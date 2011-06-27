Vehicle overview

Mention the words Buick Regal and you're bound to get one of three responses. Some folks will give you blank stares. Others may remember a nice-riding but otherwise nondescript sedan with that name (that retired after 2004). And older folks may recall hood ornaments, pillowed velour bench seats and padded landau tops. With the all-new 2011 Buick Regal, the company is looking to change all that and give this nameplate a more modern and memorable persona.

The personality transplant comes by way of Europe – the donor being General Motors' Opel division. The 2011 Buick Regal is based on the Opel Insignia and as such shares that smart sedan's athletic handling and well-sorted European ride. The Regal is a midsize sedan, but it rides on a 107.8-inch wheelbase, which is about 4 inches shorter than what you'll find on the recently introduced Buick LaCrosse. This means the Regal is a bit smaller, with a tighter backseat. Basically, you can consider this Buick's midsize car.

The 3,600-pound Regal is available with a 2.4-liter inline-4 that sports direct fuel-injection technology and high fuel economy (up to 30 mpg highway), but we've found its 182 horsepower inadequate for motivating a car with luxury aspirations -- most midsize sedans without luxury aspirations are quicker. A turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sporting 220 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque is also offered and is a much better choice. It's hardly an acceleration champ either, but its punchy low-end power makes it seem quicker than it actually is.

Buick is positioning the 2011 Regal against the likes of the 2011 Acura TSX and 2011 Lexus IS 250. In the past, cross-shopping a Buick against these two well-known luxury sport sedans might have seemed as odd as adding liverwurst along with pizza and a cheeseburger to lunchtime considerations. But things have certainly turned around recently for Buick. If you can set aside your preconceived notions and take a 2011 Regal for a spin, chances are you won't forget to add this Buick to your sporty midsize sedan consideration list.