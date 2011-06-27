Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

LgCrusher , 10/31/2016 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

It's a Caddy, don't sleep! If you are looking for a family SUV ala loading up kids and stuff maybe this is not it but if you are looking for a personal Exec type of ride then you've landed. I've driven all the competition including the Rover which is not mentioned here and I came home to American made luxury. 'nuff said!