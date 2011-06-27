  1. Home
2002 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, spacious interior, clean styling.
  • Dull image, dated interior design, low-quality leather.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Regal is ready for a re-do. But for now, it still provides an enticing combination of feature content and performance for a relatively affordable price.

Vehicle overview

Featuring a choice of two strong V6 engines, a long list of standard features and a very reasonable sticker price, the Regal remains one of America's better import sedan alternatives.

The Regal comes in two trim levels: LS and GS. LS models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that boasts an even 200 horses. Move up to the GS, and you get a serious dose of horsepower in the form of a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 that lays down 240 horsepower through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. Combined with the Regal's understated styling, this supercharged powerplant makes the GS the undisputed king of domestic sleeper sedans.

The Regal's basic design is similar to the lower-rung Century, with a unique front fascia being the most noticeable difference between the two. LS versions feature a chrome-accented grille, while GS models have a body-colored grille and larger 16-inch alloy wheels and performance tires. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on both trim levels.

In keeping with Buick's tradition of solid value, base LS Regals come loaded with features like dual zone climate control, keyless entry, a six-speaker concert sound stereo system, and large comfortable seats with standard six-way power adjustment for the driver. Some of the LS' notable optional equipment includes a leather-trimmed interior, driver information center, driver-side airbag, premium audio system and the OnStar communications system.

Step up to the Regal GS, and you get all the above features as standard equipment in addition to automatic climate control, leather seating surfaces, the Gran Touring suspension package, an upgraded traction control system, and front and rear floormats. We love the fact that the Regal offers so many features at such a low price, but we're not so fond of the Regal's somewhat dated interior design.

Buick seems to be aware of this problem, as it offers a special Joseph Abboud version of both Regal models. The well-known fashion designer lent his stylistic eye to Buick, and the result is a more upscale look on the outside with rich chestnut leather seating and a two-tone trim on the inside. A premium audio system, sunroof and satellite steering wheel controls are also included on all Abboud Regals

Regardless of which Regal model you consider, rest assured that it will provide a smooth, comfortable ride with plenty of room for five and all the features you would expect in a family sedan. Ante up for the GS model, and you'll be rewarded with a nondescript sport sedan that will quietly slip under the nose of the local authorities while dishing out healthy doses of supercharged power. If you're shopping for a midsize family four-door, and you think the imports are the only game in town, check out the Regal and compare -- you might be surprised by what Buick has to offer.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, the biggest news in the Regal lineup is the continuation of the upscale Joseph Abboud model along with a new Dark Bronze Mist exterior color. Additional wood grain trim will be added to all Regals later in the year and LATCH child seat attachment points are now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Regal.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stealth-mobile
Movin' On,09/12/2006
This car is the real deal. Great looking, comfortable, fuel efficient, very quick, and invisible to law enforcement (especially when painted senior citizen white). As a used car value, it can't be beat. It makes a lot more economic sense than other so called "sport sedans". Try it, you'll definitely like it!
Buick LS V6
Yao Ming4545,10/24/2003
With the Joseph Aboud package, the Regal LS V6 looks and feels like a Lexus ES, but costs about $7K less.
Who would've thought I'd rather have a Buick?
newportbob,04/04/2014
Having never owned a GM car, I was not sure what to expect. I'd done a lot of research and, for the value, the Buick Regal kept coming up. I found a beauty, a 2002 for $3,000. Looks and runs like new, great power, luscious leather interior (spotless), one of the finest sound systems I've ever heard, hugs the road like a bear. I absolutely love this car. The only other car I loved this much was a 1974 Volvo that we put 360,000 miles on. I don't know if I'll get the same with the Regal, but I do know that maintenance is key to vehicle longevity. We'll see!
Look Out........Here comes Grandpa!
Fast Buck,05/22/2007
This car is just right. Right size outside, easy to drive, maneuver, park and looks great in white. Right size inside with plenty of room, comfort and luxury for four adults. The car is just right for spirited driving because it's invisible to law enforcement.
See all 37 reviews of the 2002 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2002 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2002 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

