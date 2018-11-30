2019 Buick Regal Sportback
What’s new
- New Avenir trim level debuts
- Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
- Powerful engines
- All-wheel drive is available on most versions
- Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
- Some interior materials feel cheap
- Automatic engine stop-start system can be annoying
- Infotainment system has an initial learning curve
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is a solution to an interesting problem. More people are buying SUVs than ever before, but some people still prefer sedans. But what if they want more cargo space? The Regal Sportback's hatchback design addresses this need while implementing a sleek roofline and improving on the traditional three-box shape of the sedan.
The Sportback features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seatbacks up, more substantial than some compact crossovers. Fold those seatbacks down to get a total of 60.7 cubic feet, more than Buick's own Envision compact SUV, with a lower load height and far better maneuverability to boot.
Powering the Regal Sportback is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and either 260 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel-drive or 295 lb-ft of torque in the all-wheel-drive configuration. Front-wheel-drive models use a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive versions come with an eight-speed. For more performance, consider the Regal GS, which has the same body but with a 310-hp V6 and all-wheel drive as standard.
Driving the Sportback comes with no surprises. Steering is quick, which makes it easy to maneuver at low speeds found in cities and parking lots, though some may find it too light at highway speeds. Most will find the ride pleasurable at highway speeds, though, with a comfortable, well-controlled ride that's not floaty.
The interior is quiet, and the seating position is ideal for long stints in the saddle. With available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a 4G LTE-powered Wi-Fi hotspot and three USB charging outlets, you and your passengers can spend the miles thoroughly entertained.
Faults are few, and aside from the utility of the hatchback and comfort, the Regal Sportback is pretty much average or above average in just about every other metric. If you need some excitement with your Sportback, the previously mentioned Regal GS ups the performance factor a few levels.
Overall, if you consider an SUV too stodgy or too big but you do want a comfortable interior with more storage volume, the Buick Regal Sportback is worth a look. Other sedans with extra space in the trunk include the Audi A5, the Kia Stinger and even BMW's 3 Series Gran Turismo, though the Buick has a price advantage.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Buick Regal Sportback models
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is available in six trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Preferred II, Essence, Avenir and GS. The 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety features. Most Regal Sportbacks come with a four-cylinder engine, with the sporty GS the exception.
That turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 250 horsepower. Regals with this engine and front-wheel drive have a torque output of 260 pound-feet and come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models make 295 lb-ft of torque and drive their wheels through an eight-speed automatic.
The Regal 1SV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a USB port, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also offers options such as the Driver Confidence package (18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert) and the Sights and Sounds package (a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, dual rear-seat USB ports, and a Bose eight-speaker audio system).
The Preferred II comes with the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen plus 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a driver information screen between the gauges. All-wheel-drive models also feature active noise cancellation through the audio system. You can get the optional Driver Confidence package with this trim as well. It offers the same features listed above plus wireless device charging, while the Sights and Sounds package adds navigation and the premium Bose audio system.
Essence models bundle the standard features of the lower trims and add leather upholstery, heated front seats, an air ionizer and a power-adjustable passenger seat. The optional Driver Confidence package adds the same features as on the lower trims but also tacks on driver-position memory and an auto-dimming side mirror for the driver. A second Driver Confidence package (called Driver Confidence II, naturally) pads on adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Taking the Essence and adding unique interior and exterior elements equals the Avenir. Upgrades include quilted-stitched leather seating surfaces, a gloss-black front grille, adaptive headlights and 19-inch wheels. Also standard is the aforementioned Driver Confidence I package and Sights and Sound package. Oddly, this top-trim car is only available in front-wheel drive.
For a sportier take, there's the Regal Sportback GS. It comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 hp, 282 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and sport seats. Standard and optional feature content are similar to the Essence's.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility9.0
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space9.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been going back and forth with GM Customer Service at 866-790-5600 they don't care at all seems as though its all my fault things are happening made 2 complaints. I purchased the car 11/23/18 brand new with 12 miles on it. I had to take the car to get it serviced due to kept hearing something similar to the brakes keep scrubbing, in which the dealership ordered the parts and gave me a loaner vehicle, 8/31/19 I complained when I went into the dealership to get my oil changed that the radio screen would just go black, and that the air conditioner system would be in off position and it would just keep blowing on high. I was told to bring the car back in. due to no techs available on Saturday. everything started working again. 1/6/2020 I took the car in bc AC started back doing the same thing running when off, SOS (onstar) was malfunctioning emergency calls all day and night every 5-10 mins Head unit screen stays on service screen and couldnt be changed, the screens kept switching screens without being touched. Talked with service manager at dealership had to deactivate the onstar and take the car back when they received a loaner car. They cleaned button and said they ordered the part its on back order. 2/10/20 Im driving my vehicle and all of a sudden the car slows down and stops in the middle of the street in which the screen read reduced engine power. I was not far from dealership took it back yet again. I was given a loaner car the accelerator pedal position senors had to be replaced accelerator pedal with position senor assembly replacement engine controls and fuel. 2/14/20 Went and oil change completed that next day another issue on 2/17/20 the radio screen goes out and the AC/Heat is on full blast and cant turn off. the same issues I was having 1/6/2020 have began yet again. I was contacted by GM and told they would order the part that was same part that was on back order. My car is still under warranty happening while I am driving. I have a lot of pictures and presented all I keep getting told is that the waiting on a new part yet again. Loved the look get up etc but if it wast under warranty, I would need another job to cover cost of repairs and rentals/urber. Asked if GM would buy back the car and nothing has happen as of now.
I love the looks of my new Buick and it drives like a dream, however, it had a rough start. It came with a broken window regulator and an electrical glitch from the minute I bought it new. That was scary and disappointing, but the dealership fixed everything after several visits. Now that I have had it a year, I truly love it. It has gotten 42 MPG highway, and usually gets 27 in city. Amazing for this size of vehicle. The auto start stop can’t be disabled, but I grew to like it. I’m sad Buick has now discontinued this vehicle, but so glad I got one when I did. Can’t beat it for the price, tons of luxury features.
This is our 4th new Buick since 2011. Our previous 3 new Buicks were 2011, '14 & '16 LaCrosses. I loved the styling, luxury and road manners. We had the Premium II package in our final LaCrosse. We replaced our 2016 LaCrosse, with a new 2019 Buick Regal GS in November of 2019, because we really disliked the restyled LaCrosse, and we like the agressive styling of the GS. We wanted a red GS, but as none were available, we settled on frost pearl white. Within a day of bringing the car home, and under 500 miles on the car, I noticed a dramatic mismatch in the paint, on the rear 1/4 panel, as compared to the rear door and the rear bumper cover. The 1/4 panel was whiter than both. This was more noticeable in shade or under a cloudy sky where the refraction of the pearl wasn't as noted. I immediately contacted the dealer to lodge a complaint. Subsequently, I took a long hard look at the rest of tbe paint quality. I was extremely dissapointed in the quality control of the German factory from whence it came, as I circled 30 plus pieces of dirt in the clear coat. Some so big that you can feel them sticking out of the paint. The dealer suggested that I may get better results if I contacted GM directly, so I filed an official complaint. The young lady from GM was very nice and called back many times to see of my issues were resolved. I explained my issues in detail and requested that a Buick Zone Rep meet me in person so that I may express my dissatisfaction and find a resolution. The pearl paint was an option that cost over $1,000.00, and after 7,000 miles I'm still not happy. I am reluctant to have them repaint the car, as it will detract from the long term value. After all, a car is only new and original once. I asked them to replace it, but no response. Not long after 3,000 miles, we had the first oil change. On the way home I slid back the manual (ugh!) sunroof shade. Much to my dismay, I hear a loud wind leak coming from the closed sunroof. Once again I brought it back to the dealer, and they ordered a new glass as the weatherstrip is part of that assembly. I can't believe that this is a fix, but I go along with the program. At that point, the Zone Rep sees my car while in for the sunroof diagnosis and he sluffs off the paint as being "commercially acceptable." This is a term that I'm well aware of as I worked in GM deaslerships for nearly 30 years as an ASE certified body and paint Master Technician. "Commercially Acceptable" is a term that the factory uses as an excuse for poor workmanship and lack of quality control. It's an age old excuse that doesn't hold water in todays competitive auto industry. Finally now in July 2020 I meet in person with a Buick Zone Rep, and they tell me the sunroof glass is in from back order. I don't know what the Zone Rep will do but I'm not optimistic. Now for a few pointers that Buick won't listen to because 2020 is the last year that they're selling sedans. The following things are a disappointment in a car that costs $45K+. 1. GM's lack of advertising has diminished the resale value dramatically. How do they expect to sell cars if the public doesn't know they exist? I recently saw an identical 2019 GS for sale under $30K. Too bad because this GS is actually a very good driving car! They're giving up sedan sales to Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, and any other company willing to advertise. 2. The windshield sun visors suck! They are fixed and won't slide back to block blinding sun streaming in the side door windows. Even the Chinese made Envision and Korean made Encore that were loaners have sliding visors. 3. The sunriof shade is manually operated (cheap). 4. The auto recall front seat recalls the wrong driver setting, and controls are located below on the side of the seat and hard to use. Front seat belt receivers are short, & hard too access. 5. The sunroof and remote door closer overhead control consul is angeled forward, causing you to duck down to see the buttons. 6. The rear hatch is manual operation only, and no remote release in car. You'd expect more from a car this expensive. 7. It's made in Germany, not in the USA. All of my LaCrosses were made in USA, and all had better quality control for the paint finish. They were nearly perfect. 8. The normally aspireated V6 is very good, but the GS should have been a step up such as supercharged or turbocharged V6. 9. Auto stop sucks! What's Good: 1. The 3.6 V6 has good response and torque. 2. The all wheel drive is balanced, with excellent handling & zero torque steer. 3. The front bucket seats are fully adustable and somewhat comfortable but no way as comfy as Lacrosse. 4. Lots of cargo space. 5. Superb braking due to Brembo up front. 6. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep, auto braking, and object warning work perfectly. It's the closest thing to selfdriving car, while you're still in control. 7. The nine speed auto is perfect 8. Fun 2 drive
I love the Regal Sportback Preferred II. Lots of room, power and comfort for our family of 4. Only improvement could be a dimmer on the back up camera for night time visibility. It creates an inability to use the mirrors with it's brightness. It is my first experience with it, so maybe I will get more used to it.
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$27,670
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Essence 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$31,770
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,070
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,870
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Regal Sportback safety features:
- Active Hood Pedestrian Safety
- Monitors if a forward collision with a pedestrian is imminent. At 16 to 30 mph, actuators lift the back of the hood to lessen the impact.
- Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
- Teen Driver
- Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Audi A5
The Audi features better materials and a modern design, but the Regal Sportback has more cargo space and a lower price. Both cars are five-seaters, with the Buick having a marginally roomier interior. Technology for the Audi is more impressive, though Buick's infotainment system works well enough. Overall, the A5 is a nicer car, but the Buick certainly holds its own considering its more affordable price.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Kia Stinger
Both the Regal Sportback and the Kia Stinger are hatchbacks. The Buick has more cargo space, though passengers will find the interiors between the two equally spacious. The Stinger has the edge on handling and maximum performance, though some may prefer the Regal's more composed highway ride. With either model, you'll get excellent smartphone connectivity and available active driver aids. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord
While these two models are similar in size, the Regal Sportback's hatchback design provides nearly double the cargo space, though the Accord's rear seat is much roomier. The Buick is available in all-wheel drive, important for snowbelt drivers, but the Accord is only front-wheel-drive. The Accord handles well for most, though the Buick exhibits a softer highway ride and a quieter interior. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
FAQ
Is the Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback:
- New Avenir trim level debuts
- Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Regal Sportback reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,070.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,670
- Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,770
- GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,070
- Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,870
- Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,270
- Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,770
- Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,770
- 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,070
What are the different models of Buick Regal Sportback?
More about the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Overview
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sportback Hatchback, Regal Sportback GS. Available styles include Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Regal Sportback 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Regal Sportback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Regal Sportback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,560. The average price paid for a new 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $7,203 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,203 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,357.
The average savings for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 22.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Buick Regal Sportbacks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Buick Regal Sportback for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 Regal Sportbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,810 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,372 on a used or CPO 2019 Regal Sportback available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Buick Regal Sportbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Regal Sportback for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,747.
Find a new Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,289.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
