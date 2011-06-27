  1. Home
2003 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, spacious interior, clean styling.
  • Dull image, dated interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Regal is ready for a full makeover. But for now, it still provides just enough feature content to attract buyers with its relatively affordable price.

2003 Highlights

Many features that were on the standard equipment list for 2002 have been deemed optional, or deleted altogether, for the 2003 model. Deleted items are speed variable power-assisted steering, which is being downgraded to a nonspeed dependent system, and heated outside rearview mirrors. Side-impact airbags are now optional instead of standard (and continue to be available with leather seating surfaces only), as is a rear split-folding seat. Safety also comes with a separate price tag, as antilock brakes and traction control are now options on the lower Regal LS, but together with a tire inflation monitor, remain standard on the more upscale GS model.On the upside, all Regals receive an improved starter for cold weather cranking, and a new impact-absorbent headliner, plus two new packages to help Regal buyers group options for a better price. The new Luxury Package includes dual-zone climate control, illuminated visor mirrors, auto-dimming inside and outside rearview mirrors, AM/FM stereo with both cassette and CD player and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The simpler Leather and Wheel Package includes leather seats, a split-folding rear seat and 15-inch aluminum wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Buick Regal.

5(84%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Intrigue alternative
formersuver1,06/05/2003
Previous 2000 Intrigue owner, 3.5l engine--got "tricked" into test driving Regal LS w/ Leather and touring suspension package. Easily the equivalent of, if not better than the Intrigue in every aspect. I personally prefer the 3.8l engine over the DOHC 3.5l, because of vastly increased lower end torque. Tranny shifts a lot less in urban driving situations--i.e, accelerating off a ramp from 35-40 mph to 55-60 mph in a short acceleration lane. Plenty of oomph passing going from ca. 55 up to 75 to pass on two- lane roads. Fit and finish (of leather interior) absolutely flawless, as is exterior finish.
03 Regal LS AT
ArizonaBoy,07/26/2009
I bought this car about 8 months ago, and it had 49k miles on it. Now it's got 61k, with no problems. Well, no problems other than the window regulator that I replaced. But that was cheap and easy. Kinda like my first wife. I love this car. The seats are quite possibly the most comfortable that I've ever sat upon. Leather interior is very nice looking and very sturdy. The mileage for this powerful 3.8L V6 is amazing. I drive mostly on the highway, and I've been getting 29.1 mpg. My wife's 07 Altima 2.5L 4cyl gets the same. I'd rather drive my 03 Regal than the 07 Altima (and it's loaded!). I'd buy it again!
Exceptional reliability
Species8472,12/20/2008
I've had this car for 5.5 years. I have not had a single problem with it since my purchase. In comparison, my wife drives a Lexus 330 RX 2004. We've had numerous problems and it has been a far less reliable car. I highly recommend the Buick Regal 2003.
solid auto
farm boy,05/18/2010
This car is bulletproof. I was a loyal acura/honda owner. I bought this car to resell. I bought if from a private owner. All I can say is wow, I can't believe an american car is this good. Needless to say I won't be selling this car for a loooonnnngggg time.
See all 50 reviews of the 2003 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2003 Buick Regal

Used 2003 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2003 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2003 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,131.

Find a used Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,260.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,342.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

