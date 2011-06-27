  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1993 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1993 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,759
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A new transmission, grille and taillights debut. The 3.8-liter V6 gains torque. 15-inch wheels replace 14-inch wheels. Optional on Limited and Gran Sport is a steering wheel with radio controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Regal.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

*387k miles and still running perfect
iamnatman,03/05/2012
Gran Sport 4dr Sedan
My regal is currently at 287k miles, and closing in on 300k fast. This is hands down the most reliable car our family has owned. Repairs over the last 14 years: Alternator x2 Fuel pump Rear struts Brake pads/front rotors Transmission cooler lines x2 Rear motor mount Turn signal switch And that's basically it, minus routine oil changes and minor tune ups. All repairs well under $250 and most done by me to save. The engine is perfect for this car. It's very quiet when you want it, and makes a pretty awesome growl when you drop the pedal. I've been 90 mph down the interstate and held a perfect straight line with plenty of power still on tap. EDIT: 8-8-16 Yes I still have this car, and I still love it. It just ticked over to 378k miles, and I wrote my original review when it was at 278k. My plan is to update this review every 100k miles. I'm still on the original engine and transmission, neither of which have been rebuilt. I've had some repairs over the years, but nothing uncommon and bank breaking. I've not had a single break down in the past 100k miles. That's pretty darn good if you ask me. Don't let the dull "granny car" look get to you. These regals are unreal, and it baffles me how cheap you can get them for. The 3.8 engine is a beast, and if you find one, you won't be disappointed. I'll update when I get to the next 100k. :)
Regal Gran Sport
Mr. Buick,04/23/2009
The 93 Regal is a good reliable vehicle, though these days the gas mileage is a problem. Spending an hour to 2 on the highway used a half a tank of gas. Its very comfortable with plenty of space for people and cargo. Headlights are too dim (though that may be due to age). No major complaints, and this car will run forever. Though my windows have gone off- track multiple times even after getting them replaced; they don't seem to be quality windows. I would advise people to find a newer car these days as the 93 Regal is 16 years old now.
Regal a good car for me
DrOliviaThomas,03/14/2002
This has been a very good car. Only draw back has been the brakes have had to be replaced several times due to design issues.
Good Family Car
hkerwien,12/30/2002
Virtually maintenance free. Brakes were the biggest issue to maintain. Not a sports car but otherwise a good ride, good fuel economy (27 mpg), good handling in all weather, lots of room and not very expensive in the first place.
See all 25 reviews of the 1993 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1993 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Buick Regal

Used 1993 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Custom 2dr Coupe, Limited 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 1993 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,924.

Find a used Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,435.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

Related Used 1993 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles