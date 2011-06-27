1995 Buick Regal Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,761
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New interior has dual airbags housed in revised instrument panel. Seats are new, too. Fake wood has been chopped from door panels. Exterior styling is updated.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Regal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
PJW,07/20/2003
The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway.
SANDIEGOHOMBRE,10/17/2002
Has everything. Styling, power, sporty look. The only thing I did was change the muffler. With that sporty look I had to have a muffler with a little "throat" to it. The cruise control is a great feature. It is very resposive and has a great'mind of it own' on small inclines. Just sit back and let it kick in.
karen,07/29/2016
Custom Select 4dr Sedan
its an older car, Nice size, fuel economy adequate, reliable when new, minor recalls in the past
reaglebegal,02/02/2013
Have had this car for 2 years got it with 125,000 miles. Now has 155k on it. Have had minor fixes done but no major ones. The engine runs great for almost 20 years old and the transmission don't miss a beat. If you want a sporty car that is dependable this is a great one. the 3800 3.8l is powerful and fuel efficient (about 28mpg highway). the suspension is great for tight turns.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
