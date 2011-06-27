Used 1994 Buick Regal for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
630 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19952017
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$30K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1530
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $2,995

    1995 Buick Regal Custom

    172,343 miles
    Delivery available*

    Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana

    Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Buick Regal Custom.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52L1S1440983
    Stock: T33500A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $5,950

    1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold

    87,885 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Johnson Chevrolet - Woodlawn / Virginia

    1996 Buick Regal Custom Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Speed Automatic. FWD 3.8L V6 SFI

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K0T1441289
    Stock: P9525
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,300

    1998 Buick Regal GS

    80,821 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon

    Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above. 4-Speed Automatic.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal GS.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WF5211W1510328
    Stock: 1200513
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $2,450

    1998 Buick Regal LS

    170,455 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal LS.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K6W1537528
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,388

    1999 Buick Regal LS

    99,111 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho

    If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Buick Regal fits the bill. Age shouldn't matter for this car.Hurry on in and come see us at Con Paulos Chevrolet. We have Financing for everyone!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Buick Regal LS.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K9X1492652
    Stock: 7053J
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-06-2019

  • $4,995

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    104,415 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida

    This Gold Metallic 2000 Buick Regal LS might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. Complete with a dazzling gold exterior and a taupe interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player and premium sound system. Keyless entry makes loading and unloading your vehicle simple with a push of a button! This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K6Y1293124
    Stock: 6939B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,495

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K7Y1276526
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,495

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    205,142 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Guys - Houston / Texas

    trade in car. run & drive fine, cold ac. last owner had it for a while. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB55K411114290
    Stock: 114290
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $2,995

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    117,239 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin

    Used

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB55K611269827
    Stock: 269827
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,695

    2001 Buick Regal GS

    117,807 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lenzen Chevrolet Buick - Chaska / Minnesota

    *FWD, **MOONROOF/SUNROOF, **HEATED SEATS, **LEATHER, **NO ACCIDENTS, ** ONE OWNER, **LOCAL TRADE, GS PRESTIGE PACKAGE.18/28 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WF551911311242
    Stock: 6865
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,495

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    160,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB55K011250819
    Stock: 250819
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,800

    2002 Buick Regal LS

    53,946 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia

    AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LOCAL TRADE, AS-IS NO WARRANTY. 2002 Buick Regal LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series II Dark Bronzemist MetallicThis 2002 Dark Bronzemist Metallic Buick Regal LS FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! At Miller’s CrossPointe Motor Cars, you can find great deals on certified pre-owned models from some of the best-selling makes on the market. We have models from Chevrolet, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Toyota and so many more. We have fuel-efficient sedans and SUVs with spacious interiors. If you're in search of a pre-owned pickup, we have those too.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB55K821131689
    Stock: 220673HA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $3,586

    2002 Buick Regal LS

    122,001 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa

    This Buick Regal has great equipment and many features including, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Light Sandrift Metallic 2002 Buick Regal LS FWD 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 19/29 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K321188158
    Stock: PR19692A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $4,000

    2003 Buick Regal GS

    126,106 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Handy Buick GMC - Saint Albans / Vermont

    Clean AutoCheck Vehicle History Report, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof.Sterling Silver Metallic 2003 Buick Regal GS 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Supercharged 17/27 City/Highway MPGContact Handy Buick GMC for details on this vehicle today! 802-524-4615.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WF521831187455
    Stock: 14657B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $7,999

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    39,165 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Conicelli Toyota of Springfield - Springfield / Pennsylvania

    Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, and Driver airbag -Low Mileage- This Light Sandrift Metallic 2003 Buick Regal LS is priced to sell fast! THIS VEHICLE IS PROUDLY OFFERED AT OUR SPRINGFIELD LOCATION!!!CALL 484-479-2410 FOR DETAIL'S... Conicelli Toyota prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 860 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K231273476
    Stock: S201242A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $4,950

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    112,261 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio

    PRICE REDUCED, CLEAN CAR!, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Bucket Seats Cassette Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Front Wheel Drive Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Passenger Air Bag Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Defrost Remote Trunk Release

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K631237662
    Stock: 03607B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • New Listing
    $16,999Great Deal | $2,805 below market

    2017 Buick Regal Base

    10,672 miles
    Delivery available*

    Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4GM5EX2H9109580
    Stock: B308761
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $5,990

    2003 Buick Regal LS

    177,657 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan

    We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4WB52K331274037
    Stock: KP2271A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1994 Buick Regal
Regal Reviews & Specs