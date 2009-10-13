Used 2001 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

I bought my used 2001 Regal GS one year ago with 113K miles for $4K and could not be happier with my purchase. I don't know of any other used car that can be had for $4K that would be nearly as nice as this one. The supercharged engine, the Monsoon audio system, the cushy leather seats, overall balance of sport/comfort/reliability. Only fixes needed after 1 year are a couple of worn out wheel bearings and my ABS sensor acts up now and then. Other than that, this car still feels very strong and believe it will last another 100K if kept up properly. I've owned 9 cars in my lifetime and this one is faster and more comfortable than any of them, not to mention by far the most inexpensive!

