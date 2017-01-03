Used 2016 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
- 27,490 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,301$1,948 Below Market
Buick GMC of Mahwah - Mahwah / New Jersey
*****CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. WHY BUY AT MAHWAH BUICK GMC??? centrally located near NY right off the thruway off Rt 17 S servicing New Jersey- Paterson, Newark, Suffern 1. State of the art facility for sales and service departments 2. Largest inventory - over 1,000 vehicles available 3. Highly factory trained and certified sales staff and service technicians 4. Full fleet of loaner vehicles 5. 5-Star customer service. 6. Free oil change Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2066 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Call 201 512 0558 Located at: 386 rt. 17 s Mahwah, NJ 07430
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX8G9166836
Stock: 12126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 43,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,409$2,805 Below Market
Troutmans Chevrolet Buick GMC - Millersburg / Pennsylvania
This used 2016 Buick Regal in Millersburg, PA gives drivers premier quality at a fraction of its new cost. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. Featuring 2 key fobs, owners manual, floor mats, rear vision camera, USB, Bose Premium 9-speaker system, forward collision alert, ultrasonic rear park assist, fog lamps, 2.0L turbo engine, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, power moonroof, keyless start and EZ key passive entry system, the 2016 Buick Regal almost has it all. This Regal was originally sold by Troutman's, 1-owner with a clean Carfax. Since 1913, Troutman's Chevrolet Buick GMC in Millersburg, PA has made car buying easy. Our no hassle, no pressure sales process allows the customer to remain with the same salesperson throughout the entire vehicle buying process. Stop in and see Jason, Bump and Rachael, or call today for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX2G9203623
Stock: 203623
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 22,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999$606 Below Market
Vision Buick GMC - Rochester / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, Buick Certified, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 22,665! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT), Rear Air, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (UGN) Front Automatic Braking and (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator and (A45) Memory Package, MOONROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH SUNSHADE, LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VAV) All-weather floor mats and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat, MEMORY PACKAGE recalls 2 driver 'presets' for 8-way power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes 2 USB ports and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (STD), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (259 hp [193.0 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). VISIT US TODAY Vision Automotive Group has been serving Western New York since 1999. Nestled between Buffalo and Syracuse in the heart of the greater Rochester area Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GX2G9123333
Stock: 36180BA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 80,382 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$1,272 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GX8G9100011
Stock: G40253B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,890 miles
$12,393$2,071 Below Market
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX7G9158505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,381
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GXXG9147625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,288$689 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium I Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GP5EX4G9152369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998$1,913 Below Market
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX2G9102830
Stock: 18909381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,867 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
AZ Auto Sale - Houston / Texas
This 2016 Buick Regal 4dr 4dr Sedan GS AWD features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Burgundy with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sam Anwar at 832-606-0747 or azmotorsinc@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal GS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GX6G9174893
Stock: 450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 30,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,600$1,587 Below Market
John Sauder Chevrolet of New Holland - New Holland / Pennsylvania
2.0L TURBO...CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER...HEATED LEATHER AND POWER SUNROOF!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX2G9146584
Stock: 16336P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2019
- 11,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$1,138 Below Market
Bergey's Buick GMC - Souderton / Pennsylvania
