I bought this car about 8 months ago, and it had 49k miles on it. Now it's got 61k, with no problems. Well, no problems other than the window regulator that I replaced. But that was cheap and easy. Kinda like my first wife. I love this car. The seats are quite possibly the most comfortable that I've ever sat upon. Leather interior is very nice looking and very sturdy. The mileage for this powerful 3.8L V6 is amazing. I drive mostly on the highway, and I've been getting 29.1 mpg. My wife's 07 Altima 2.5L 4cyl gets the same. I'd rather drive my 03 Regal than the 07 Altima (and it's loaded!). I'd buy it again!

