Consumer Rating
(12)
1994 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Buick Regal for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag and ABS standard on all Regals. The 3.1-liter V6 gets 20 more horsepower. Power windows standard across the board, and automatic door locks unlock when car is shifted into "Park."

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Buick Regal.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love This Car
pvc,06/12/2009
I bought this little gem last year with 120,000 miles original miles on it. It runs great, it looks great, I get a lot of comments from people about the car, overall I'm very pleased with this vehicle. It is often below zero in winter where I live and it fired up every single morning no problem, I didn't even have to "plug it in". It's better than quite a few brand new cars I have owned over the years. I'm sorry that I didn't have this car when it was brand new!
Buick tradition
Fendo,12/04/2004
Buick has been buiding great American cars since 1903. The 1994 GS is another one in a long line of comfortable and sporty coupes. The engine is responsive and gets surprising mileage. Even with passengers and the A/C running we avg. 26.5 on the open road. Of course we Buick buyers like our power options(seats, locks, windows, mirrors, antenna) and comfy leather seats. Car is ultra reliable!
1994 Regal Custom Coupe
Mark Giordano,11/12/2002
I have had this car since Thanksgiving 1999, I bought it from a local dealer. I love this car, it has the 3.8 l V6, it has a nice sound to it. It's pretty quick too. This car has such a smooth ride, even with 119,000 miles on it. No engine problemes...EVER!!! The only thing I've had to replace/repair is the battery, rotors and calipers and the shocks and struts. The shocks and struts were put in at 80,000 miles by the dealer at no cost to me. I love this car and would recomend it to someone who loves comfort, performance, and American luxury.
Love those Buicks
dave,09/13/2008
My wife and I purchased our Regal GS from a private owner, It was his loss. Aside from the usual maintenance this automobile is quite possibly the best car we have ever owned or driven. We are getting upwards of 27 miles a gallon on a motor that has 197000 miles on it and it will still smoke the tires if you so choose. In the dead of the winter(20 below up here) it has always started and performed without fail. All this from a 14 year old car! Too cool.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Buick Regal
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1994 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1994 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, and Custom 2dr Coupe.

