1992 Buick Regal Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$719 - $1,758
Used Regal for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Gran Sport no longer an option package; becomes a full-fledged model designation. ABS newly standard on Gran Sport and Limited. Power door locks made standard on all Regals. Power front passenger seat is new option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Regal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Katie,08/14/2006
I bought this about three and a half years ago with 80,000 mi. The body was in excellent condition for a car that was over 10 years old, no rust. It now has over 125,000 and still looks beautiful (despite the damage from a little run in with a deer). I've had to do very little routine maintenence outside oil changes (serpentine belt replacement, o-ring replacement, fuel pump, and starter). Smooth ride on the highway, hasn't given me too many problems and surprisingly decent gas mileage.
MERKURxr4i,04/21/2004
How many 20 year old males do you know, that are dying to own a Buick Regal Gran Sport? This was me, every day, asking my neighbor lady to sell me her car. One day she came home with a new car, & told me where I could find her 92 Regal. For 5K I drove home in my very first car. I've had that Buick for almost 4 years now, and the only complaint I have is the brakes. All 4 calipers, rotors, lines, & the booster have been replaced. The brake pads wear out every year just like clockwork. No matter what, the brakes always feel weak. Other than brakes & routine mantainence, I've had no major problems with the car. 126K & still running like a top.
kaylynn10,10/13/2010
Purchaed in 2/1992 and have had to only replace water pump and turning signal box. I live in Texas so the heat has wrecked paint job, leather seats in front. Last 3 months though radiator sprung leak, power steering and some basic electrical (1 power window, sunroof off and on again. It doesn't look great, but afraid to get rid of it. I've left many cars in the dust with speed of take-off (fast motor). Fuel injected if that makes a difference. Wish I knew if engine could be stabbed into another car. I would do that in a heartbeat. Oh year, when A/C worked it froze you out, even in 100+degrees. Love this car(and when I bought it I thought it was a granny car) No way.
Crush,08/07/2004
This was a perfect car in every way but the brakes. It ate brakes and the manufactures knew it. I would get 20- 30K on new brake pads and it was back to change them.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Buick Regal features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1992 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave