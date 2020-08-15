Used 2011 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Regal Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Gray
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    61,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,399

    $1,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo

    84,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,598

    $1,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    107,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,770

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    108,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Black
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    11,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $1,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    80,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,650

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Black
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    70,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,987

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    89,128 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    $287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    115,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    45,267 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Black
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    77,181 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,350

    $623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Black
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    204,091 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,900

    $711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    76,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,982

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo in Silver
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo

    106,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,679

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    81,972 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,490

    $375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in White
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    27,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Black
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    119,286 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2011 Buick Regal CXL in Gold
    used

    2011 Buick Regal CXL

    62,250 miles
    Fair Deal

    $9,937

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

Overall Consumer Rating
4.481 Reviews
2011 NEW Regal CXL Turbo in the garage.
sjlute48,03/15/2011
Check out youtube videos, 2011 Buick Regal Turbo 1 of 2 and 2 of 2 by bahabusters for the real story on this car. Review done on a german test track by professional drivers and compared to other german road car / sport sedans in its class. Then test drive one. I bought the CXL Turbo with the T07 package including the ineractive drive controls with sport and tour modes. You need the interactive drive controls to experience the full potential of this vehicle. Video Pt 2 of 2 has factory Regal doing 140 mph on the autobahn with room to spare before backing down to 100. My wife and I test drove comparable Acura, BMW, Volkswagon, Audi and KIA mid size sport sedans before making our purchase.
