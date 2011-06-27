Vehicle overview

Featuring a choice of two strong V6 engines, a long list of standard features and a very reasonable sticker price, the Regal remains one of America's better import sedan alternatives.

The Regal comes in two trim levels: LS and GS. LS models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that boasts an even 200 horses. Move up to the GS, and you get a serious dose of horsepower in the form of a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 that lays down 240 horsepower through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. Combined with the Regal's understated styling, this supercharged powerplant makes the GS the undisputed king of domestic sleeper sedans.

The Regal's basic design is similar to the lower-rung Century, with a unique front fascia being the most noticeable difference between the two. LS versions feature a chrome-accented grille, while GS models have a body-colored grille and larger 16-inch alloy wheels and performance tires. Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on both trim levels.

In keeping with Buick's tradition of solid value, base LS Regals come loaded with features like dual zone climate control, keyless entry, a six-speaker concert sound stereo system, and large comfortable seats with standard six-way power adjustment for the driver. Some of the LS' notable optional equipment includes a leather-trimmed interior, driver information center, driver-side airbag, premium audio system and the OnStar communications system.

Step up to the Regal GS, and you get all the above features as standard equipment in addition to automatic climate control, leather seating surfaces, the Gran Touring suspension package, an upgraded traction control system, and front and rear floormats. We love the fact that the Regal offers so many features at such a low price, but we're not so fond of the Regal's somewhat dated interior design.

Buick seems to be aware of this problem, as it offers a special Joseph Abboud version of both Regal models. The well-known fashion designer lent his stylistic eye to Buick, and the result is a more upscale look on the outside with rich chestnut leather seating and a two-tone trim on the inside. A premium audio system, sunroof and satellite steering wheel controls are also included on all Abboud Regals

Regardless of which Regal model you consider, rest assured that it will provide a smooth, comfortable ride with plenty of room for five and all the features you would expect in a family sedan. Ante up for the GS model, and you'll be rewarded with a nondescript sport sedan that will quietly slip under the nose of the local authorities while dishing out healthy doses of supercharged power. If you're shopping for a midsize family four-door, and you think the imports are the only game in town, check out the Regal and compare -- you might be surprised by what Buick has to offer.