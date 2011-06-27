2003 Buick Regal Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, spacious interior, clean styling.
- Dull image, dated interior design.
List Price Estimate
$1,145 - $2,657
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Regal is ready for a full makeover. But for now, it still provides just enough feature content to attract buyers with its relatively affordable price.
2003 Highlights
Many features that were on the standard equipment list for 2002 have been deemed optional, or deleted altogether, for the 2003 model. Deleted items are speed variable power-assisted steering, which is being downgraded to a nonspeed dependent system, and heated outside rearview mirrors. Side-impact airbags are now optional instead of standard (and continue to be available with leather seating surfaces only), as is a rear split-folding seat. Safety also comes with a separate price tag, as antilock brakes and traction control are now options on the lower Regal LS, but together with a tire inflation monitor, remain standard on the more upscale GS model.On the upside, all Regals receive an improved starter for cold weather cranking, and a new impact-absorbent headliner, plus two new packages to help Regal buyers group options for a better price. The new Luxury Package includes dual-zone climate control, illuminated visor mirrors, auto-dimming inside and outside rearview mirrors, AM/FM stereo with both cassette and CD player and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The simpler Leather and Wheel Package includes leather seats, a split-folding rear seat and 15-inch aluminum wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Buick Regal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
formersuver1,06/05/2003
Previous 2000 Intrigue owner, 3.5l engine--got "tricked" into test driving Regal LS w/ Leather and touring suspension package. Easily the equivalent of, if not better than the Intrigue in every aspect. I personally prefer the 3.8l engine over the DOHC 3.5l, because of vastly increased lower end torque. Tranny shifts a lot less in urban driving situations--i.e, accelerating off a ramp from 35-40 mph to 55-60 mph in a short acceleration lane. Plenty of oomph passing going from ca. 55 up to 75 to pass on two- lane roads. Fit and finish (of leather interior) absolutely flawless, as is exterior finish.
ArizonaBoy,07/26/2009
I bought this car about 8 months ago, and it had 49k miles on it. Now it's got 61k, with no problems. Well, no problems other than the window regulator that I replaced. But that was cheap and easy. Kinda like my first wife. I love this car. The seats are quite possibly the most comfortable that I've ever sat upon. Leather interior is very nice looking and very sturdy. The mileage for this powerful 3.8L V6 is amazing. I drive mostly on the highway, and I've been getting 29.1 mpg. My wife's 07 Altima 2.5L 4cyl gets the same. I'd rather drive my 03 Regal than the 07 Altima (and it's loaded!). I'd buy it again!
Species8472,12/20/2008
I've had this car for 5.5 years. I have not had a single problem with it since my purchase. In comparison, my wife drives a Lexus 330 RX 2004. We've had numerous problems and it has been a far less reliable car. I highly recommend the Buick Regal 2003.
farm boy,05/18/2010
This car is bulletproof. I was a loyal acura/honda owner. I bought this car to resell. I bought if from a private owner. All I can say is wow, I can't believe an american car is this good. Needless to say I won't be selling this car for a loooonnnngggg time.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Buick Regal features & specs
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
