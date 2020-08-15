Used 2011 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rl3 Preferred Equipment Group Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Cashmere; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 2.4L Ecotec Dohc; 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) With Vvt (Variable Valve Timing) Espresso Bronze Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Hydra-Matic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Buick Regal CXL RL3 with 107,522mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Buick Regal has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Regal. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Regal CXL RL3. This Buick Regal CXL RL3 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2011 Buick Regal: The Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60. At a price that's well below those premium brand sedans, GM is pitching the Buick--especially the performance-oriented GS--as a sporty alternative. That said, with a very full range of standard convenience and safety features, plus a fashionable new look, the Regal CXL is safe and sporty, yet still comfortable, alternative for families who see the mainstream offerings as a little too boring. This model sets itself apart with Sporty styling, stronger, more fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engines, nicely detailed interior, performance-tuned GS model, and value pricing for lots of standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W04GR5EC5B1143747

Stock: B1143747

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-02-2020