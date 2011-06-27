  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1990 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,075 - $2,502
Used Camaro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Driver airbag is standard. The 2.8-liter V6 is replaced by a 3.1-liter motor making 140 horsepower. The 5.7-liter V8 is redesigned with lighter-weight pistons. IROC models get a limited-slip differential, and IROC convertibles have new 16-inch alloy wheels. Delco/Bose sound system is upgraded. Buyers can order a Flame Red interior, though we don't know why they would.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

350 F-Body Review
mindy shorr,03/18/2004
this unit is super quick, fast and stong. remember, a poor or moderate comfort rating is desirable in a performence car. it has 245 hp and 345 lb/ft of torque in standard form. the 1990-'92 f-body may be the best performer of all four generations. motor trend magaine tested this in the march 1990 issue with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. and this test was without factory option slp. this was a short model year, so all '90 models were made during the last three months of 1989. why so short? g.m. did not renew its contract with the i.r.o.c. and was not licensed to use 'iroc' starting january 1990.
High School Sweetheart
rpthorp,12/08/2010
I drove a dark red 1988 Iroc-Z in high school. It was the greatest present a man could give to his son. She was strong, fast, powerful, loud and impressive. The 5-speed was matched beautifully to that 5.0 liter. We had a 3.73 rear end with full time posi. She got off the line like no other. I never had any issues at all with her. I damn near cried when I sold her.
Built to last*
yoyoNvegas,06/19/2010
Rs v8 5.0 L 5 speed manual trans. 177k miles I've had this car for 4 years. It's a very durable car! Its stuck with me through thick and thin ! Car runs at high temp at times. But nothing to bad. Always make sure to keep an eye on your front tires! The engine is very heavy! Wish the trunk didn't have a motor. And would lock manually.
Best Car on Earth
Iroc-U,02/13/2003
The best car on earth.
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Hatchback, Camaro IROC Z, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include IROC Z 2dr Convertible, IROC Z 2dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Convertible, and RS 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1990 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,397.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,805.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles