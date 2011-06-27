Used 1994 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
- $2,995
1995 Buick Regal Custom172,343 milesDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Buick Regal Custom.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52L1S1440983
Stock: T33500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $5,950
1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold87,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Johnson Chevrolet - Woodlawn / Virginia
1996 Buick Regal Custom Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Speed Automatic. FWD 3.8L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K0T1441289
Stock: P9525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Price Drop$3,300
1998 Buick Regal GS80,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal GS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WF5211W1510328
Stock: 1200513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,450
1998 Buick Regal LS170,455 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K6W1537528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,388
1999 Buick Regal LS99,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Buick Regal fits the bill. Age shouldn't matter for this car.Hurry on in and come see us at Con Paulos Chevrolet. We have Financing for everyone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Regal LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K9X1492652
Stock: 7053J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- $4,995
2000 Buick Regal LS104,415 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Gold Metallic 2000 Buick Regal LS might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. Complete with a dazzling gold exterior and a taupe interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player and premium sound system. Keyless entry makes loading and unloading your vehicle simple with a push of a button! This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K6Y1293124
Stock: 6939B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2000 Buick Regal LSNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K7Y1276526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2001 Buick Regal LS205,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
trade in car. run & drive fine, cold ac. last owner had it for a while. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB55K411114290
Stock: 114290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $2,995
2001 Buick Regal LS117,239 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB55K611269827
Stock: 269827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,695
2001 Buick Regal GS117,807 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lenzen Chevrolet Buick - Chaska / Minnesota
*FWD, **MOONROOF/SUNROOF, **HEATED SEATS, **LEATHER, **NO ACCIDENTS, ** ONE OWNER, **LOCAL TRADE, GS PRESTIGE PACKAGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WF551911311242
Stock: 6865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2001 Buick Regal LS160,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB55K011250819
Stock: 250819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,800
2002 Buick Regal LS53,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia
AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LOCAL TRADE, AS-IS NO WARRANTY. 2002 Buick Regal LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series II Dark Bronzemist MetallicThis 2002 Dark Bronzemist Metallic Buick Regal LS FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB55K821131689
Stock: 220673HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,586
2002 Buick Regal LS122,001 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Buick Regal has great equipment and many features including, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Light Sandrift Metallic 2002 Buick Regal LS FWD 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K321188158
Stock: PR19692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $4,000
2003 Buick Regal GS126,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Handy Buick GMC - Saint Albans / Vermont
Clean AutoCheck Vehicle History Report, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof.Sterling Silver Metallic 2003 Buick Regal GS 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Supercharged 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WF521831187455
Stock: 14657B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $7,999
2003 Buick Regal LS39,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Conicelli Toyota of Springfield - Springfield / Pennsylvania
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, and Driver airbag -Low Mileage- This Light Sandrift Metallic 2003 Buick Regal LS is priced to sell fast!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K231273476
Stock: S201242A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $4,950
2003 Buick Regal LS112,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, CLEAN CAR!, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K631237662
Stock: 03607B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$16,999Great Deal | $2,805 below market
2017 Buick Regal Base10,672 milesDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GM5EX2H9109580
Stock: B308761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $5,990
2003 Buick Regal LS177,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Regal LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K331274037
Stock: KP2271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020