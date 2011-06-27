  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2015 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard features
  • reasonable base price
  • available all-wheel drive
  • standard turbocharged power.
  • Optional eAssist powertrain's pokey acceleration
  • some interior comfort and visibility issues
  • touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use
  • limited trunk space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With lots of standard features and a relatively affordable price, the 2015 Buick Regal offers decent value for shoppers seeking an entry-level luxury sedan. Some other rival sedans provide a more polished driving experience, however.

Vehicle overview

Luxury-car shoppers are a diverse bunch. On one end of the spectrum is the shopper who would gladly pay extra for class-leading attributes and a badge that will awe the neighbors. On the other end is the shopper who cares less about brand cachet and more about getting solid performance and feature content at a reasonable price. For this value-oriented shopper, the 2015 Buick Regal could be a nice fit.

The Regal boasts a pleasing mix of talents. Its list of standard features is generous, including amenities like leather upholstery and heated front seats. Those who sometimes commute in rough weather will appreciate its available all-wheel drive, and those who prioritize safety will like this Buick's comforting crash-test scores. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumps out a robust 259 horsepower, exceeding the norm among comparable sedans. The Regal also presents an attractive value proposition, as it's more affordably priced than you might expect.

Growth within the entry-level luxury segment has given entry-luxury shoppers plenty to choose from, however. If you can step down a notch in size, you'll want to consider the 2015 Audi A3 It has a smaller backseat and trunk but in return boasts a more premium cabin and potentially quicker acceleration than the Buick. The 2015 Volvo S60 offers even better crash-test scores and more engine variety, but the Regal has it beat when it comes to price. And don't forget about the 2015 BMW 3 Series -- if you stick to the base 320i model, you can have one for the same price as a midgrade Regal, and the BMW is undoubtedly more rewarding to drive.

But the 2015 Regal remains a well-rounded offering, and chances are it'll give you more features for the money than its overseas rivals. If you'd rather not pay top dollar for your next luxury sedan, the Regal should prove an agreeable match.

2015 Buick Regal models

The 2015 Buick Regal is a midsize sedan that comes in base, Premium I, Premium II or GS trim.

The base Regal starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, dual exhaust outlets, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a power height-adjustable passenger seat (with manual adjustments), split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are an 8-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Buick's IntelliLink smartphone and voice command integration system. IntelliLink includes a text message feature that reads incoming text messages aloud. Also included is Siri Eyes Free, which gives iPhone users voice control over a range of functions via the Bluetooth microphone.

The Premium I adds rear parking sensors, keyless ignition, remote start, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a 110-volt power outlet.

Note that the Premium I's available eAssist mild hybrid powertrain comes with 17-inch wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires and a concealed single exhaust outlet.

The Premium II starts with the Premium I's standard features and adds xenon headlights, rear-seat side airbags, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The GS boasts 19-inch wheels (20-inchers with summer tires are optional), unique front and rear fascias, a rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, adjustable drive modes (influencing suspension, steering and shift calibration), Brembo front brakes, body-color sport rocker panels, an enlarged and configurable gauge-cluster information display, unique pedals, sport front seats and a three-spoke sport steering wheel.

Most of these GS features are exclusive, but the sport-tuned suspension (minus the adaptive dampers) is also specified on non-GS Regals with AWD. A sunroof is optional on all Regals, and the navigation system can be added to the base and Premium I trims.

The Premium I is available with the Experience Buick package, which adds the sunroof and the navigation system. Optional on Premium II and GS are two Driver Confidence packages. The first -- which requires the sunroof -- adds numerous safety technologies (including a blind-spot monitor, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision alert) as well as driver memory settings, while the second -- which requires the first -- adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Buick Regal's standard IntelliLink infotainment system adds 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, along with Siri Eyes Free and the ability to read text messages aloud over the speakers.

Performance & mpg

The Regal's primary engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 259 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional. A six-speed automatic transmission is mandatory unless you spring for the GS, which offers an optional six-speed manual with front-wheel drive (the GS AWD is automatic-only).

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Regal accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is slower than many choices in this price range.

The EPA rates the turbocharged Regal at 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with front-wheel drive and the automatic, 22 combined (19 city/27 highway) with AWD and 24 combined (20 city/31 highway) for the front-drive Regal GS with the manual.

