Used 2001 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
630 listings
- 205,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 117,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 117,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,695
- 160,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
- 53,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 104,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 122,001 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,586
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 126,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 39,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 112,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 99,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,388
- 177,657 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 167,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,695
- 44,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 80,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 177,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 170,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
Dan,10/13/2009
I bought my used 2001 Regal GS one year ago with 113K miles for $4K and could not be happier with my purchase. I don't know of any other used car that can be had for $4K that would be nearly as nice as this one. The supercharged engine, the Monsoon audio system, the cushy leather seats, overall balance of sport/comfort/reliability. Only fixes needed after 1 year are a couple of worn out wheel bearings and my ABS sensor acts up now and then. Other than that, this car still feels very strong and believe it will last another 100K if kept up properly. I've owned 9 cars in my lifetime and this one is faster and more comfortable than any of them, not to mention by far the most inexpensive!
