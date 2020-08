Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Sawyers Chevrolet - Dewitt / Michigan

***** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SITTING FOR A FEW YEARS AND WILL NEED SOME TLC TO BRING BACK TO SHOW CONDITION PRICE HAS BEEN LOWERED ACCORDINGLY FOR THIS RARE CORRECT 35TH ANNIVERSARY *****This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th Anniversary Z28 is a Gas powered V8 5.7L RWD with a Rear Spoiler. This car has a nice durable cloth covering its front bucket seats and rear pass-through bench seat. For safety this car has , Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Daytime Running Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Air Bag, and Passenger Air Bag. The heating and cooling systems are prompt and powerful. To keep you entertained as you cruise around, the audio system consists of the AM/FM Stereo, and CD Player, both of which are cast out via the Premium Sound System. To learn more about this car, please come see us at Sawyer Chevrolet in Dewitt today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FP22G022122816

Stock: P11935

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-15-2011