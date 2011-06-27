  1. Home
1995 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New interior has dual airbags housed in revised instrument panel. Seats are new, too. Fake wood has been chopped from door panels. Exterior styling is updated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Regal.

5(50%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.3
18 reviews
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT CAR
PJW,07/20/2003
The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway.
CALIFORNIA REGAL
SANDIEGOHOMBRE,10/17/2002
Has everything. Styling, power, sporty look. The only thing I did was change the muffler. With that sporty look I had to have a muffler with a little "throat" to it. The cruise control is a great feature. It is very resposive and has a great'mind of it own' on small inclines. Just sit back and let it kick in.
geronimo
karen,07/29/2016
Custom Select 4dr Sedan
its an older car, Nice size, fuel economy adequate, reliable when new, minor recalls in the past
Great little car
reaglebegal,02/02/2013
Have had this car for 2 years got it with 125,000 miles. Now has 155k on it. Have had minor fixes done but no major ones. The engine runs great for almost 20 years old and the transmission don't miss a beat. If you want a sporty car that is dependable this is a great one. the 3800 3.8l is powerful and fuel efficient (about 28mpg highway). the suspension is great for tight turns.
See all 18 reviews of the 1995 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Buick Regal

Used 1995 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1995 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, Custom Select 4dr Sedan, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Limited 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, and Custom 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 1995 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,882.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,557.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

