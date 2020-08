Used 2011 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

#1 Cochran Hyundai of Monroeville - Monroeville / Pennsylvania

Recent Arrival! COCHRAN LOT 1, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive. Granite Gray Metallic 2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Odometer is 32643 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W04GU5GC9B1021758

Stock: H200632A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020