1994 Buick Regal Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag and ABS standard on all Regals. The 3.1-liter V6 gets 20 more horsepower. Power windows standard across the board, and automatic door locks unlock when car is shifted into "Park."
pvc,06/12/2009
I bought this little gem last year with 120,000 miles original miles on it. It runs great, it looks great, I get a lot of comments from people about the car, overall I'm very pleased with this vehicle. It is often below zero in winter where I live and it fired up every single morning no problem, I didn't even have to "plug it in". It's better than quite a few brand new cars I have owned over the years. I'm sorry that I didn't have this car when it was brand new!
Fendo,12/04/2004
Buick has been buiding great American cars since 1903. The 1994 GS is another one in a long line of comfortable and sporty coupes. The engine is responsive and gets surprising mileage. Even with passengers and the A/C running we avg. 26.5 on the open road. Of course we Buick buyers like our power options(seats, locks, windows, mirrors, antenna) and comfy leather seats. Car is ultra reliable!
Mark Giordano,11/12/2002
I have had this car since Thanksgiving 1999, I bought it from a local dealer. I love this car, it has the 3.8 l V6, it has a nice sound to it. It's pretty quick too. This car has such a smooth ride, even with 119,000 miles on it. No engine problemes...EVER!!! The only thing I've had to replace/repair is the battery, rotors and calipers and the shocks and struts. The shocks and struts were put in at 80,000 miles by the dealer at no cost to me. I love this car and would recomend it to someone who loves comfort, performance, and American luxury.
dave,09/13/2008
My wife and I purchased our Regal GS from a private owner, It was his loss. Aside from the usual maintenance this automobile is quite possibly the best car we have ever owned or driven. We are getting upwards of 27 miles a gallon on a motor that has 197000 miles on it and it will still smoke the tires if you so choose. In the dead of the winter(20 below up here) it has always started and performed without fail. All this from a 14 year old car! Too cool.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