GM CERTIFIED! FWD PREMIUM 2! 2.0L TURBO! Heated Front Seats, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Touchscreen Navigation, Bose Audio, Bluetooth Phone/Audio, Sirius XM, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, HID Headlights, 18' Alloy Wheels! Certified Bumper to Bumper Limited Warranty till 10/10/2021 or 62,000 Miles + Balance of 6YR/100K Powertrain Limited Warranty! 24 Mo/24,000 Mile GM Maintenance Plan! One Owner, Clean Carfax! Ebony Twilight Metallic premium exterior, Ebony Soleil Keisel leather seat trim. Vehicle Features: EZ Key passive entry system w/ push-button ignition & remote vehicle start, 8-way power adjust heated front bucket seats, power windows & locks, power/heated outside mirrors, dual zone automatic climate control, tilt & teles heated leather-wrapped steering wheel w/ audio & cruise controls, front & side airbags, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, Onstar (limited free trial), Bluetooth for phone & audio streaming, Buick IntelliLink GPS Navigation System w/ 8' diagonal touch-screen display, single-slot CD player w/ MP3 format, Bose 9-speaker premium audio system, Sirius XM Radio (3 month free trial), USB port & AUX input jack, 110-volt A/C power outlet, vehicle message center, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, universal garage door opener, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Rear Vision Camera, ABS, 4-wheel disc brakes, 2.0L Turbo SIDI 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, front wheel drive, 18' alloy wheels, Stabilitrak electronic stability control w/ traction control, electric power steering, automatic on/off HID headlamps w/ Adaptive Forward Lighting, front fog lamps, daytime running lights, electronic parking brake, content theft alarm, ambient interior lighting, lighted visor mirrors, solar absorb glass! Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Ally Major Guard Vehicle Service Protection Plans Available! Check out our website for the Free Carfax Report, WWW.BERGEYSBUICKGMC.COM #1 BUICK/GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALER ON THE EAST COAST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX2G9207901
Stock: 9776D
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 39,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,795$1,446 Below Market
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
SUPER CLEAN REGAL.. Only 39K Miles and LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output TURBO 4cyl 2.0L.. GREY LEATHER SEATS.. All Power Options.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. Premium sound with Pandora Option.. Voice Command BLUETOOTH.. HEATED SEATS.. 18in Premium Alloy Wheels and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! ONE OF THE NICEST REGAL'S IN TOWN... LOW MILES... Hurry! Boasting dramatic style and thrilling performance, our 2016 Buick Regal is superb in Summit White! The 2.0 Liter TurboCharged 4 Cylinder generates 259hp on demand while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to provide spirited acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive team helps you score near 30mpg on the highway. Dare to turn heads with our Regal that is accented with details like 18-inch silver alloy wheels. Slide behind the wheel of our Regal and check out our customizable Driver Information Center! The IntelliLink smartphone and voice command integration system includes a text message feature that reads incoming text messages aloud. Also included are available Wi-Fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio. Just imagine yourself in supportive leather heated front seats, gripping the leather-wrapped steering wheel and taking command of the road in this phenomenal sedan! Anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, and many airbags provide peace of mind and keep you safe from harm in our Buick. You'll also have the Onstar system to provide automatic crash notification, roadside assistance and remote door unlock. This sedan comes highly recommended so get behind the wheel to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX9G9169859
Stock: 191563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019
- 19,774 miles
$17,998$430 Below Market
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX0G9140828
Stock: 18557771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,900$744 Below Market
Fitzgerald Used Car Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
'** NAVIGATION ** Crimson Red 2016 Buick Regal Premium II AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged. 6-Speed Automatic, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Electric Power Steering w/Variable Assist, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Front HiPer Strut Suspension, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats, Navigation System, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Road Emergency Tool Kit, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Audio System Feature, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19'' Machine-Faced Aluminum (LPO). 19/27 City/Highway MPG * Long list of standard features optional turbocharged engine delivers strong acceleration luxury car features for less money than luxury sedans available all-wheel drive is not offered on many of its competitors. Source: Edmunds 45 DAY 200+ ITEM WARRANTY - 5 DAY WRITTEN MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!! COMES WITH A WRITTEN, 138 POINT INSPECTION COVERING ALL MAJOR ITEMS! Please visit us at our Outlet Center between NE Coachman and Sunset Point RD on the north bound service rd. At 23499 US 19 N, Clearwater FL 33765. OR Contact a Sales Associate 727-799-1999. Transparency You Can Trust. That's the Fitzway!'-Fitzgerald Buyer Protection Plan (Optional), Fitzgerald Lifetime Loaner Car Program (Optional), FitzWay Certified Pre-Owned
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GX4G9176776
Stock: VA76776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 102,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Some things are too hard to pass up. The Buick Regal is sized slightly smaller than mainstream mid-size sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but a little larger than mid-size performance/luxury sedans like the Acura TSX or Volvo S60.. No sour lemons here, with the confidence that comes from a CarFax History Report. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Don't overpay for the car you want. Get the right price right here. Experience true comfort with leather seats. This vehicle includes: a sunroof, a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 24 MPG combined), rear view camera, smart steering wheel controls and tinted/privacy glass. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX9G9110789
Stock: C00848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 22,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$377 Below Market
