FRONT FASCIA EXTENSION ROCKER MOLDINGS, SPOILER EXTENSION, REAR FASCIA MOLDING) - CAMARO CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP INCLUDES: * ELEC SPEED CONTROL W/RESUME * REMOTE HATCH RELEASE * FOG LAMPS * POWER DOOR LOCK SYSTEM * POWER WINDOWS * MIRROR TWIN REMOTE ELECTRIC * LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/RADIO CONTROLS * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * THEFT DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM * BODYSIDE MOLDINGS * POWER DRIVER SEAT (6 WAY) - REMOTE CD CHANGER W/12 DISC MAGAZINE - LOW MILES!, ONE OF A KIND!!, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!!!, LEATHER SEATS, 35th ANNIVERSARY EDITION! Odometer is 45491 miles below market average! Krieger Auto Group is a 4th Generation family owned and operated new car dealership representing products manufactured by GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. We have proudly been serving Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 1956. Kriegers prides itself on delivering the highest standards in automotive Sales and Service. Krieger Auto Group....Shop Us Once Your Family For Life. Sport Appearance Package (Rocker Moldings), Preferred Equipment Group 1SB (Color-Keyed Body Side Moldings, Dual Sport Electric Remote Mirrors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Remote Hatch Release, Remote Keyless Entry System, and Theft-Deterrent Alarm System), Spoiler, 16' Chromed Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16' Silver Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.23 Rear Performance Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acceleration Slip Regulation Traction Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Congo/Lexington Cloth Seat Trim, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan/Clock, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Integrated Front License Plate Bracket, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Monsoon, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP32G322144444
Stock: M0319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2018
- 57,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$879 Below Market
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22G322158449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,499
AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado
Rear Spoiler 3.8L (231) Sfi V6 3800 Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission W/Od Bucket Seats Cloth Seat Trim Federal Emission Equipment Preferred Equipment Group Rear Window Defogger Not Desired Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai 104 is excited to offer this 1998 Chevrolet Camaro . This Chevrolet includes: 3.8L (231) SFI V6 3800 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. This 1998 Chevrolet Camaro has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This Chevrolet Camaro is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FP22K6W2117212
Stock: W2117212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
