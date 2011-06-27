  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Cadillac Escalade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,946$24,538$26,949
Clean$21,147$23,627$25,902
Average$19,547$21,805$23,808
Rough$17,948$19,983$21,715
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,050$25,245$28,198
Clean$21,247$24,308$27,103
Average$19,640$22,433$24,912
Rough$18,033$20,558$22,721
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,839$30,960$33,865
Clean$26,825$29,810$32,550
Average$24,796$27,511$29,919
Rough$22,767$25,212$27,288
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,518$26,502$29,270
Clean$22,661$25,518$28,133
Average$20,947$23,550$25,859
Rough$19,233$21,582$23,585
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,380$30,692$33,769
Clean$26,383$29,552$32,457
Average$24,387$27,273$29,834
Rough$22,392$24,994$27,210
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,171$28,288$31,181
Clean$24,254$27,238$29,970
Average$22,419$25,137$27,548
Rough$20,585$23,036$25,125
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,517$25,399$28,073
Clean$21,697$24,456$26,983
Average$20,056$22,570$24,802
Rough$18,415$20,684$22,621
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,264$27,316$30,147
Clean$23,380$26,301$28,976
Average$21,611$24,273$26,634
Rough$19,843$22,244$24,292
Sell my 2014 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Cadillac Escalade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,308 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,308 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,247 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,308 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Cadillac Escalade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Cadillac Escalade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ranges from $18,033 to $28,198, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Cadillac Escalade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.