Consumer Rating
(49)
2000 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, comfortable front seats, uncluttered looks.
  • Elderly image, uninspired interior design, leather has low-buck feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Regal is ready for a re-do. But for now, it still provides an enticing combination of feature content and performance for a relatively affordable price.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1997, Buick released a new Regal Sedan. The slow-selling coupe was dropped, leaving LS and GS versions of the four-door. This new Regal was larger in nearly every dimension, and was designed to reduce squeaks and rattles by increasing structural rigidity with one-piece side-panel stampings and cross bracing behind the instrument panel. A full load of standard equipment and reasonable prices have made this front-drive Regal competitive, and it continues to entice buyers who might normally limit themselves to Toyota or Nissan showrooms to at least visit a Buick store.

Think of the Regal as Park Avenue Light, or Century Deluxe. LS models are powered by GM's award-winning 3800 Series II V6, which boasts an even 200 horses. Move up to the GS, and you're getting an honest-to-goodness sport sedan equipped with a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 putting 240 horsepower through a heavy-duty version of Regal's four-speed automatic transmission. With a starting price of around $25,000, the suave, speedy Regal GS makes an excellent argument against purchasing any other sporty midsize V6 sedan.

Basic design is shared with the lower-rung Century. Regal has a unique front fascia, but barely different rear styling. LS versions are distinguished by a chrome-accented grille, while GS models have a body-colored grille this year, with P225/60 radials on restyled 16-inch alloy wheels (chrome is an option).

Inside, a comfortable interior beckons, and now features a split-folding rear seat to make hauling long items such as skis and fishing rods easier and more convenient. A 220-watt Monsoon audio system with eight speakers also is optional on GS models. Heated leather seats are again available, and with leather comes the option of a side airbag for the driver.

One thing this Buick offers that few in its class can is the availability of OnStar, an optional mobile communications system formerly available only on Cadillac models. OnStar provides a hands-free link to real-time, person-to-person in-vehicle safety, security and information services from GM's 24-hour, seven-day-a-week OnStar Center. A new three-button system eliminates the need for a customer to buy separate cellular phone service to access OnStar services.

The Regal GS comes equipped with full-range traction control, which uses the ABS and engine controls to reduce traction loss on slippery surfaces. Engine modulation provides traction-control assistance on LS versions. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on both models. An exceptional array of standard features and option packages make the LS a smart choice among premium midsize sedans. Yet pounding out 240 ponies to the pavement in the GS through its Gran Touring suspension leaves us wondering, where is Buick trying to go with this car?

Despite recent efforts at establishing strong GM brand identities for each division, sharing platforms between multiple divisions is likely to continue to be a problem. Pontiac's Grand Prix and Oldsmobile's Intrigue share Regal's underpinnings and basic structure. Grand Prix is obviously the driver's car with a youthful image and the "We Build Excitement" marketing theme. Intrigue is conservatively styled and import-oriented. So where does that leave the Buick Regal? Buick officials say the Regal is targeted at 40-49 year-olds with families who want a blend of performance, dependability and safety. Basically, Buick is going after the kinds of buyers who snap up thousands of Camrys every year.

The Camry is plainly styled, like the Regal. The Camry is a roomy, safe car, like the Regal. The Camry also has an outstanding reputation for reliability and resale value. Can the Regal compete in this arena as well? Given Buick's penchant for award-winning quality and continued refinement, we wouldn't be too surprised. For now, rest assured that the Regal is an excellent value, and with 240 supercharged horses under the hood, the GS model easily gets our nod.

2000 Highlights

New alloy wheels, a standard body-colored grille on the GS and two new colors, Gold Metallic and Sterling Silver debut. Inside, there's now a split-folding rear seat and an optional side airbag for the driver on leather-lined Regals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Buick Regal.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Out of 6 BMWs and 6 Mercedes, my FAVORITE
Jerry,01/15/2016
LSE 4dr Sedan
I've owned 6 BMWs and 6 Mercedes, and I expect a LOT from my cars. I bought my LSE after getting fed up with being $1000'd to death by Mercedes and BMW. Thought I'd give a Buick a try, but wasn't really expecting much, considering it was a, well, BUICK. Boy, was I surprised! This is my favorite car ever, and I don't say that lightly. Gets 32 mpg on long trips, has the touring suspension and corners like it's on rails. As most Mercedes owners will admit, the cruise control and A/C are unreliable at best. This dual zone automatic climate control is faultless, EVERYTHING ALWAYS WORKS as it should, and this car is really loaded up with options like a Cadillac. It is absolutely reliable, smooth riding, good power, and fun to drive. Mercedes could learn a thing or two from this car's reliability, so could BMW. IF you find one of these LSE models and you don't buy it, you should kick yourself hard. So it's a 2000 model, you'll get tired of it before you'll ever sear it out. The only weak spot is the front wheel bearings which you will need to replace by 100K miles. It's a simple DIY job. Dont buy the cheap Chinese aftermarket bearings. Go for the Timken.
2000 Buick Regal 4 Dr GS Sprchgd Sedan
Duane Nesset,11/11/2009
I just turned over 200,000 miles today. I bought it slightly used with 4000 miles in late 2000. It has been my commute car for years. I started using synthetic motor oil at 75,000 miles. I use Mobil 1 EP in it. Mileage on long highway drives goes over 25 MPG. It left me on the road only twice. Once with a blown water pump three years ago and more recently, something with the supercharger and I had to cut away the tangled belts and limp to a repair station with no power steering. It is still very sporty and and responsive. Suspension was replaced about 4 years ago. Very reliable over all and now will see it running towards the 300K mark.
229,000 miles and counting
doulos,02/15/2010
Bought the car used in 9/02 with 45,145 miles. Now it has 229,200 miles. This is a very reliable car! It never broke down or left me stranded. There is one thing that you must fix if you buy one of these cars with the 3.8L, and that is the lower intake manifold and gasket. I had mine fixed at 94,000 miles and never any problems. The only other thing I changed out was the front and rear brake rotors due to warped rotors. Do the scheduled coolant and transmission flushes and it will serve you a long time. Then just change the oil, tires and brake pads as needed. The leather interior has held up well, no rattles and there is no visible exterior rust!! Thank you Buick for a great car!
disappionted
vsal,03/20/2004
Too many major repairs: steering rack and air pump at 55K, rear wheel hub assembly and wiring short at 60K, dashboard light switch at 72K and transmission trouble (unresolved as yet because it will require removal and disassembly) at same time. Also, some weather stripping comes loose as does one rear door inside panel.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2000 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2000 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, LSE 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

