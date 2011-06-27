Vehicle overview

The 2014 Buick Regal sedan reminds us of a decent boxer who's trying to move up a class instead of staying put. From our standpoint, the stylish, sporty Regal is an intriguing alternative to mainstream premium sedans like the Acura TSX. But Buick has positioned the refreshed 2014 Regal against luminaries like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, and that's a whole new ball game. As worthy as the Regal is in many respects, sometimes you've got to know your limits.

Having said that, we can see how someone could take the 2014 Regal for a spin and return with a more favorable opinion. The car has no glaring faults to speak of (apart from sluggish acceleration on the "eAssist" model), and its newly standard 259-hp turbocharged engine makes a strong first impression, as does the car's collection of standard and available features. The dashboard is also less cluttered and more attractive this year, thanks in part to a redesigned touchscreen with improved graphics. Moreover, if you look closely at the base front-wheel-drive Regal's pricing, it's a few grand cheaper than the far less powerful 180-hp BMW 320i.

But membership in the entry-level luxury sport sedan club isn't just about power and features. If it were, we'd be talking about cars like the 274-hp Kia Optima SX in the same sentence as the Audi and BMW. To qualify, you need the sort of intangible excellence that makes every 3 Series a pleasure to drive, and you're frankly not going to find it here. The Regal can be good fun, particularly in playful GS guise, but lacking that je ne sais quoi, it's not a serious threat to purpose-built sport sedans, including GM's own entry, the Cadillac ATS.

It does, however, pose a tough matchup for some in-between offerings. The four-cylinder 2014 Acura TSX, for example, will seem considerably less impressive after a spin in the turbocharged Regal, while the stronger TSX V6 costs as much as a Regal GS AWD. The turbocharged 2014 Volvo S60 feels more special inside than the Regal, but the Buick is just as enjoyable to drive as the Volvo. Another car to cross-shop is the new 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250, which has an arguably cooler vibe but considerably less rear seat room.

So where does that leave us? One takeaway is that the Regal doesn't really punch above its weight, so to speak. The entry-luxury sport sedan fraternity has little to fear. But on the other hand, the Regal's upgrades for 2014 make it a genuine contender against less focused rivals. Don't be afraid to bet on this Buick if the price is right.