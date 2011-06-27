  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1990 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1990 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Regal for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,852
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Sedan debuted midyear. New 3.8-liter engine is optional. ABS is part of SE package on Limited sedan. Leather is optional on Gran Sport coupe and Limited sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Regal.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.1 is a great engine
CADDman,02/24/2003
This was one of the best cars I've ever owned. It had a really cool interior and dash and was very reliable. Never touched anything for 100k miles, and thaey were minor.
My Regal
Regal215,04/05/2002
The best feature of my 1990 buick regal limited is the interior design. I'm a tall driver (6'3"), and this car was designed with drivers like myself in mind. The rear seat has been shortened to provide extended legroom for rear passengers (unlike the cougar or thunderbird). Comfort is the word to describe the feeling of driving this car.
Buick Regal Limited "Roadster"
RocketCityRam,10/13/2003
Even though I'm over 6'1", I find the car plenty roomy and there's a lot of room in the back as well. The fuel usage is good, the accessories are incredible for a car of this class and year. It's so much fun to drive. The ride is good. My car has 109K and I just put new rear struts on it. Boy what a difference. I can't wait to do the front.
Good car
buick03,12/05/2005
i bought the car with 162,000 miles. Ran great the whole time,only had a tune up done. I traded it to my father which is extremely rough on cars and it ran 15000 miles with his abuse. Later on he ran it out of transmission fluid and burnt the transmission up...but it still drove..trans needed a rebuild at 178,000..due to no transmission fliud
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Buick Regal

Used 1990 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Limited 2dr Coupe, Custom 2dr Coupe, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 1990 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,232.

Find a used Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,822.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,208.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

Related Used 1990 Buick Regal info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles