  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2011 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2011 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • high fuel economy
  • upscale cabin
  • lots of standard features.
  • Pokey acceleration
  • confusing electronics interface
  • narrow trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,999 - $14,998
Used Regal for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Buick Regal proves the old "what's in a name" adage; the tri-shield division has produced a car worthy of consideration by those who truly enjoy driving.

Vehicle overview

Mention the words Buick Regal and you're bound to get one of three responses. Some folks will give you blank stares. Others may remember a nice-riding but otherwise nondescript sedan with that name (that retired after 2004). And older folks may recall hood ornaments, pillowed velour bench seats and padded landau tops. With the all-new 2011 Buick Regal, the company is looking to change all that and give this nameplate a more modern and memorable persona.

The personality transplant comes by way of Europe – the donor being General Motors' Opel division. The 2011 Buick Regal is based on the Opel Insignia and as such shares that smart sedan's athletic handling and well-sorted European ride. The Regal is a midsize sedan, but it rides on a 107.8-inch wheelbase, which is about 4 inches shorter than what you'll find on the recently introduced Buick LaCrosse. This means the Regal is a bit smaller, with a tighter backseat. Basically, you can consider this Buick's midsize car.

The 3,600-pound Regal is available with a 2.4-liter inline-4 that sports direct fuel-injection technology and high fuel economy (up to 30 mpg highway), but we've found its 182 horsepower inadequate for motivating a car with luxury aspirations -- most midsize sedans without luxury aspirations are quicker. A turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sporting 220 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque is also offered and is a much better choice. It's hardly an acceleration champ either, but its punchy low-end power makes it seem quicker than it actually is.

Buick is positioning the 2011 Regal against the likes of the 2011 Acura TSX and 2011 Lexus IS 250. In the past, cross-shopping a Buick against these two well-known luxury sport sedans might have seemed as odd as adding liverwurst along with pizza and a cheeseburger to lunchtime considerations. But things have certainly turned around recently for Buick. If you can set aside your preconceived notions and take a 2011 Regal for a spin, chances are you won't forget to add this Buick to your sporty midsize sedan consideration list.

2011 Buick Regal models

The 2011 Buick Regal is a midsize family sport sedan available in two trim levels: CXL and CXL Turbo. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated sideview mirrors, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, full power accessories, OnStar, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a trip computer, a 60/40-split rear seatback, a seven-speaker stereo (with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, iPod/auxiliary audio jacks and steering-wheel-mounted controls) and Bluetooth connectivity.

Opting for the Regal CXL Turbo will add rear parking sensors and a 12-way power-adjustable front passenger seat -- both of which are available on the standard Regal CXL as part of the optional Comfort and Convenience package. Options exclusive to the turbo model include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights and an Interactive Drive Control system with Sport, Tour and Standard modes. Options for either Regal include a sunroof, a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Buick Regal nameplate returns after a six-year hiatus. Only now, it's affixed to a Euro-bred sport sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Buick Regal is offered with the choice of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 182 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged variant that produces 220 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic (with manual shift capability) is standard for both engines; the turbo is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving for the 2.4-liter engine. The CXL Turbo achieves an estimated 18/28/22.

In testing, a 2011 Regal with the base 2.4-liter required a very long 9.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. This is considerably slower -- in some cases, by more than 3 seconds -- than the competitors. The Turbo improves that time to 8.4 seconds, which is obviously better, but still slow for the class.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for all 2011 Buick Regal models include antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, OnStar, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat thorax airbags are available as an option on all Regals, while brake assist is included only on the turbo model.

In Edmunds brake testing, both versions of the Regal came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for cars in this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the 2011 Buick Regal as one of its "Top Safety Picks," awarding it the highest score of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Those expecting a disconnected feel and a floaty ride are in for a big surprise with the 2011 Buick Regal. Quick steering and a firm, unwavering attitude on a winding road give the Regal plenty of sport sedan credibility. We're big fans of the optional Interactive Drive Control that provides three distinct settings for steering, suspension and throttle tuning. Sport mode noticeably improves the Regal's sportiness, while Tour gives the car a compliant ride without a hint of old-school Buick float.

Unfortunately, acceleration is far from sporty, at least with the base 2.4-liter engine. Under full throttle, this engine seems to generate more in the way of noise than power. In our opinion, the turbocharged engine is certainly worth the price premium. Despite its unimpressive timed runs at our test track, the Turbo offers a broad power spread, plenty of gusto around town and sufficient punch for charging up on-ramps.  The six-speed automatic clicked off smooth, timely shifts and unlike some other recent GM autoboxes, this transmission didn't seem obsessed with upshifting early in order to maximize fuel economy.

Interior

The Regal's cabin has a clean, no-nonsense design aesthetic, though a few splashes of metallic trim brighten things up a bit. The low-mounted climate controls are easy to decipher, though the audio setup has too many flat, look-alike buttons.

