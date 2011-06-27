Vehicle overview

With its long list of standard features and relatively affordable pricing, the 2016 Buick Regal continues to offer good value compared to entry-level luxury sedans. However, some notable weaknesses keep it from being an unequivocal contender, and indeed put it in an odd no man's land between those luxury models and regular midsize sedans.

For 2016, the base model steps back to a lethargic and inefficient 2.4-liter engine from the Regal's past, while all models are afflicted with cramped rear seating. Virtually every rival bests the Regal in these areas. If you're cool with the space situation, though, keep in mind that the engine problem can be rectified. Standard on all except the base 1SV trim level is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that pumps out a competitive 259 horsepower. The turbo-4's fuel economy still lags the pack, but its peppy acceleration should please many drivers.

Additionally, every Regal comes well-equipped with items like leather seats and automatic climate control, plus an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that boasts an enhanced interface and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for 2016.

The 2016 Buick Regal's optional all-wheel-drive system provides extra security in the snow.

While the Regal certainly has some strong suits, there is an abundance of other sedans to consider. First, it would be worth taking a look at well-optioned versions of midsize sedans, including the Chevy Malibu and Honda Accord. Then there's the Volkswagen CC, which exists in the same sort of in-between-segment limbo as the Regal, yet provides solid driving dynamics and a high-quality cabin. Finally, there are the more value-oriented entry-level luxury sedans such as the Acura TLX and Lincoln MKZ. They aren't as desirable overall as an Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series, but they offer a lot for the money -- and in many ways are also more appealing than the Buick sedan in question.

We Recommend

The base Regal 1SV offers a wealth of equipment that could cost at least $10,000 extra to acquire in an entry-level luxury sedan. Unfortunately, its weak engine is cause to step up to the Regal 1SL that differs only in its more powerful turbocharged engine.