Optional solely on the Premium I trim is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with mild hybrid technology called eAssist. Output measures 182 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque, with shifting duties handled by a different six-speed automatic. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Buick Regal comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are standard on Premium II and GS. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, a stolen vehicle locator and remote door unlock. The optional Driver Confidence package #1 includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a frontal collision warning system. The Driver Confidence package #2 adds a more sophisticated frontal collision mitigation system that initiates automatic braking in potential crash situations.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2015 Regal Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is shorter than average for a car in this class. A 2015 GS with the optional 20-inch summer tires managed to stop in an even shorter 113 feet, although most other sport sedans with summer tires fare better.

In government crash tests, the Regal received the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Regal its highest score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The Regal's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Buick Regal's standard turbocharged engine gives this sedan ample spunk. Though the 2.4 eAssist version delivers better fuel economy, it does so to the detriment of brisk response in traffic. For most shoppers, the turbo engine will be preferable, even though its mpg ratings are lower. It's not the most refined four-cylinder engine in this price range, but real-world acceleration is strong in most situations.

The available all-wheel-drive system is another feather in the 2015 Regal's cap, as it adds additional wet-weather traction, plus enhanced handling when powering around turns. In normal driving, the Regal rides smoothly and quietly, with light but precise steering. The car doesn't really excel in any one category, but it remains composed and confident.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Buick Regal features a sleek dashboard with minimal button clutter. The appearance is upscale, and materials quality is satisfactory, if not fully luxury-grade. The front seats are surprisingly snug and supportive; slim folks will smile, but the broader of beam may wish for more wiggle room. The backseat is more cramped than the Regal's midsize dimensions would suggest, and the sloping roof line is a double whammy for rear headroom and rearward visibility.

The 8-inch touchscreen comes with the IntelliLink infotainment system, which features large icons and Pandora radio compatibility. The IntelliLink interface includes smartphone-style swipe commands and voice-command functionality. Even so, this touchscreen is occasionally frustrating to use due to slow or missed responses to touch inputs.

Out back, the standard trunk measures a decent 14.2 cubic feet, but its narrowness makes longer items like golf bags a tight fit. When the eAssist powertrain is specified, cargo space drops to 11.1 cubic feet due to the trunk-mounted battery pack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Buick Regal.

