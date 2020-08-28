Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback for Sale Near Me
- 11,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$3,607 Below Market
- 15,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999$2,609 Below Market
- 11,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,021 Below Market
- certified
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence4,802 miles
$23,970$1,817 Below Market
- 20,628 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,950
- 16,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,390$1,554 Below Market
- 10,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,950$1,683 Below Market
- 6,129 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$22,950$1,661 Below Market
- 13,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
- 19,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,490$339 Below Market
- 8,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,500
- 23,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000$438 Below Market
- 9,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,792
- 15,246 miles
$17,998
- 12,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,995$249 Below Market
- 21,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,986
- 24,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,920
- certified
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred24,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,862
Overall Consumer Rating3.913 Reviews
Jake,05/18/2018
Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
We have had this car for over almost 2 years now and there is very little not to like. In terms of value, it seems to beat the big name imported cars hands down. It has a responsive and peppy engine. The instrumentation is logical, though somewhat understated. Mileage on the highway has been much better than expected. We averaged over 30 mpg on a recent 500+ mile trip. Driving comfort is very good. We did have some mistaken potential crash warnings from the crash avoidance systems, especially when making sharp turns at an intersections where we turn into a lane that has a large truck stopped in the turn lane of the street that we are turning into. Wish lists: The car had an automatic closing mechanism for its hatchback opening. The navigation system could be much more user friendly, like the systems offered by Tom-Tom for it's GPS units. GM should really update this as I think this could just need to be a softwaree update. The memory system for who the driver is for seat positioning, sometimes seems to relate to whoever entered the car first, not necessarily to the driver. This could use some tweaking. Likewise with the recognition of which phone it should pair with. Again these might also be a software tweak.