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Priced Below Market! ThisRegal will sell fast!* *Low Miles* *Carfax One Owner - Carfax Guarantee* *This 2016 Buick Regal Premium II* will sell fast *Backup Camera* *Bluetooth* *Navigation* *Leather Seats* *Satellite Radio* *Multi-Zone Air Conditioning* *Save money at the pump knowing this Regal gets 30.0 MPG!* *Please let us help you with Finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and Explaining purchase, lease, and financing options.* *George Gee Buick GMC prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX3G9206613
Stock: 156027A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,744$233 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of Wood River - Wood River / Illinois
* GREAT DEAL AT $17,744 * * 2016 ** Buick * * Regal * * Premium II * Treat yourself to this 2016 Buick Regal Premium II, which features a push button start, remote starter, backup camera, a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, Bose sound system, OnStar Communication System, and anti-lock brakes. It has great mileage with 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. Drivers love the suave dk. blue exterior with an ebony interior. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Call today to test it out! Contact Internet Sales at 618-979-4773.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GXXG9183248
Stock: P3545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,985$582 Below Market
Pendarvis Chevrolet - Edgefield / South Carolina
LOCAL TRADE - WE SOLD IT AND TRADED IT BACK IN - BUICK REGAL PREMIUM II PACKAGE - POWER MOONROOF - REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM - DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL.............................................................AND, YES! IT'S 'GM CERTIFIED ELIGIBLE - MAKES IT LIKE NEW AGAIN, WHY? .............................WELL LOOK WHAT 'GM CERTIFIED' DOES FOR YOU..................................GM CERTIFIED MAKES IT EASY TO OWN, FOR ONLY $699.00, YOU GET A $2800 VALUE, THAT INCLUDES 172 POINT INSPECTION - 12 MONTH/12000 MILES ADDED TO YOUR FACTORY 48/50000, BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY - AND EXTENDS DRIVETRAIN WARRANTY TO 7 YEARS (FROM ORIGINAL IN SERVICE DATE) OR NOW A 100,000 INSTEAD OF 70,000 MILES - 24/7 ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE - EXCLUSIVE 2 YEAR/24,000 MILE MAINTENANCE (INCLUDES 2 FREE MAINTENANCE VISITS/OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATION, ASK SALES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS..............................................................AND PENDARVIS CHEVROLET WILL NEVER, EVER CHARGE YOU ANY OF THOSE RIDICULOUS DEALER/DOC FEES OTHER DEALERS CHARGE........................COME BE PART OF OUR FAMILY, A JOURNEY YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH..................................................HERE IS A LIST OF ALL REMAINING........................................ EQUIPMENT................................................................ 1AC - LT NEUTRAL 1SP - 1SP PACKAGE 2GX - MOLDING DOOR INTR RHYTHM WOOD 3ET - MOLDING I/P RHYTHM WOOD 4AB - INTERIOR TRIM COCOA A45 - MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER & PASS. SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS A51 - FRONT BUCKET SEATS A69 - SEAT BELT TENSIONER, FRONT A70 - SEAT BELT TENSIONER, FRONT A90 - LOCK CONTROL RR CMPT LID, REM CONT ELEC RELEASE AE2 - REAR DOOR LOCKOUT SYSTEM AEF - POWER WINDOW, PASSENGER EXPRESS UP/DOWN AEQ - POWER WINDOWS, REAR EXPRESS DOWN AFL - CASHMERE AG1 - PWR SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 8 WAY AG2 - PWR SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT PASSENGER 8 WAY POWER AJC - HEADRESTS, 2 WAY ADJUSTABLE AKP - WINDOW TYPE SOLAR ABSORBING AKX - WINDSHIELD TYPE SOLAR ABSORB AL0 - AIRBAG SENSING SYSTEM, PASSENGER AP9 - CONVENIENCE NET, TRUNK APG - PWR SEAT ADJUST, DRIVER, 4-WAY LUMBAR APH - PWR SEAT ADJUST, FRONT PASS 2-WAY LUMBAR ASV - HUMIDITY/WINDSHIELD TEMP SENSOR ATH - EZ KEY PASSIVE ENTRY SYSTEM AW7 - AIRBAGS, DRIVER & PASSENGER FRONTAL & SIDE IMPACT THORAX HEAD SIDE CURTAIN & REAR SEAT MOUNTED THORAX AXG - POWER WINDOW W/ EXPRESS DRIVER&FRNT PASSENGER UP&DOWN B34 - FLOOR MATS, FRONT B35 - FLOOR MATS, REAR B7Y - SILL PLATES FRONT BTM - KEYLESS START BTT - ALARM, REMOTE PANIC BTV - REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM C59 - VENT AIR, CONSOLE, RR CF5 - POWER MOONROOF CJ2 - AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL D70 - AXLE, 2.77 FINAL DRIVE RATIO D75 - OUTSIDE DOOR HANDLES DA1 - ARMREST, REAR CENTER W/ REAR SEAT PASS THRU, CUPHOLDERS DCP - ONSTAR PROCESSING DIRECTIONS & CONNECTIONS DD8 - INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR, AUTO DIMMING DH6 - DRIVER VISOR MIRROR-LIGHTED DJF - ASHTRAY W/O CIGARETTE LIGHTER DWK - POWER DUAL OUTSIDE MIRRORS, HEATED, BODY COLOR EA2 - FRONT SEAT BACK POCKET RH EAI - TRIM SEAT LEATHER FBF - TRIM DOOR VINYL FX3 - STABILITRAK-STABILITY CONTROL SYSTEM W/ TRACTION CONTROL GAN - QUICKSILVER METALLIC GNA - SUSPENSION, FRONT GNC - SUSPENSION, REAR 4 LINK I16 - IO6 - AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, NAVIGATION J61 - ANTILOCK BRAKE SYSTEM, 4 WHEEL DISC J71 - BRAKE, PARKING, ELECTRONIC JJ2 - BRAKE LINING K34 - CRUISE CONTROL KA1 - DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS KB5 - CONTROL ECM GRADE BRAKING KC5 - POWER OUTLET, FRONT AUXILIARY 12 V KD4 - POWER OUTLET, FRONT CONSOLE 12 VOLT KG8 - ALTERNATOR, 130 AMPS KI6 - POWER OUTLET, 110 VOLT LHD - LEFT HAND DRIVE LTG - ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO 4-CYL SIDI * ANTILOCK BRAKE SYSTEM, 4 WHEEL DISC * ALTERNATOR, 130 AMPS M7W - TRANSMISSION, 6-SPD AUTOMATIC MDE - MM1 - 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION N37 - STEERING COLUMN, TILT AND TELESCOPIC NJ1 - POWER STEERING, ELECTRIC PCI - DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 * SENSOR INDICATOR, FOLLOWING DISTANCE *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX5G9127654
Stock: 26396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
