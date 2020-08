Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin

WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CAMARO! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.7 Liter V8 Engine, 305 Horsepower, Two Door Power Soft Top Convertible, Z28 Package Z-28, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Driver's Seat, Dark Charcoal Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Fuzion ZRi 275/40 R17 Tires, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler with Integrated Light, Fog Lights, AM / FM Radio Tuner, CD Player, Monsoon Premium Audio System, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, White, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2000 Chevrolet Camaro convertible cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean clean hard to find Z-28 is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FP32G3Y2120699

Stock: 10816

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020