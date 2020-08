Used 2015 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

Check out this very nice 2015 Buick Regal Turbo! This vehicle looks and drives great! It has great options including a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Zones, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call!? - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4GK5EX3F9165160

Stock: 165160FA71417

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020