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Buick after five Cadillacs
Daniel Wal,10/25/2015
Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: 10/26/2016 - it's been 18 months, my Regal is still going strong. Lifetime (40K miles) MPG is up 30 - amazing for a sporty car that loves being revved. I didn't mention previously, but one of my favorite features is OnStar Remote Link - being able to track where my car is, start it, check vitals, etc. from my phone is such a convenience - you'll wonder how you live without it. Lately, we've noticed some squeaking coming from the dash - it's not too bad yet, and we have put a LOT of miles on this car. Next time she goes in for an oil change, I'll ask dealer to take a look/listen. Dealer service department is A+ - Premier Autoplex in Livingston - couldn't be friendly or provide better service. I don't take my vehicles anyplace but the GM dealer for servicing. The price is in line with competition and they know their vehicles better (I've know people who've tried to 'cheap out' and ended up ruining their cars because their "Average Joe" mechanic didn't know enough about their vehicle to maintain/fix it properly). Like all GM vehicles, the Regal suffers from being 'unknown' and American. So many people are devoted to Honda or Toyota that they won't even test drive other vehicles - and they lose out. I am pleased every time I see, get in, or drive my Regal - it's just about the perfect car... Great gas mileage, excellent road manners, fast, comfortable (if you'll notice, we put on about 150 miles every day... we're in the car well over two hours every day, so comfort is important), very well equipped for a $30K vehicle, and reliable. Update: 4/2016 Well, it's been a year with my Regal and my first impression hasn't changed much. It's still an awesome car. As luxurious as my previous Cadillacs, but with a much easier to use instrument panel (real buttons!!!). MPG is up to 28.5 - and I don't have a feather foot in any way, although we do a majority of our driving on the highway (about 150 miles, round trip daily). The only quibbles: 1.) The computer that senses the remote had to be replaced (under warranty) - it wasn't recognizing the fobs - worrisome in a car that was less than a year old; 2.) The interior has a few squeaks - not surprising with a sunroof, I guess, but there are some annoying buzzes that we can't locate. We still love the car's power, handling, braking, and of course, the outstanding fuel economy. We routinely see over 30 MPG, average. It's too bad this car doesn't sell better - it's one of the best vehicles GM sells, for that matter, any manufacturer. It's a great buy, in my opinion. Original Review: So, after five Cadillacs (3 STSs, and 2 CTSs), I decided to try the Buick Regal. I liked the size and fuel economy (we commute 150 miles daily). I couldn't stand the CUE interface in the Cadillac and was a little dismayed that the same basic system is used in the Buick. I have to say, though, that it works much better in the Buick - there are hard buttons for the climate controls and radio - very nice. The individual temp controls and seat heater controls are a weird touch-panel that doesn't work very well - Buick should have just used hard buttons like the rest of the climate controls. The front seats are very comfortable and there is plenty of room. The center console is a bit small, as is the glove box, but this is a fairly small vehicle so I guess that's to be expected. The back seat looks nice, but it also looks very cramped although my 5'6" mom doesn't complain at all, even when she sits behind the driver seat (I'm 6'4"). The trunk is spacious and the Premium I package includes almost everything my Caddy's had (except, alas, ventilated seats). Driving dynamics are great - she's fast, fluid, and agile. Passing is a piece of cake, the brakes are monsters, and the ride is well-controlled (definitely not grandma's Buick). The Navigation, like CUE and other GM products is flaky - we end up using our phones more than the car's nav. Also, the split functionality (between the nav and the instrument panel) is a very strange design - sometimes the system initially 'finds' a destination, but then the navigation system cannot... routing is also terrible... more than once GM's Navigation systems have tried taking us down non-existent roads. Fuel economy is great for the size and performance. The 2.0 Turbo is plenty powerful and we always use premium "Top Tier" gasoline.
Underrated Sedan
TD Heald,03/09/2016
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned this car for 8 months and love it. It is very underrated by reviewers. My Buick Regal is a 2015, Premium II with some added features like sunroof. This car has outstanding acceleration while achieving overall 26 MPG. Driving comfort is fantastic with the most comfortable seats. Controls are well placed. I saw reviews mentioning the window button placement and heated seat buttons, these are overstated complaints and are non-issues. This car is sporty with the patented Buick smooth ride. Great road feel but with top of the line ride comfort. The car appearance is understated and classy. I love the front end grill. This car has all the bells and whistles you can ask for. Standard bumper to bumper warranty of 4 years, 48,000 miles. Buick dealer service is outstanding. When purchasing, dealer was willing to work with me on price. Excellent value. If you are looking for a quality mid size vehicle, you cannot go wrong. Compare to the overpriced BMW, Audi, Acura, Infinity, Lexus and you will appreciate the quality and value of the Buick.
Good Car, but some Disappointments
Karina Espinoza,10/27/2015
Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm about 8,000 miles into my 2015 Buick Regal (Premium II) class and I've had it for about 7 months now. It drives really well and feels comfortable enough behind the wheel; However the interior has a few problems. In order for me to access the window/lock buttons I have to contort my body a bit and bend my arm considerably (I'm 6' 1"), it's not natural. Also, for me to access the storage console in the center, I have to reach back and put my body and arm in an awkward and uncomfortable position to open it... Basically, should not do this while driving as it can be dangerous. My other cars allowed my arms to comfortably go off the steering wheel and to the window switch with ease rather than have to start bending and contorting... Same with the center storage console. Visibility while backing up and changing lanes is not so good. You really have to depend on the camera; However, the camera in my vehicle is too bright during the day and has poor detail, so it's not very reliable. Finally, the "Infotainment" console has had some glitches in just the 7 months, which makes me feel it's just a matter of time before something goes bad: 1) Within 3 Months the temperature gauge stopped working consistently... it takes about 10 minutes to start gauging the right temperature outside. 2) twice I've entered my car to a loud buzzing sound that stopped once I turned the vehicle on. 3) twice I've pressed my ignition button and the car wouldn't wouldn't start (as if the battery was dying). 4) Several times when I've turned my vehicle on, the console has "glitches out" shut off and then turned back on. 5) Once, after reversing and going into drive, the parking camera stayed on for the entire time I was driving and never switched back to my radio/console view. 6) Many times I've adjusted the volume and it switched my radio channel instead. 7) When my front windshield gets fogged up, the "defroster" seems to not work AT ALL. I've tried different combos of settings, but nothing seems to work. I took it in once for a minor issue and told them about the issues and they said there was nothing they could really do about it yet.
Great drive
frenchguy007,10/24/2014
Love the drive and the look, inside and out. Love that the seat warmers go on when remote start is activated. The one negative is the interior layout of the center console, too tight. There is limited storage room. I describe this as a poor man's Audi A4.
See all 16 reviews of the 2015 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
259 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2015 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

