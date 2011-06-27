My regal is currently at 287k miles, and closing in on 300k fast. This is hands down the most reliable car our family has owned. Repairs over the last 14 years: Alternator x2 Fuel pump Rear struts Brake pads/front rotors Transmission cooler lines x2 Rear motor mount Turn signal switch And that's basically it, minus routine oil changes and minor tune ups. All repairs well under $250 and most done by me to save. The engine is perfect for this car. It's very quiet when you want it, and makes a pretty awesome growl when you drop the pedal. I've been 90 mph down the interstate and held a perfect straight line with plenty of power still on tap. EDIT: 8-8-16 Yes I still have this car, and I still love it. It just ticked over to 378k miles, and I wrote my original review when it was at 278k. My plan is to update this review every 100k miles. I'm still on the original engine and transmission, neither of which have been rebuilt. I've had some repairs over the years, but nothing uncommon and bank breaking. I've not had a single break down in the past 100k miles. That's pretty darn good if you ask me. Don't let the dull "granny car" look get to you. These regals are unreal, and it baffles me how cheap you can get them for. The 3.8 engine is a beast, and if you find one, you won't be disappointed. I'll update when I get to the next 100k. :)

