1993 Buick Regal Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,759
Used Regal for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A new transmission, grille and taillights debut. The 3.8-liter V6 gains torque. 15-inch wheels replace 14-inch wheels. Optional on Limited and Gran Sport is a steering wheel with radio controls.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Regal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
iamnatman,03/05/2012
Gran Sport 4dr Sedan
My regal is currently at 287k miles, and closing in on 300k fast. This is hands down the most reliable car our family has owned. Repairs over the last 14 years: Alternator x2 Fuel pump Rear struts Brake pads/front rotors Transmission cooler lines x2 Rear motor mount Turn signal switch And that's basically it, minus routine oil changes and minor tune ups. All repairs well under $250 and most done by me to save. The engine is perfect for this car. It's very quiet when you want it, and makes a pretty awesome growl when you drop the pedal. I've been 90 mph down the interstate and held a perfect straight line with plenty of power still on tap. EDIT: 8-8-16 Yes I still have this car, and I still love it. It just ticked over to 378k miles, and I wrote my original review when it was at 278k. My plan is to update this review every 100k miles. I'm still on the original engine and transmission, neither of which have been rebuilt. I've had some repairs over the years, but nothing uncommon and bank breaking. I've not had a single break down in the past 100k miles. That's pretty darn good if you ask me. Don't let the dull "granny car" look get to you. These regals are unreal, and it baffles me how cheap you can get them for. The 3.8 engine is a beast, and if you find one, you won't be disappointed. I'll update when I get to the next 100k. :)
Mr. Buick,04/23/2009
The 93 Regal is a good reliable vehicle, though these days the gas mileage is a problem. Spending an hour to 2 on the highway used a half a tank of gas. Its very comfortable with plenty of space for people and cargo. Headlights are too dim (though that may be due to age). No major complaints, and this car will run forever. Though my windows have gone off- track multiple times even after getting them replaced; they don't seem to be quality windows. I would advise people to find a newer car these days as the 93 Regal is 16 years old now.
DrOliviaThomas,03/14/2002
This has been a very good car. Only draw back has been the brakes have had to be replaced several times due to design issues.
hkerwien,12/30/2002
Virtually maintenance free. Brakes were the biggest issue to maintain. Not a sports car but otherwise a good ride, good fuel economy (27 mpg), good handling in all weather, lots of room and not very expensive in the first place.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Buick Regal features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1993 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave