  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1999 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

1999 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged engine, comfortable front seats, uncluttered looks.
  • Cheap leather, no folding rear seat, uninspired interior design.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$916 - $2,217
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1990, Buick released a sedan version of the Regal coupe to do battle with the Ford Taurus, Toyota Camry and Nissan Maxima. Shortsighted in terms of design and engineering, the Regal sedan won few converts from established domestic and import nameplates. Tight times delayed replacement of Buick's lame duck, and by 1996, the Regal's main selling point was a strong 3800 Series II V6 engine. Not surprisingly, sales were limited to die-hard Buick buyers and rental fleets.

Back in 1997, Buick released a new Regal sedan. The slow-selling coupe was dropped, leaving LS and GS versions of the four-door. This new Regal was larger in nearly every dimension, and was designed to reduce squeaks and rattles by increasing structural rigidity with one-piece side-panel stampings and cross bracing behind the instrument panel. A full load of standard equipment and reasonable prices have made this front-drive Regal competitive, and it continues to entice buyers who might normally limit themselves to Toyota or Nissan showrooms to at least visit a Buick store.

Think of the Regal as Park Avenue Light, or Century Deluxe. LS models are powered by GM's award-winning 3800 Series II V6, which at an even 200 boasts five more horses than last year, thanks to a new, low-restriction air cleaner and a larger induction system. Move up to the GS, and you're getting an honest -to-goodness sport sedan equipped with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 putting 240 horsepower through a heavy-duty version of Regal's four-speed automatic transmission. At a starting price of around $25,000, the suave, speedy Regal GS is an excellent argument against purchasing any other midsize V6 sedan.

Basic design is shared with the lower-rung Century. Regal has a unique front fascia, but barely different rear styling. LS models are distinguished by a chrome accented grille, while GS models have blackout trim and P225/60 radials on sharp 16-inch alloy wheels (chrome is an option). Inside, a comfortable interior beckons. Heated leather seats are optional, as is an integrated child safety seat.

One thing this Buick offers that few in its class can is the availability of OnStar, an optional mobile communications system. Designed to secure assistance in the event of a mechanical failure, an accident or merely just a need for directions, OnStar was formerly available only on Cadillac models.

A new steering intermediate shaft, along with the addition of a strut tower brace (long an autocrosser's favorite modification) is the secret to more precise road feel and better steering response this year, which has never been Buick's strong suit. Underneath, stiffer bushings and a much fatter rear stabilizer bar (17.2 millimeters, up from last year's 14) dial out much of the float and roll in Regal's suspension. While we applaud firming up the footprint of a front-driver pounding out 240 ponies to the pavement, the idea of a more sporty feeling Regal leaves us wondering, where is Buick trying to go with this car?

Despite recent efforts at establishing strong GM brand identities for each division, sharing platforms between multiple divisions is likely to continue to be a problem. Pontiac's Grand Prix and Oldsmobile's new Intrigue share Regal's underpinnings and basic structure. Grand Prix is obviously the driver's car with a youthful image and the "We Build Excitement'' marketing theme. Intrigue is conservatively styled and import-oriented. So where does that leave the Buick Regal? Mark Hines, assistant brand manager, says Buick is looking at 40-49 year-olds with families who want a blend of performance, dependability and safety. Basically, Buick is going after the kinds of buyers who snap up thousands of Camrys every year.

The current Camry is plainly styled, just like the Regal. The Camry is a roomy, safe car, just like the Regal. The Camry also has an outstanding reputation for reliability and resale value. Can the Regal compete in this arena as well? Given Buick's penchant for award-winning quality, we wouldn't be too surprised. For now, rest assured that the Regal is an excellent value, and with 240 supercharged horses under the hood and its new-for-'99 surefootedness, the GS model easily gets our nod.

1999 Highlights

Performance-oriented changes, such as more power, sporty tweaks to the steering and suspension, firmer motor mounts and the addition of a strut tower brace underhood, lead the news for the '99 Regal. Other changes include enhancements to the ABS and traction control systems, as well as the addition of a tire inflation monitor, perimeter lighting and the Concert Sound II audio system to Regal's already long list of standard equipment. New options include a self-dimming electrochromic outside rearview mirror, redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels and the eight-speaker, 220-watt Monsoon audio system. And that's all in addition to a new exterior paint color, Auburn Nightmist.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Buick Regal.

5(61%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

this car saved my life
patrickc1550,04/30/2011
this car is by far the best i have ever owned im looking for my next regal since mine was totaled. at 50+ mph head on collision i walked away with a brused knee and a broken heart to see her like that i only had to keep up regaular maintance the hole time i owned it. before the wreck it had just went over the 250xxx mile mark and still ran like it was brand new i know i could easily got another 250xxx miles out of her i would reccomend this car to every one for safty and reliability
Tried and True
Ryan,01/28/2010
I think this car has proven to be one of the best cars of the past decade. There are some things I wish had been designed differently but all in all, this car has been a gem. I have about 145K miles on it, and have had a repair or two. This is my third Buick and won't be my last.
These owners are preaching the truth!
TG Smith,02/04/2004
My father's generation used to say, "People with money buy Cadilacs, but SMART people with money buy Buicks!" I would update this for my generation to say, "People with money buy BMW's (or Lexus or Infiniti), but SMART people with money buy the Buick Regal." I have owned several new BMW's over the years and don't get me wrong, the Regal GS can't match them in the handling department, but overall my Regal is much more car for the money than any BMW I ever owned. These other reviewers are preaching the truth. The Buick Regal GS is one of the best values and one of the best kept secrets on the road.
Want a new car but can't let go.
MISSY,07/22/2008
Other reviews are pretty on mark, great car. Except little electronic things like windows with 125,000 miles and counting nothing but tires, brakes have cost me. I do notice some jerking with shifting so may need some transmission work, but in optional performance shift no jerking. Highway mpg's around 29-30. Making up for my occasional immature actions at stop lights to let my kids know their old mom is still cool!
See all 56 reviews of the 1999 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Buick Regal

Used 1999 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1999 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 1999 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,405.

Find a used Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,475.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

Related Used 1999 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles