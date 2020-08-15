Used 2011 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,399$1,718 Below Market
#1 Cochran Hyundai of Monroeville - Monroeville / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! COCHRAN LOT 1, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive. Granite Gray Metallic 2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Odometer is 32643 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU5GC9B1021758
Stock: H200632A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 84,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,598$1,321 Below Market
Wetzel Ford - Richmond / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GY5GVXB1079979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,770$801 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rl3 Preferred Equipment Group Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Cashmere; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 2.4L Ecotec Dohc; 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) With Vvt (Variable Valve Timing) Espresso Bronze Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Hydra-Matic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Buick Regal CXL RL3 with 107,522mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Buick Regal has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick Regal. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Regal CXL RL3. This Buick Regal CXL RL3 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2011 Buick Regal: The Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60. At a price that's well below those premium brand sedans, GM is pitching the Buick--especially the performance-oriented GS--as a sporty alternative. That said, with a very full range of standard convenience and safety features, plus a fashionable new look, the Regal CXL is safe and sporty, yet still comfortable, alternative for families who see the mainstream offerings as a little too boring. This model sets itself apart with Sporty styling, stronger, more fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engines, nicely detailed interior, performance-tuned GS model, and value pricing for lots of standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR5EC5B1143747
Stock: B1143747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 108,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,991
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
Local Trade, Regal CXL.Recent Arrival!19/30 City/Highway MPGSilver 2011 Buick Regal CXL FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVTAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GT5GC4B1011125
Stock: TB1011125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,500$1,003 Below Market
Behlmann Cadillac - Troy / Missouri
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive. Carbon Black Metallic 2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim 2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Comfort & Convenience Package (120-Volt Power Outlet, Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Preferred Equipment Group RL5 (Airbags, harman/kardon 320W 9-Speaker Audio System, and Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade), 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 18' x 8' 13-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio. 19/30 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Excludes tax title license and Fees. W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GT5GC1B1007758
Stock: 200442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 80,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,650
Country Chevrolet - Pampa / Texas
Only 80,217 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Buick Regal delivers a Gas L4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HYDRA-MATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, tap up/tap down (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes (AJC) 2-way adjustable head restraints (STD), RL3 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment.*This Buick Regal Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICKSILVER METALLIC, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), EBONY, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD AND MP3 PLAYER 3.5 mm audio input jack, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), XM Radio (subscription required), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Country II, 805 N Hobart St, Pampa, TX 79065.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR5EC0B1010412
Stock: P920182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 70,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,987$675 Below Market
Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, LOW MILES - 70,045! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD AND MP3 PLAYER 3.5 mm audio input jack, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HYDRA-MATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, tap up/tap down (STD), ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHCEXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "Tasteful exterior design, firm yet compliant ridePricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EC4B9210503
Stock: 6S03195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 89,128 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,900$287 Below Market
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EC3B9199719
Stock: 199719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,995$1,057 Below Market
Just Car Deals - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GN5EC8B1133659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,267 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$1,185 Below Market
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR5EC8B1018967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,181 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,350$623 Below Market
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon 320W 9-Speaker Audio System, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. 2011 Buick Regal CXL Black 30/19 Highway/City MPG 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4D Sedan Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick New Price! We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (800) 863-6343 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU5GC3B1008892
Stock: 18L282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2017
- 204,091 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,900$711 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Carbon Black Metallic 2011 Buick Regal CXL FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT Alloy wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade. 19/30 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU5GC4B1004303
Stock: X22546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 76,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,982$448 Below Market
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ADVANCED SAFETY Tech, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 18" x 8" 13-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio. Quicksilver Metallic 2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVTOdometer is 15216 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickThis 2011 Regal is fun to drive and achieves a terrific 30 MPG! Plus you can take unlimited car-selfies to post on Facebook, Twitter, or even Instagram! It's all included! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GS5EC8B1000831
Stock: WT2002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 106,814 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,679$479 Below Market
Ken Ware Buick Chevrolet GMC - North Bend / Oregon
Thank you for considering Ken Ware Super Store. These vehicles are an exceptional choice . We have included a list of the equipment on this vehicle and are positive you will find Ken Ware Chevrolet a wonderful community dealership to purchase your next vehicle. Contact Sales @ 541-756-1181Ken Ware Chevrolet1595 NewmarkNorth Bend, Oregon97459
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GW5EV1B1080818
Stock: 478199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 81,972 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,490$375 Below Market
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2011 Buick Regal 4dr 4dr Sedan CXL RL6 (Russelsheim) *Ltd Avail* features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Espresso Bronze Metallic with a Ebony Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2011 Buick Regal CXL 2.4L I4 FWD with auto trans in Espresso Bronze Metallic/Black Leather!! Clean 1 Owner vehicle!! Just replaced all 4 brake pads and rotors, fresh oil change and valve cover gaskets! Loaded with *navigation *parking sensors *sunroof *Harman Kardon audio *bluetooth *heated seats *rear folding seats *cd player *aux and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Buick is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Net, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, Leather Seat, Navigation Aid, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Second Row Folding Seat, Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trunk Anti-Trap Device Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU5GC9B1088439
Stock: PMC2435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 27,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2011 Buick Regal CXL Russelsheim CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sedan ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT FWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SIDI DOHC VVT, Cylinder Count: 4, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 18" x 8" 13-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group RL1, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio. Russelsheim 2011CXL 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Buick Regal Summit WhiteWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GN5EC3B9215196
Stock: 337207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 119,286 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,495
Ford Road Motor Sales - Dearborn / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GS5EC3B1007962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,250 milesFair Deal
$9,937
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Thank you for visiting another one of Lester Glenn Chevrolet's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Buick Regal CXL RL4 with 62,250mi.This Buick Regal has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This low mileage Buick Regal has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. The Buick Regal CXL RL4 is in a class on its own. So much so, that Buick didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options.More information about the 2011 Buick Regal:The Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60. At a price that's well below those premium brand sedans, GM is pitching the Buick--especially the performance-oriented GS--as a sporty alternative. That said, with a very full range of standard convenience and safety features, plus a fashionable new look, the Regal CXL is safe and sporty, yet still comfortable, alternative for families who see the mainstream offerings as a little too boring.Strengths of this model include Sporty styling, stronger, more fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engines, nicely detailed interior, performance-tuned GS model, and value pricing for lots of standard features.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chevrolet offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8831.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EC6B9176841
Stock: B917684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
- 5(73%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(2%)
Related Buick Regal info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Enclave Everett WA
- Used Buick Cascada Manassas VA
- Used Buick Lucerne Kansas City MO
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Jackson MS
- Used Buick Lucerne Bowling Green KY
- Used Buick Verano Charlotte NC
- Used Buick Verano Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Elizabeth NJ
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Garland TX
- Used Buick Enclave Ashburn VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Verano 2017 Santa Ana CA
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2016 Saint Louis MO
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017 Gilbert AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon