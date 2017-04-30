Used 2017 Buick Regal
- Generous list of standard features
- cabin stays quiet at highway speeds
- optional turbocharged engine delivers strong acceleration
- available with all-wheel drive for extra wet-weather traction
- Lackluster acceleration from base engine
- mediocre fuel economy with either engine
- interior quality falls short of what you get from rival luxury sedans
- back seat isn't very accommodating
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 Buick Regal occupies a unique space in the midsize sedan segment. It's a small notch above run-of-the-mill sedans but doesn't quite make the leap to entry-level luxury, as the Cadillac ATS does. The Regal will appeal to buyers who prioritize value, with its solid foundation of standard features and approachable cost of entry.
The 2017 model year marks the end of the current Regal generation, so few changes beyond a couple paint colors and new wheel designs separate the 2017s from last year's models. The base front-drive model comes with a 2.4-liter engine that returns slightly underwhelming acceleration and fuel economy. All models above the base 1SV trim receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a much livelier output of 259 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and that's the engine we recommend getting. Buick's ambitions to present the Regal as a more premium model aren't as effective as when it first came out, though, mostly due to the rising quality of its competition. Also, its lack of rear passenger space, namely in the head- and legroom departments, is something to consider if you plan to carry a full load of taller adults regularly.
Some other models that you should compare to the Regal include the Acura TLX, which starts a bit higher in price but provides better rear seat accommodations, excellent cargo space and a generous list of standard features. And while you're checking out the TLX, its close cousin, the 2017 Honda Accord, is definitely worth a look as well. Straddling a similar line between standard and luxury cars is the Toyota Avalon. It sports a clean, comfortable cabin design with generous rear passenger accommodations and is powered by a strong yet fuel-efficient V6 engine. And finally, there's the 2017 Lincoln MKZ, another feature-rich entry-level luxury sedan that makes a bold styling statement.
The 2017 Buick Regal comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are standard on the Premium II and GS. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, a stolen vehicle locator and remote door unlock.
The optional Driver Confidence 1 package includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a frontal collision warning system. The Driver Confidence 2 package adds adaptive cruise control and a more sophisticated frontal collision mitigation system that initiates automatic braking in potential crash situations.
In Edmunds brake testing, a turbocharged Regal came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is shorter than average for a car in this class. A GS with the optional 20-inch summer tires managed to stop in an even shorter 113 feet, although most other sport sedans with summer tires fare even better.
In government crash tests, the Regal received the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Regal its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Regal's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Buick Regal models
The 2017 Buick Regal is a midsize sedan that comes in 1SV, Sport Touring, Premium II and GS trim levels.
The base 1SV Regal starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, remote keyless entry, heated power mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a power, height-adjustable passenger seat (with manual adjustments), split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Buick's IntelliLink infotainment system (with an 8-inch touchscreen), a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free (giving iPhone users voice control over a range of functions via the Bluetooth microphone), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for enhanced smartphone functionality, a Wi-Fi hot spot with 4G LTE data, OnStar emergency communications, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.
The Sport Touring trim adds a more powerful turbocharged engine and dual exhaust outlets as well as unique 18-inch wheels with black-painted pockets and a rear spoiler.
The Premium II adds front LED signature lighting, rear parking sensors, rear-seat side airbags, keyless entry and push-button ignition, remote start, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat (with two-way power lumbar), a 110-volt power outlet, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.
The range topping Regal GS comes with 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels with summer tires are optional), unique front and rear fascias, front and rear parking sensors, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, two selectable drive modes (influencing suspension, steering and shift calibration), Brembo front brakes, body-color sport rocker panels, an enlarged and configurable gauge-cluster information display, unique pedals, sport front seats and a three-spoke sport steering wheel.
Most of these GS features are exclusive, but the sport-tuned suspension (minus the adaptive dampers) is also specified on non-GS Regals with AWD. Optional on the Premium II and GS are two Driver Confidence packages. The first adds numerous safety technologies (including a blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision alert) as well as driver memory settings, while the second — which requires the first — adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.
Stand-alone options, depending on trim, include some of the higher trims' standard features plus a sunroof and 18-inch chrome-clad wheels.
The base 2017 Buick Regal 1SV employs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 182 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy ratings, 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway), are disappointingly low given the modest output and comparison to the competition.
In Edmunds testing of a Regal with the 2.4-liter powertrain, we recorded a substandard 0-60-mph time of 9.8 seconds. That's by far the slowest time we've recorded for a midsize sedan, let alone a sedan like the Regal with premium pretensions.
The remaining Regal trims rely on a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 259 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional. A six-speed automatic transmission is also standard across the board.
The EPA rates the turbocharged Regal at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with front-wheel drive and the automatic, and 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with AWD.
In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Regal with the 2.0-liter turbo accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is slower than many choices in this price range. It's also one of the slowest among midsize sedans with an upgraded engine.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
When equipped with the optional turbocharged engine, the 2017 Buick Regal provides enough dynamic motivation that you'll likely be satisfied. It might not be the most refined or efficient four-cylinder in this price range, but real-world acceleration is more than ample in most situations. The base model engine doesn't provide any advantages other than small cost savings, so making the upgrade is a good idea.
Engines aside, the Regal delivers with a smooth ride and a remarkably quiet cabin. Models that are equipped with the sport suspension conduct themselves surprisingly well in the corners without much sacrifice in ride comfort — we'd actually call it borderline fun. What perhaps is holding the Regal back most from being engaging is a lack of steering feel. However, it's light and reasonably precise, so most will find it agreeable in casual driving.
With an image portrayed as "sporty luxury," the Regal doesn't excel in either area. But it has a little of both, if you get the right trim.
Interior
Inside, the 2017 Buick Regal features a sleek dashboard with minimal button clutter. Although the quality of the materials is satisfactory, the appearance is upscale, if not fully luxury-grade. The standard 8-inch touchscreen powers the IntelliLink infotainment system, which features large icons and Pandora radio compatibility as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The IntelliLink interface graphics are colorful and sharp, and it uses smartphone-style swipe commands and voice recognition functionality. Buick includes the same screen on every model, as opposed to making you pay more for a premium display as many competitors do.
The Regal's front seats sport firm cushioning but lack a little lateral support. Rear seat passengers might find the back seat relatively cramped, which is surprising given the exterior dimensions. The Regal's elegant sloping roof line is partially to blame, as it cuts into available rear headroom.
Out back, the Regal offers a decent 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space, which is marginally better than some competitors.
I had to give my wife the Cadillac so I wanted a nice car that was near luxury that was quiet, sporty and comfortable with good gas mileage. The Regal is a great car and I am getting an average of 27 mpg. If you want to get up and go it has the power yet is very comfortable. I had bought a used 2013 Regal and was in a 3 car wrecked. The weight and safety helped me to avoid injury. I bought the 2017 and never looked at anything else.
This car at first I started to say no to. Then once I drove it was so quiet and nice and the acceleration for a 4 cylinder was amazing compared to the Equinox that I was driving before. My only complaint is the storage between the seats. When someone is with me there is no where to put my purse, or my dog who likes to sit on the console. Getting in and out at first was a change for me from a SUV. But if you put the seat in the highest upward position it helps a lot. The trunk is amazing, more room than my suv by far. I would of liked to have the beeping on back up along with the camera, which I had before letting me know I am getting too close. But it gets great gas mileage compared to my 4 cylinder SUV. I average around 26 MPG, with the Equinox I got 21. The leather is nice on the seats, it has a clothed material around the edge to keep the seats from cracking from ware like transitional leather seats. And the inside trim is accented with a nice chrome color. The Touch screen is wonderful also. I have about 7,800 miles on mine so far, acceleration still wonderful on it. Also the AC is nice and cold. I have a White Regal with Black Interior, the AC cools it pretty quickly as July has been a hot month. Also, this car is not for Middle Class and Retirees only. The Regal 11 Sport has power. My teenage daughter Bought a Jeep Cherokee and loves to drive my Regal due to the acceleration and Sun Roof in mine.
Like any vehicle it has feature's that you love and some you like. The Sport is nice looking with no Turbo for better gas mileage. The GS model is fast but doesn't have any eye appeal. I purchased the Sport Touring with the premium II package with a Turbo the best of both world's. However my wife wont let me drive it anymore, Once she realized how many feature's it has and how fast it is. Then she claimed it to be her car. And I hear her spinning the tires when she takes off from a stop light.
Great car for the money
Features & Specs
|Sport Touring 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|259 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Premium II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|259 hp @ 5300 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|259 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|259 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
More about the 2017 Buick Regal
When Buicks were Buicks, they were an awful lot like the 2017 Buick Regal. It's more prestigious than a mere Chevrolet and not as pretentious as a Cadillac. It's that in-between sweet spot where sensible people make sensible decisions to buy sensible cars that reaffirm to the world just how darn sensible they truly are.
With that in mind, the 2017 model year is very much a carryover year for the Regal with few changes from 2016. It's all in anticipation of the next Regal generation appearing in time for the 2018 model year. That may be to buyers' advantages as inventories are sold down. But we expect the next Regal to be a significant leap forward from the current aging machine.
Buick first used the Regal name back in 1973 on its midsize two-door coupes and four-door sedans. Back then midsize cars were enormous and had V8 power and rear-wheel drive. Today's Regal is actually a redecorated version of the German-designed Opel Insignia. It's a midsize (by 21st-century standards) four-door sedan with front drive, but with just enough shiny pieces and design flourishes to tie it back to previous Regal models.
Now assembled in Ontario, Canada, the North American market Regal is slightly different from the version built in and optimized for China. There are five different trim levels to choose from, starting from the basic Regal 1SV powered by a gravel-voiced, 182-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's best avoided. The four higher trim levels — Sport Touring, Regal, Premium II and GS — are all powered by a more advanced, turbocharged 2.0-liter four making 259 hp and a truly impressive 295 pound-feet of torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. Both engines are backed by standard six-speed automatic transmissions. Trust us, you want the turbo engine.
Oh yeah, all-wheel drive is an option. Particularly for those of you who live in snowy areas and don't want a Subaru.
While the Regal drives well and looks pretty good, it's cramped in the rear-seat area and not generous in truck room either. There are better practical choices on the market, even if they aren't as powerful or good-looking as a well-equipped Regal.
The Regal that returns the best fuel mileage, at least according to the EPA ratings, is a front driver equipped with the 2.0-liter turbo four. It's rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). The thirstiest Regal is an all-wheel-drive model also equipped with the turbo four. That car is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway).
To find a great deal on the Regal, use the resources here on Edmunds and find one from a great dealer at a good price. We're here to help.
Used 2017 Buick Regal Overview
The Used 2017 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Buick Regal?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Buick Regal and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Regal 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Regal.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Buick Regal and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Regal featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
