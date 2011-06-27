Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
Cadillac forgetaboutit
LgCrusher, 10/31/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
It's a Caddy, don't sleep! If you are looking for a family SUV ala loading up kids and stuff maybe this is not it but if you are looking for a personal Exec type of ride then you've landed. I've driven all the competition including the Rover which is not mentioned here and I came home to American made luxury. 'nuff said!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury Stops Here
Jim, 09/21/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
Powerful and Luxurious. This model year has not kept up to current technology, however it is acceptable for basic functions.
Report Abuse
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing powerful strong suv
Ben, 06/23/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Buy it don't think just buy it drives amazing
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
