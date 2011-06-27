  1. Home
2001 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, comfortable front seats, uncluttered looks.
  • Elderly-buyer image, uninspired interior design, leather has low-buck feel.
Buick Regal for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Regal is ready for a re-do. But for now, it still provides an enticing combination of feature content and performance for a relatively affordable price.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1997, Buick released a new Regal Sedan. The slow-selling coupe was dropped, leaving LS and GS versions of the four-door. This new Regal was larger in nearly every dimension, and was designed to reduce squeaks and rattles by increasing structural rigidity with one-piece side-panel stampings and cross bracing behind the instrument panel. A full load of standard equipment and reasonable prices have made this front-drive Regal competitive, and it continues to entice buyers who might normally limit themselves to Toyota or Nissan showrooms to at least visit a Buick store.

Think of the Regal as "Park Avenue Light," or "Century Deluxe." LS models are powered by GM's award-winning 3800 Series II V6, which boasts an even 200 horses. Move up to the GS, and you're getting an honest-to-goodness sport sedan equipped with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 putting 240 horsepower through a heavy-duty version of Regal's four-speed automatic transmission. With a starting price of around $25,000, the suave, speedy Regal GS makes an excellent argument against purchasing any other sporty midsize V6 sedan.

Basic design is shared with the lower-rung Century. Regal has a unique front fascia, but barely different rear styling. LS versions are distinguished by a chrome-accented grille, while GS models have a body-colored grille and P225/60 radials mounted on 16-inch alloy wheels (chrome is an option).

Inside, a comfortable interior beckons, which features a split-folding rear seat to make hauling long items such as skis and fishing rods easier and more convenient. A 220-watt Monsoon audio system with eight speakers is also optional on GS models. Heated leather seats are again available, and with leather comes the option of a side airbag for the driver.

One thing this Buick offers that few in its class can is the availability of OnStar, an optional mobile communications system formerly available only on Cadillac models. The system is standard on the GS model and optional on the LS. OnStar provides a hands-free link to real-time, person-to-person in-vehicle safety, security and information services from GM's 24-hour, seven-day-a-week OnStar Center. The three-button system eliminates the need for a customer to buy separate cellular phone service to access OnStar services.

The Regal GS comes equipped with full-range traction control, which uses the ABS and engine controls to reduce traction loss on slippery surfaces. Engine modulation provides traction-control assistance on LS versions. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on both models. An exceptional array of standard features and option packages make the LS a smart choice among premium midsize sedans.

Despite recent efforts to establish strong GM brand identities for each division, sharing platforms between multiple divisions is likely to continue to be a problem. Pontiac's Grand Prix and Oldsmobile's Intrigue share Regal's underpinnings and basic structure. Grand Prix is obviously the driver's car with a youthful image and the "We Build Excitement" marketing theme. Intrigue is gracefully styled and import-oriented. So where does that leave the conservative Buick Regal? Buick officials say the Regal is targeted at 40- to 49-year-olds with families who want a blend of performance, dependability and safety. Basically, Buick is going after the kinds of buyers who snap up thousands of Camrys every year.

The Camry is plainly styled, like the Regal. The Camry is a roomy, safe car, like the Regal. The Camry also has an outstanding reputation for reliability and resale value. Can the Regal compete in this arena as well? Given Buick's penchant for award-winning quality and continued refinement, we wouldn't be too surprised. For now, rest assured that the Regal is an excellent value, and with 240 supercharged horses under the hood, the GS model easily gets our nod.

2001 Highlights

The "Car for the Supercharged Family" gets new rear-wheel house liners for a quieter ride, a standard trunk entrapment release and two new colors, Graphite Metallic and White. An Olympic appearance package is now available and OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is standard on GS models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Buick Regal.

5(55%)
4(33%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
33 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Going Strong
Dan,10/13/2009
I bought my used 2001 Regal GS one year ago with 113K miles for $4K and could not be happier with my purchase. I don't know of any other used car that can be had for $4K that would be nearly as nice as this one. The supercharged engine, the Monsoon audio system, the cushy leather seats, overall balance of sport/comfort/reliability. Only fixes needed after 1 year are a couple of worn out wheel bearings and my ABS sensor acts up now and then. Other than that, this car still feels very strong and believe it will last another 100K if kept up properly. I've owned 9 cars in my lifetime and this one is faster and more comfortable than any of them, not to mention by far the most inexpensive!
Worth the Money
laura04,03/14/2011
It maybe an older car but sure has everything i need and shocking it is great in the snow. Ive had no issues with except the chairs are kinda uncomfortable. So taking long trips ends up hurting my back in driver or passenger seat but could just be my car.
KKB REGAL 2001
kkb,05/03/2002
Replaced the tail light assembly 3 times due to water in the lens, replaced the name "regal" on the right hand door.
Cost to drive
E. Shaw,05/18/2009
Bought super clean,29k miles.Drives good. Comfortable to drive/ride. Tons of room. Great gas milage for a larger V6.I take very good care of my cars.For some reason I bought a $1500 warranty and have had over $5000 worth of work(parts and labor).Normally I do all my own wrenching. List of problems: Intake manifold(very common),5 rack & pinions(very common), catalytic converter, both front wheel bearings and control arm bushings, power steering pump, broken stabilizer links,valve cover gaskets and a few more to come.Still have a year left on the warr.I would think mine was a problem trade-in but my sisters 98 regal was just as bad,although my tranny has not crapped out yet
See all 33 reviews of the 2001 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2001 Buick Regal

Used 2001 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2001 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2001 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,905.

Find a used Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,357.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,542.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

