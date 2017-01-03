Used 2016 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

SUPER CLEAN REGAL.. Only 39K Miles and LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output TURBO 4cyl 2.0L.. GREY LEATHER SEATS.. All Power Options.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. Premium sound with Pandora Option.. Voice Command BLUETOOTH.. HEATED SEATS.. 18in Premium Alloy Wheels and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! ONE OF THE NICEST REGAL'S IN TOWN... LOW MILES... Hurry! Boasting dramatic style and thrilling performance, our 2016 Buick Regal is superb in Summit White! The 2.0 Liter TurboCharged 4 Cylinder generates 259hp on demand while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to provide spirited acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive team helps you score near 30mpg on the highway. Dare to turn heads with our Regal that is accented with details like 18-inch silver alloy wheels. Slide behind the wheel of our Regal and check out our customizable Driver Information Center! The IntelliLink smartphone and voice command integration system includes a text message feature that reads incoming text messages aloud. Also included are available Wi-Fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio. Just imagine yourself in supportive leather heated front seats, gripping the leather-wrapped steering wheel and taking command of the road in this phenomenal sedan! Anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, and many airbags provide peace of mind and keep you safe from harm in our Buick. You'll also have the Onstar system to provide automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and remote door unlock. This sedan comes highly recommended so get behind the wheel to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4GK5EX9G9169859

Stock: 191563

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-17-2019