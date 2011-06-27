  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(45)
1998 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, comfortable front seats, good looks
  • No folding rear seat, dull interior
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1990, Buick released a sedan version of the Regal coupe to do battle with the Ford Taurus, Toyota Camry and Nissan Maxima. Shortsighted in terms of design and engineering, the Regal sedan won few converts from established domestic and import nameplates. Tight times delayed replacement of Buick's lame duck, and by 1996, the Regal's main selling point was a strong 3800 Series II V6 engine. Sales were limited to die-hard Buick buyers and rental fleets.

Now, Buick has released a new Regal sedan. The slow-selling coupe has been excised from the lineup, leaving LS and GS versions of the four-door. The new Regal is larger in nearly every dimension, and is manufactured to reduce squeaks and rattles by tightening the structure of the car with one-piece side panel stamping and cross bracing behind the instrument panel. A full load of standard equipment and reasonable prices make the new Regal very competitive, and should entice buyers who might normally limit themselves to Toyota or Nissan showrooms to at least visit a Buick store.

Think of the new Regal as Park Avenue Light, or Century Deluxe. LS models are powered by GM's tried and true 3800 Series II V6, which puts 195 horsepower to the ground via the front axle and a new-for-1998 four-speed automatic transmission. Move up to the GS, and you're getting a real sport sedan equipped with a supercharged V6 making 240 horsepower. Buick says the GS will be the focus car of the lineup, and with good reason. At a starting price lower than $25,000, the suave, speedy Regal GS is an excellent argument against purchasing a Honda Accord V6.

Another argument in favor of buying the Buick is the availability of OnStar, an optional mobile communications system. Designed to allow occupants safe access to the outside world in the event that the driver gets lost in an unfamiliar neighborhood, of a mechanical failure requiring roadside assistance, or of an accident that requires medical help, OnStar was formerly available only on Cadillac models.

Basic styling is shared with the lower rung Century. Regal gets unique front styling, and barely different rear styling. LS models are distinguished by a chrome accented grille, while GS models get blackout trim and sharp 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, an attractive interior beckons. Heated leather seats are optional, as is an integrated child safety seat. Both cars get traction control, but the system on the GS works at all speeds rather than at lower speeds like the unit on the LS.

Good things are happening at GM. However, sharing platforms between multiple divisions is likely to continue to be a problem, despite recent efforts at establishing strong brand identities for each division. Pontiac's Grand Prix and Oldsmobile's new Intrigue share Regal's underpinnings and basic structure. Grand Prix is obviously the driver's car with a youthful image. Intrigue is conservatively styled and import-oriented in focus. So where does that leave the Buick Regal? Mark Hines, assistant brand manager, says Buick is focusing on 40-49 year-olds with families who want a blend of performance, dependability and safety. Basically, Buick is going after buyers who snap up thousands of Camrys every year.

The current Camry is plainly styled, just like the new Regal. The current Camry is a safe car, just like the new Regal. The current Camry also has an outstanding reputation for reliability and resale value. Can the Regal compete in this arena as well? Time will tell. For now, we can only say that the Regal is an excellent value, and with 240 supercharged ponies under the hood, the GS model is our recommendation.

1998 Highlights

Regal LS gets a new standard four-speed automatic transmission, and three new exterior colors are available. Dealers will install an OnStar Mobile Communications system if the buyer desires, and second-generation airbags are added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Regal.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved this car!
laeli_,05/29/2013
Got this car from a relative at 100,000 miles. It was by far my favorite car that I've owned. It was well maintained, and never gave me any problems at all. The driver window motor did eventually go out, but that was really the only problem I ever had. It felt like a luxury car, and the supercharger made it really fun to drive. I put 30,000 miles on it in a year, but it drove like brand new. It got pretty good mileage (I averaged about 23 MPG) It was a safe car too, someone rear-ended me on the freeway doing 50 and pushed me into the car ahead of me. Unfortunately, this totalled my car, but my passenger and I walked away without a scratch. I'd buy this car again in a heartbeat.
1998 Regal GS
vamadman,03/18/2013
GS 4dr Sedan
We bought this car new in 1998 at a dealership in Phoenix and it is loaded. We liked the styling and comfort along with the sporty feeling it has. Over the years we have had to replace the alternator, plugs, wires, HVAC head, front rotors twice, blower motor and steering rack. These items are minor to me and do not sway how I feel about this classic cruiser. Love the supercharger and handling. It is in the body shop right now getting a new paint job as the water based paint from factory was peeling off on all of the horizontal surfaces. Can't wait to get our rocketship home again. It is worth putting the money into fixing as new car payments are outrageous. Great road car. Update....still going strong with 178,000 miles. Still love this car and it is still like new inside and out. I get lots of compliments on it and even a few offers to purchase it from me. No way.
fast sleeper
BuickGS,12/29/2009
I was looking for a comfortable inexpensive car for my long work commute. I stumbled upon this car and went for it. I'm glad I did!!! this thng is a rocket. I like to keep quiet on the power with friends and then 'get it on' on a on ramp or something and watch the expression on their face!! when they we NOT expected the car to explode to 80MPH in a few seconds !! yeah I'm believer in the Buick GS or any other Buick hot rod they'll probably be my preferred work communte car forever!! I hate slugs. I like the car so much I think I'm going to do a few engines mods to really wake it up.
I love this car
KeathC,09/12/2003
I have owned this car for about a year and a half and have nothing but good things to say! I recently read an article that ranked Buicks as one of the most reliable luxury cars! Go get one if you haven't already!!!
See all 45 reviews of the 1998 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1998 Buick Regal

Used 1998 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1998 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and 25th Anniversary 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Buick Regal?

Can't find a used 1998 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,238.

Find a used Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,261.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,589.

