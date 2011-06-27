1990 Buick Regal Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Sedan debuted midyear. New 3.8-liter engine is optional. ABS is part of SE package on Limited sedan. Leather is optional on Gran Sport coupe and Limited sedan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Regal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CADDman,02/24/2003
This was one of the best cars I've ever owned. It had a really cool interior and dash and was very reliable. Never touched anything for 100k miles, and thaey were minor.
Regal215,04/05/2002
The best feature of my 1990 buick regal limited is the interior design. I'm a tall driver (6'3"), and this car was designed with drivers like myself in mind. The rear seat has been shortened to provide extended legroom for rear passengers (unlike the cougar or thunderbird). Comfort is the word to describe the feeling of driving this car.
RocketCityRam,10/13/2003
Even though I'm over 6'1", I find the car plenty roomy and there's a lot of room in the back as well. The fuel usage is good, the accessories are incredible for a car of this class and year. It's so much fun to drive. The ride is good. My car has 109K and I just put new rear struts on it. Boy what a difference. I can't wait to do the front.
buick03,12/05/2005
i bought the car with 162,000 miles. Ran great the whole time,only had a tune up done. I traded it to my father which is extremely rough on cars and it ran 15000 miles with his abuse. Later on he ran it out of transmission fluid and burnt the transmission up...but it still drove..trans needed a rebuild at 178,000..due to no transmission fliud
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
