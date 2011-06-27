I bought this little gem last year with 120,000 miles original miles on it. It runs great, it looks great, I get a lot of comments from people about the car, overall I'm very pleased with this vehicle. It is often below zero in winter where I live and it fired up every single morning no problem, I didn't even have to "plug it in". It's better than quite a few brand new cars I have owned over the years. I'm sorry that I didn't have this car when it was brand new!

