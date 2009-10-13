Used 2001 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Regal Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    205,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    117,239 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal GS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Buick Regal GS

    117,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,695

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    160,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Regal LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2002 Buick Regal LS

    53,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Regal LS
    used

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    104,415 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick Regal LS

    122,001 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,586

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Regal LS
    used

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Regal GS in Silver
    used

    2003 Buick Regal GS

    126,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    39,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Regal LS in Red
    used

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    112,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Regal LS
    used

    1999 Buick Regal LS

    99,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,388

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Regal LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    177,657 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Regal LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    167,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Regal LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Buick Regal LS

    44,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Regal GS
    used

    1998 Buick Regal GS

    80,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Regal LS in Black
    used

    2004 Buick Regal LS

    177,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Regal LS
    used

    1998 Buick Regal LS

    170,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,450

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

4.433 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Still Going Strong
Dan,10/13/2009
I bought my used 2001 Regal GS one year ago with 113K miles for $4K and could not be happier with my purchase. I don't know of any other used car that can be had for $4K that would be nearly as nice as this one. The supercharged engine, the Monsoon audio system, the cushy leather seats, overall balance of sport/comfort/reliability. Only fixes needed after 1 year are a couple of worn out wheel bearings and my ABS sensor acts up now and then. Other than that, this car still feels very strong and believe it will last another 100K if kept up properly. I've owned 9 cars in my lifetime and this one is faster and more comfortable than any of them, not to mention by far the most inexpensive!
