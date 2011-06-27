  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2016 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2016 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features
  • optional turbocharged engine delivers strong acceleration
  • luxury car features for less money than luxury sedans
  • available all-wheel drive is not offered on many of its competitors.
  • Very slow acceleration from base engine
  • mediocre fuel economy with either engine
  • interior lacks the look and quality of a true luxury sedan
  • backseat less accommodating than most sedans in this class
  • narrow trunk opening can make loading luggage difficult.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$13,500 - $19,886
Used Regal for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

You've always known the Buick nameplate. You know it stands for a higher degree of comfort and elegance, yet it's not so fancy, premium or pricey to vault itself into full-on luxury territory. The 2016 Buick Regal is true to its brand's history, nestled nicely into a gap between midsize family sedans and entry-level luxury sedans. If you're looking for an alternative to either of those, read more to check out all the Regal has to offer.

Vehicle overview

With its long list of standard features and relatively affordable pricing, the 2016 Buick Regal continues to offer good value compared to entry-level luxury sedans. However, some notable weaknesses keep it from being an unequivocal contender, and indeed put it in an odd no man's land between those luxury models and regular midsize sedans.

For 2016, the base model steps back to a lethargic and inefficient 2.4-liter engine from the Regal's past, while all models are afflicted with cramped rear seating. Virtually every rival bests the Regal in these areas. If you're cool with the space situation, though, keep in mind that the engine problem can be rectified. Standard on all except the base 1SV trim level is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that pumps out a competitive 259 horsepower. The turbo-4's fuel economy still lags the pack, but its peppy acceleration should please many drivers.

Additionally, every Regal comes well-equipped with items like leather seats and automatic climate control, plus an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that boasts an enhanced interface and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for 2016.

The 2016 Buick Regal's optional all-wheel-drive system provides extra security in the snow.

While the Regal certainly has some strong suits, there is an abundance of other sedans to consider. First, it would be worth taking a look at well-optioned versions of midsize sedans, including the Chevy Malibu and Honda Accord. Then there's the Volkswagen CC, which exists in the same sort of in-between-segment limbo as the Regal, yet provides solid driving dynamics and a high-quality cabin. Finally, there are the more value-oriented entry-level luxury sedans such as the Acura TLX and Lincoln MKZ. They aren't as desirable overall as an Audi A4 or  BMW 3 Series, but they offer a lot for the money -- and in many ways are also more appealing than the Buick sedan in question.

We Recommend

The base Regal 1SV offers a wealth of equipment that could cost at least $10,000 extra to acquire in an entry-level luxury sedan. Unfortunately, its weak engine is cause to step up to the Regal 1SL that differs only in its more powerful turbocharged engine.

2016 Buick Regal models

The 2016 Buick Regal is a midsize sedan that comes in 1SV, 1SL, Premium II (1SP) or GS (1SX) trims.

The base 1SV Regal starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, remote keyless entry, heated power mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a power height-adjustable passenger seat (with manual adjustments), split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system (with an 8-inch touchscreen), a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free (giving iPhone users voice control over a range of functions via the Bluetooth microphone), Apple CarPlay and (late availability) Android Auto for enhanced smartphone functionality, OnStar emergency communications and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.

The 1SL adds a more powerful turbocharged engine and dual exhaust outlets, as well as an available Sport Touring package that throws in unique 18-inch wheels and a rear spoiler.

The Premium II adds xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, rear-seat side airbags, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat (with two-way power lumbar), a 110-volt power outlet, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The GS boasts 19-inch wheels (20-inchers with summer tires are optional), unique front and rear fascias, front and rear parking sensors, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, adjustable drive modes (influencing suspension, steering and shift calibration), Brembo front brakes, body-color sport rocker panels, an enlarged and configurable gauge-cluster information display, unique pedals, sport front seats and a three-spoke sport steering wheel.

Most of these GS features are exclusive, but the sport-tuned suspension (minus the adaptive dampers) is also specified on non-GS Regals with AWD. Optional on the Premium II and GS are two Driver Confidence packages. The first adds numerous safety technologies (including a blind-spot monitor, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision alert), as well as driver memory settings, while the second -- which requires the first -- adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

Stand-alone options, depending on trim, include some of the higher trims' standard features plus a sunroof, 18-inch chrome-clad wheels and ambient interior lighting.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Buick Regal loses the eAssist mild hybrid powertrain (except for fleet customers) and turns back the clock with a "new" 2.4-liter base engine last seen in 2012. An improved IntelliLink system promises greater ease of use as well as Apple CarPlay compatibility. Minor equipment updates include a new Sport Touring appearance package and a slightly revised trim-level structure.

Performance & mpg

The base 2016 Buick Regal 1SV employs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that pushes 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy ratings are disappointingly low given the modest output numbers, standing at 23 mpg combined (19 city/31 highway).

In Edmunds testing of a 2011 Regal with the same powertrain, we recorded a substandard 0-60-mph time of 9.8 seconds. That's by far the slowest time we've recorded for a midsize sedan, let alone a sedan like the Regal with premium pretensions.

The 2016 Buick Regal GS comes with exclusive adaptive suspension dampers but the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 as the 1SL and Premium II trims.

The remaining Regal trims rely on a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 259 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional. A six-speed automatic transmission is mandatory unless you spring for the GS, which offers an optional six-speed manual with front-wheel drive (the GS AWD is only available with an automatic).

The EPA rates the turbocharged Regal at 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with front-wheel drive and the automatic, 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with AWD and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) for the front-drive Regal GS with the manual.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Regal with the 2.0-liter turbo accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is slower than many choices in this price range. It's also one of the slowest among midsize sedans with an upgrade engine.

Safety

The 2016 Buick Regal comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are standard on the Premium II and GS. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, a stolen vehicle locator and remote door unlock. The optional Driver Confidence package #1 includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a frontal collision warning system. The Driver Confidence package #2 adds a more sophisticated frontal collision mitigation system that initiates automatic braking in potential crash situations.

In Edmunds brake testing, a turbocharged Regal came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is shorter than average for a car in this class. A GS with the optional 20-inch summer tires managed to stop in an even shorter 113 feet, although most other sport sedans with summer tires fare even better.

In government crash tests, the Regal received the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Regal its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The Regal's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When equipped with the turbocharged engine, the 2016 Buick Regal provides drivers with an ample amount of spunk. It's not the most refined four-cylinder in this price range, but real-world acceleration is strong in most situations. Unfortunately, the base 1SV model suffers from lackluster acceleration due to its outdated, non-turbocharged engine.

No matter the powertrain, all Regals ride smoothly, and the cabin remains remarkably quiet at speed. Handling is rather capable with the sport-tuned suspension, though the base setup isn't designed for enthusiastic driving. Either way, steering is light but reasonably precise. The Regal doesn't excel in any one category, but it remains composed and confident.

Interior

Inside, the 2016 Buick Regal features a sleek dashboard with minimal button clutter. The appearance is upscale, and materials quality is satisfactory, if not fully luxury-grade. The standard 8-inch touchscreen powers the IntelliLink infotainment system, which features large icons and Pandora radio compatibility, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for 2016. The IntelliLink interface includes smartphone-style swipe commands and voice-command functionality, and the touchscreen's graphics are colorful and sharp. It's nice that Buick includes the same screen on every model, as opposed to making you pay more for a premium display like many competitors.

The Regal comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen that gets an updated interface with new features for 2016.

The Regal's front seats are surprisingly snug and supportive; slim folks will smile, but the broader of beam may wish for more wiggle room. Rear seat riders will find relatively cramped quarters, a surprise given the Regal's exterior dimensions. The Regal's elegant sloping roof line doesn't do any favors for rear seat passengers either, as rear seat headroom is lacking. Making matters worse, the sleek roof line also hampers rearward visibility.

Out back, the Regal offers a decent 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space; however, its narrowness makes longer items, like golf bags, a tight fit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Buick Regal.

5(53%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.1
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the AWD
David,03/01/2017
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Never thought I'be be buying a Buick but i really love this car. It drives great. If you live in snowy New England, this car is a great way to have great traction without having to have an SUV. This car matches up well with the Audi A4 at almost $10,000 less. And it uses regular gas!
Saved my life! Love this car.
JRGAR,05/04/2018
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We owned a 2012 base Regal with 73,000 that saved my life in a high speed side impact traffic accident. We found a 2016 Regal Tii Premium II with low mileage at our local Buick dealer and took it for a test drive. We were immediately impressed with the obvious improvements in the Buick Regal Tii. We were amazed at the quiet and comfort and the added horsepower of the turbo was a great plus. The Bose stereo system, navigation, blue tooth, Wi-Fi and such and this feels like the car of my retirement dreams. An American brand car that looks better, maintenance affordable and better priced then most of the Audi, BMW etc. over priced foreign models. Thanks Buick for making the car that saved my life and our new best loved car, 2016 Buick Regal Tii. JRGAR
Better than my 2011
Mark,08/23/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I traded my 2011 Buick Regal in on this 2016 because I loved my 2011 so much. My 2011 was not a turbo & it was a dark gray with black interior. My wife and I wanted a lighter color outside with a light color interior also. We bought it in July 2016 when Buick was giving 20% off on certain models. We used our GM points from our GM card and the discount on the car listed for 31,000 we paid $23,300 for it. I could not pass up that deal up. The color was Champagne Silver with cashmere leather interior. I love the changes & improvements they have made since 2011. My 2016 drives smoother and is quieter & the turbo engine is great. It is real easy to use all of the features this car has to offer. I can get in this car & drive it on a long trip & feel comfortable the whole time. This is only one the second Buick I have owened. I have been driving since 1972 & have owened a lot of cars & trucks over the years both foreign & domestic. We have 5 vehicles now & the Buick is by far my favorite to drive. I have test driven other mid sized sedans but I like the Regal best.
Live in Alaska and the awd is great
john,01/08/2017
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
love the way handles on ice or snow,,,the engine gives nice performance and smooth driving expirence ,,,one of best cars owned in long time,,,meant for folks who like to drive .... Wrote that last line about year ago,,and nothing has changed,,great car,,,Buick is coming out with all new regal for 18, but hope it can do what this car does,,very impressed with this car,,and I have owned many autos over years,,,well over 30,,,and this ranks as one of best ever owned...
See all 15 reviews of the 2016 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
259 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
259 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
259 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
259 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Buick Regal

Used 2016 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2016 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium I Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Buick Regal?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Buick Regal trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Buick Regal Base is priced between $13,500 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 24208 and70821 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Buick Regal GS is priced between $19,886 and$19,886 with odometer readings between 23577 and23577 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Buick Regal for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 Regals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,500 and mileage as low as 23577 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2016 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,021.

Find a used Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,196.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

Related Used 2016 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles