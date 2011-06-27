1990 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Other years
Used Camaro for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Driver airbag is standard. The 2.8-liter V6 is replaced by a 3.1-liter motor making 140 horsepower. The 5.7-liter V8 is redesigned with lighter-weight pistons. IROC models get a limited-slip differential, and IROC convertibles have new 16-inch alloy wheels. Delco/Bose sound system is upgraded. Buyers can order a Flame Red interior, though we don't know why they would.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Camaro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mindy shorr,03/18/2004
this unit is super quick, fast and stong. remember, a poor or moderate comfort rating is desirable in a performence car. it has 245 hp and 345 lb/ft of torque in standard form. the 1990-'92 f-body may be the best performer of all four generations. motor trend magaine tested this in the march 1990 issue with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. and this test was without factory option slp. this was a short model year, so all '90 models were made during the last three months of 1989. why so short? g.m. did not renew its contract with the i.r.o.c. and was not licensed to use 'iroc' starting january 1990.
rpthorp,12/08/2010
I drove a dark red 1988 Iroc-Z in high school. It was the greatest present a man could give to his son. She was strong, fast, powerful, loud and impressive. The 5-speed was matched beautifully to that 5.0 liter. We had a 3.73 rear end with full time posi. She got off the line like no other. I never had any issues at all with her. I damn near cried when I sold her.
yoyoNvegas,06/19/2010
Rs v8 5.0 L 5 speed manual trans. 177k miles I've had this car for 4 years. It's a very durable car! Its stuck with me through thick and thin ! Car runs at high temp at times. But nothing to bad. Always make sure to keep an eye on your front tires! The engine is very heavy! Wish the trunk didn't have a motor. And would lock manually.
Iroc-U,02/13/2003
The best car on earth.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