Adding the navigation system brings with it even more usability issues. The GM nav system is intended to utilize a touchscreen, but the Regal doesn't have this, instead relying on an odd redundancy of two multipurpose control knobs (one on the dash and the other on the center console). Also, the six radio preset buttons do not work unless the display screen has the audio menu highlighted -- it's odd and anathema to cars with navigation systems.

The front seats have plenty of support for spirited driving and comfort for long-haul trips. Those riding in back, however, may find the rear seatbacks a bit flat and uncomfortable, though a wide center armrest adds a measure of comfort back there. Trunk capacity is respectable at 14.2 cubic feet, but the trunk is narrow, meaning there's less space for golf bags than you'll find in some other similarly sized luxury sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Buick Regal.

5(73%)
4(10%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 NEW Regal CXL Turbo in the garage.
sjlute48,03/15/2011
Check out youtube videos, 2011 Buick Regal Turbo 1 of 2 and 2 of 2 by bahabusters for the real story on this car. Review done on a german test track by professional drivers and compared to other german road car / sport sedans in its class. Then test drive one. I bought the CXL Turbo with the T07 package including the ineractive drive controls with sport and tour modes. You need the interactive drive controls to experience the full potential of this vehicle. Video Pt 2 of 2 has factory Regal doing 140 mph on the autobahn with room to spare before backing down to 100. My wife and I test drove comparable Acura, BMW, Volkswagon, Audi and KIA mid size sport sedans before making our purchase.
Decide for yourself after you test drive this car.....
prod3,10/08/2014
I read reviews when I purchase a car. But I also take the time to drive the cars I am interested in so I can judge for myself. Please take the time to check out a Buick Regal if you are shopping, especially the certified used ones that are available. I just spent two months shopping certified used Accords, Passats, Maximas, and even Mercedes C-Series. My car is a MB E500 and I'm a Mercedes fan. But my wife wanted a classy, sporty, good mpg, non-Mercedes car to replace her VW Passat. I thought for sure she would go for the Passat or one of the others. Then we drove a few Regals. Two weeks after driving the first Regal we bought one. Best car I think I've ever owned! Go drive one.
who would of thought a Buick could be a fun car?
detectorist,04/27/2011
After reading all of the hype on the new 2011 Regal Turbo, I finally broke down and bought one with the T07 package on April 5, 2011. Everything they say about this vehicle is true. It is quite a change from most of the staid Buicks from the past. The styling is fantastic, and the interior is comfortable with plenty of room for my 6' frame. With the interactive system you have almost a sports car feel with this vehicle, and a decent mpg.
Surprised by Buick!
dap0922,07/30/2012
I didn't seek out a Buick when I started my search mainly based on the memories of the Buick's that my grandpa drove. Those were respectable cars at the time, but I was not interested in driving a "big boat". As a young professional, Buick seemed dated. I was looking for 3 things, 1)good gas mileage , 2) comfortable and high tech interior, 3) "head-turning" exterior styling - all at an good price of course. After looking at other cars for a few months, I came across the Regal. I hesitated at the thought of buying a Buick, but was blown away at the "reimagined" Brand. I was impressed at the styling and handling. This definitely isn't my grandpa's Buick!
See all 81 reviews of the 2011 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
220 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Buick Regal
More About This Model

Please, for now ignore the car's name. Give up whatever associations you may have with the words "Buick Regal" -- squishy velour seats, lazy handling, bumper stickers proclaiming "My grandchild was student of the month." Just click and drag those descriptors to your mind's trash bin, because they certainly don't apply to this reincarnated 2011 Buick Regal.

Essentially a twin of the Opel Insignia, the 2011 Regal is without question a sport sedan. Considering GM's Opel division is based in Germany and the two cars are produced side by side there, this should come as no surprise. And this is a good gene pool -- the Insignia snagged the prestigious European Car of the Year award last year. But enough of that; the Buick Regal is here in the States to serve notice to entry-level luxury sport sedan buyers that GM's former AARP division is now looking to play hardball, not shuffleboard.

Coming into the sport sedan game, the 2011 Regal is suited up and ready to go. There are two trims: the mainstream CXL that's on sale now and a turbocharged version to follow shortly thereafter. But even the CXL (likely to be the volume seller) is tuned for responsive driving, and the engineers were adamant about keeping the donor platform's sporty personality intact.

Stepping up against the likes of the four-cylinder-powered Acura TSX and Audi A4 as well as the six-cylinder BMW 328i and Lexus IS 250, the Regal makes a solid showing. It boasts comparable performance to the TSX and IS (though it lags behind the sprightly A4 and 328i), a comfortable ride, a more accommodating rear seat, solid build quality and a much lower starting price even with its generous standard features list, which includes leather upholstery, heated seats and Bluetooth connectivity. All things considered, the 2011 Buick Regal should go a long way toward erasing old stereotypes and writing a new chapter for this hard-working car company.

Used 2011 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2011 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and CXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Buick Regal?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Buick Regal trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL is priced between $6,999 and$11,590 with odometer readings between 45267 and147738 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo is priced between $8,911 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 22436 and89339 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Buick Regal for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2011 Regals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 22436 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2011 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,612.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,946.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,225.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

Related Used 2011 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles