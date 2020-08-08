Used 2015 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
630 listings
- 62,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,741 Below Market
- certified
2015 Buick Regal Premium I72,434 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,780$2,143 Below Market
- 78,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$1,666 Below Market
- 36,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,695$1,465 Below Market
- 102,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,552 Below Market
- 74,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$989 Below Market
- 62,952 miles
$15,999$856 Below Market
- 80,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,495$607 Below Market
- 33,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,810$757 Below Market
- 49,835 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,891$912 Below Market
- 44,689 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,792
- 54,750 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998$812 Below Market
- 81,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,895$352 Below Market
- 79,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
- 19,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
- 38,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,987
- 84,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,987
- 56,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,725
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
Overall Consumer Rating4.616 Reviews
Daniel Wal,10/25/2015
Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: 10/26/2016 - it's been 18 months, my Regal is still going strong. Lifetime (40K miles) MPG is up 30 - amazing for a sporty car that loves being revved. I didn't mention previously, but one of my favorite features is OnStar Remote Link - being able to track where my car is, start it, check vitals, etc. from my phone is such a convenience - you'll wonder how you live without it. Lately, we've noticed some squeaking coming from the dash - it's not too bad yet, and we have put a LOT of miles on this car. Next time she goes in for an oil change, I'll ask dealer to take a look/listen. Dealer service department is A+ - Premier Autoplex in Livingston - couldn't be friendly or provide better service. I don't take my vehicles anyplace but the GM dealer for servicing. The price is in line with competition and they know their vehicles better (I've know people who've tried to 'cheap out' and ended up ruining their cars because their "Average Joe" mechanic didn't know enough about their vehicle to maintain/fix it properly). Like all GM vehicles, the Regal suffers from being 'unknown' and American. So many people are devoted to Honda or Toyota that they won't even test drive other vehicles - and they lose out. I am pleased every time I see, get in, or drive my Regal - it's just about the perfect car... Great gas mileage, excellent road manners, fast, comfortable (if you'll notice, we put on about 150 miles every day... we're in the car well over two hours every day, so comfort is important), very well equipped for a $30K vehicle, and reliable. Update: 4/2016 Well, it's been a year with my Regal and my first impression hasn't changed much. It's still an awesome car. As luxurious as my previous Cadillacs, but with a much easier to use instrument panel (real buttons!!!). MPG is up to 28.5 - and I don't have a feather foot in any way, although we do a majority of our driving on the highway (about 150 miles, round trip daily). The only quibbles: 1.) The computer that senses the remote had to be replaced (under warranty) - it wasn't recognizing the fobs - worrisome in a car that was less than a year old; 2.) The interior has a few squeaks - not surprising with a sunroof, I guess, but there are some annoying buzzes that we can't locate. We still love the car's power, handling, braking, and of course, the outstanding fuel economy. We routinely see over 30 MPG, average. It's too bad this car doesn't sell better - it's one of the best vehicles GM sells, for that matter, any manufacturer. It's a great buy, in my opinion. Original Review: So, after five Cadillacs (3 STSs, and 2 CTSs), I decided to try the Buick Regal. I liked the size and fuel economy (we commute 150 miles daily). I couldn't stand the CUE interface in the Cadillac and was a little dismayed that the same basic system is used in the Buick. I have to say, though, that it works much better in the Buick - there are hard buttons for the climate controls and radio - very nice. The individual temp controls and seat heater controls are a weird touch-panel that doesn't work very well - Buick should have just used hard buttons like the rest of the climate controls. The front seats are very comfortable and there is plenty of room. The center console is a bit small, as is the glove box, but this is a fairly small vehicle so I guess that's to be expected. The back seat looks nice, but it also looks very cramped although my 5'6" mom doesn't complain at all, even when she sits behind the driver seat (I'm 6'4"). The trunk is spacious and the Premium I package includes almost everything my Caddy's had (except, alas, ventilated seats). Driving dynamics are great - she's fast, fluid, and agile. Passing is a piece of cake, the brakes are monsters, and the ride is well-controlled (definitely not grandma's Buick). The Navigation, like CUE and other GM products is flaky - we end up using our phones more than the car's nav. Also, the split functionality (between the nav and the instrument panel) is a very strange design - sometimes the system initially 'finds' a destination, but then the navigation system cannot... routing is also terrible... more than once GM's Navigation systems have tried taking us down non-existent roads. Fuel economy is great for the size and performance. The 2.0 Turbo is plenty powerful and we always use premium "Top Tier" gasoline.
