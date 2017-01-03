Used 2016 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Regal Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in White
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    27,490 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,301

    $1,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Gray
    certified

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    43,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,409

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Silver
    certified

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    22,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    80,382 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $1,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Regal

    60,890 miles

    $12,393

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    63,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,381

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium I Fleet in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium I Fleet

    64,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,288

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Regal

    6,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    $1,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal GS in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Regal GS

    9,867 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal in White
    used

    2016 Buick Regal

    30,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,600

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    11,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal in White
    used

    2016 Buick Regal

    39,776 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,795

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    19,774 miles

    $17,998

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    24,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

    $744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    102,094 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    22,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    21,156 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,744

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Regal Premium II in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Regal Premium II

    19,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,985

    $582 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 2016 Buick Regal

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

Read recent reviews for the Buick Regal
Overall Consumer Rating
4.115 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Love the AWD
David,03/01/2017
Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Never thought I'be be buying a Buick but i really love this car. It drives great. If you live in snowy New England, this car is a great way to have great traction without having to have an SUV. This car matches up well with the Audi A4 at almost $10,000 less. And it uses regular gas!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Regal
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Regal info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings