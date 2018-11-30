  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2019 Buick Regal Sportback

Type:

What’s new

  • New Avenir trim level debuts
  • Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
  • Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
  • Powerful engines
  • All-wheel drive is available on most versions
  • Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
  • Some interior materials feel cheap
  • Automatic engine stop-start system can be annoying
  • Infotainment system has an initial learning curve
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?

Our choice would be with the Regal Sportback Preferred II. It adds dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and an 8-inch infotainment display, as well as split-folding rear seats. which is a blend of additional interior creature comforts and functionality over the base model.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is a solution to an interesting problem. More people are buying SUVs than ever before, but some people still prefer sedans. But what if they want more cargo space? The Regal Sportback's hatchback design addresses this need while implementing a sleek roofline and improving on the traditional three-box shape of the sedan.

The Sportback features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seatbacks up, more substantial than some compact crossovers. Fold those seatbacks down to get a total of 60.7 cubic feet, more than Buick's own Envision compact SUV, with a lower load height and far better maneuverability to boot.

Powering the Regal Sportback is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and either 260 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel-drive or 295 lb-ft of torque in the all-wheel-drive configuration. Front-wheel-drive models use a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive versions come with an eight-speed. For more performance, consider the Regal GS, which has the same body but with a 310-hp V6 and all-wheel drive as standard.

Driving the Sportback comes with no surprises. Steering is quick, which makes it easy to maneuver at low speeds found in cities and parking lots, though some may find it too light at highway speeds. Most will find the ride pleasurable at highway speeds, though, with a comfortable, well-controlled ride that's not floaty.

The interior is quiet, and the seating position is ideal for long stints in the saddle. With available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a 4G LTE-powered Wi-Fi hotspot and three USB charging outlets, you and your passengers can spend the miles thoroughly entertained.

Faults are few, and aside from the utility of the hatchback and comfort, the Regal Sportback is pretty much average or above average in just about every other metric. If you need some excitement with your Sportback, the previously mentioned Regal GS ups the performance factor a few levels.

Overall, if you consider an SUV too stodgy or too big but you do want a comfortable interior with more storage volume, the Buick Regal Sportback is worth a look. Other sedans with extra space in the trunk include the Audi A5, the Kia Stinger and even BMW's 3 Series Gran Turismo, though the Buick has a price advantage.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.

2019 Buick Regal Sportback models

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is available in six trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Preferred II, Essence, Avenir and GS. The 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety features. Most Regal Sportbacks come with a four-cylinder engine, with the sporty GS the exception.

That turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 250 horsepower. Regals with this engine and front-wheel drive have a torque output of 260 pound-feet and come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models make 295 lb-ft of torque and drive their wheels through an eight-speed automatic.

The Regal 1SV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a USB port, and a seven-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also offers options such as the Driver Confidence package (18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert) and the Sights and Sounds package (a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, dual rear-seat USB ports, and a Bose eight-speaker audio system).

The Preferred II comes with the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen plus 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a driver information screen between the gauges. All-wheel-drive models also feature active noise cancellation through the audio system. You can get the optional Driver Confidence package with this trim as well. It offers the same features listed above plus wireless device charging, while the Sights and Sounds package adds navigation and the premium Bose audio system.

Essence models bundle the standard features of the lower trims and add leather upholstery, heated front seats, an air ionizer and a power-adjustable passenger seat. The optional Driver Confidence package adds the same features as on the lower trims but also tacks on driver-position memory and an auto-dimming side mirror for the driver. A second Driver Confidence package (called Driver Confidence II, naturally) pads on adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Taking the Essence and adding unique interior and exterior elements equals the Avenir. Upgrades include quilted-stitched leather seating surfaces, a gloss-black front grille, adaptive headlights and 19-inch wheels. Also standard is the aforementioned Driver Confidence I package and Sights and Sound package. Oddly, this top-trim car is only available in front-wheel drive.

For a sportier take, there's the Regal Sportback GS. It comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 hp, 282 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and sport seats. Standard and optional feature content are similar to the Essence's.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Buick Regal Sportback Essence (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The Regal Sportback is powered by a powerful and efficient turbo 2.0-liter that offers acceleration on par with some V6s. Confident brakes and quick steering are also highlights. But a soft, comfort-oriented suspension and slow-to-downshift transmission take the sport out of this Sportback.

Acceleration

8.5
The Regal's turbo 2.0-liter engine is punchy and provides a surprising amount of thrust. It takes a moment for the engine to build boost, but once you're going, acceleration is more than adequate for its purposes. In Edmunds testing, the Regal hit 60 mph in a quick 6.3 seconds.

Braking

8.0
The Regal delivers a smooth and easy braking response that's also very stable and reassuring when you need to make a sudden panic stop. Its antilock braking system is fast-acting and relatively quiet in operation. The Regal needed 124 feet to stop from 60 mph in testing, which is comparable to the segment average.

Steering

7.5
The steering is quick and has light effort, which makes it easy to wheel around the city and in parking lots. But the effort at highway speeds is too light, requiring many corrections to go straight. Otherwise, we like its directness and aren't overly bothered by the low amount of road feel.

Handling

7.0
We would not call this Sportback "sporty." The Regal swaps some handling prowess for ride comfort, and that's OK in this case. Overall, it's composed but exhibits pronounced body movement with every bump it encounters. The Regal Sportback GS should handle more crisply.

Drivability

7.5
This is an easy car to drive, but it's not without faults. The auto stop-start cannot be defeated, so you have to learn to drive around it if traffic merging is to be done quickly. Downshifts from the nine-speed transmission can be on the slow side, but shifting is otherwise smooth.

Comfort

8.0
Buick is typically a standout when it comes to quietness, and the Regal Sportback is no exception. The comfort-tuned suspension also pays off, delivering good ride quality without feeling disconnected from the road. It receives only a couple of small strikes for the seats and climate controls.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats lack breathability and the material feels cheap, but the cushions balance firmness and compliance well. There's a good amount of adjustment, including four-way adjustable lumbar support. Lateral support is average, and the armrest padding on the doors is thin.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride comfort is quite agreeable. Bumps big and small are generally dispatched without the Regal feeling overly floaty or disconnected. There is a little more body movement in exchange for the softer ride, but it isn't anything to complain about.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Buick excels at keeping the loud noise out of the cabin. At city speeds or when cruising the highway at 75 mph, the Regal's cabin is very quiet. Wind and ambient noise is attenuated especially well, and road noise only permeates at a low level. There are no creaks or rattles to be heard.

Climate control

7.5
The climate controls are straightforward save for the vent modes you must access through the touchscreen. All other controls, such as fan speed, have real buttons but can also be changed via the touchscreen. The seats have no ventilation, but the heaters work great. The air conditioning is powerful.

Interior

7.5
There's nothing fancy about the Regal's cabin, but at least its controls are straightforward. Drivers can find a comfortable driving position with relative ease, which is important. The sleek Sportback roofline entails some trade-offs in ease of entry and visibility.

Ease of use

7.5
There's nothing overly clever here. The controls are fairly straightforward and easy to manipulate. The touchscreen is responsive but — typical of touchscreens — is not as easy to operate on the move as a rotary knob. Oddly enough, there's no trunk release in the cabin or on the key fob.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The rear sloping roof cuts into rear headroom a bit. The door opening looks wide but pinches down at the foot area, making it slightly awkward and less convenient than it appears. Getting into the front is otherwise easy, with a shallow stepover and decent head clearance.

Driving position

9.0
Its driving position should be ideal for most people. The seat drops down quite low for tremendous headroom or can be raised high for a more commanding view of the road. The tilt-and-telescoping steering column offers a decent amount of adjustment, too.

Roominess

8.0
The dashboard's bulk cuts into knee clearance, but the easy-entry driver's seat helps alleviate this issue. There's ample head- and hiproom up front and plenty of legroom in the rear with a buffer of soft, concave front seatbacks. The cabin is generous enough to fit five with decent headroom for the middle seat.

Visibility

7.0
The view out the windshield is wide. But your view in left-hand turns is partially obstructed by the side mirror, which is mounted at the intersection of the door and front roof pillar. The rear roof pillars are thick, and rear visibility isn't as good as what you might hope from a hatchback.

Quality

7.5
The quietness and design of the interior are appealing, although its parts-bin switchgear and garish chrome highlights definitely detract. Details such as these, plus a notable lack of arm padding, chip away at the Regal's regalness.

Utility

9.0
The Sportback gives you a massive rear hatch area, a number of in-cabin storage solutions, and easy-access car-seat anchor points. It's like a wagon with exemplary utility benefits.

Small-item storage

8.5
There are fairly deep door pockets up front and slightly less sizable ones in the rear. The armrest bin is average with cellphone-specific storage/charging space. Of three front cupholders, one is oversize to accommodate larger bottles. A small space upfront can conceal valuables under a sliding door.

Cargo space

9.5
With 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space, the Sportback's trunk dwarfs any comparable sedan's trunk. The rear seats have a 40/20/40-split arrangement and fold almost flat, giving you nice, convenient options. These cargo advantages have no downsides, so why would anybody choose a sedan over a Sportback?

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
With a fairly roomy back seat and easy-access LATCH anchors under plastic flip doors, car seat installation should be relatively easy. The lower roofline might require some extra bending, but this isn't far off a standard sedan.

Technology

8.0
General Motors has a strong tech game of late. Device integration is among the most comprehensive in the industry, and a standard Wi-Fi hotspot is an unexpected luxury. Our Regal came with just a few advanced driving aids, which is a little uncommon for a premium midsize sedan or wagon.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work well, as does the standard media interface. Wi-Fi with 4G LTE internet is standard (limited trial) via OnStar and connects up to seven devices. There are three USB plugs and wireless phone charging. Bluetooth pairing is easy and can be done via voice command.

Driver aids

7.5
Our Regal came with a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Adaptive cruise is offered but wasn't equipped on our car. Everything works relatively well, but there's nothing special, which you'd expect at this class level.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls have a quick response time. You can make calls, find an address, check weather, or tune to any radio station including satellite. Long button presses call up Siri or Google, too. Tolerance for natural language is quite good. The help menu is rather extensive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback.

5 star reviews: 20%
4 star reviews: 60%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 20%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • warranty
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • appearance
  • doors
  • sound system
  • infotainment system
  • seats
  • climate control
  • oil
  • comfort
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • visibility
  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 out of 5 stars, Nothing but Issues
Problem Regal,
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I have been going back and forth with GM Customer Service at 866-790-5600 they don't care at all seems as though its all my fault things are happening made 2 complaints. I purchased the car 11/23/18 brand new with 12 miles on it. I had to take the car to get it serviced due to kept hearing something similar to the brakes keep scrubbing, in which the dealership ordered the parts and gave me a loaner vehicle, 8/31/19 I complained when I went into the dealership to get my oil changed that the radio screen would just go black, and that the air conditioner system would be in off position and it would just keep blowing on high. I was told to bring the car back in. due to no techs available on Saturday. everything started working again. 1/6/2020 I took the car in bc AC started back doing the same thing running when off, SOS (onstar) was malfunctioning emergency calls all day and night every 5-10 mins Head unit screen stays on service screen and couldnt be changed, the screens kept switching screens without being touched. Talked with service manager at dealership had to deactivate the onstar and take the car back when they received a loaner car. They cleaned button and said they ordered the part its on back order. 2/10/20 Im driving my vehicle and all of a sudden the car slows down and stops in the middle of the street in which the screen read reduced engine power. I was not far from dealership took it back yet again. I was given a loaner car the accelerator pedal position senors had to be replaced accelerator pedal with position senor assembly replacement engine controls and fuel. 2/14/20 Went and oil change completed that next day another issue on 2/17/20 the radio screen goes out and the AC/Heat is on full blast and cant turn off. the same issues I was having 1/6/2020 have began yet again. I was contacted by GM and told they would order the part that was same part that was on back order. My car is still under warranty happening while I am driving. I have a lot of pictures and presented all I keep getting told is that the waiting on a new part yet again. Loved the look get up etc but if it wast under warranty, I would need another job to cover cost of repairs and rentals/urber. Asked if GM would buy back the car and nothing has happen as of now.

4 out of 5 stars, Best Driving Car I’ve Owned
Dailydriver ,
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I love the looks of my new Buick and it drives like a dream, however, it had a rough start. It came with a broken window regulator and an electrical glitch from the minute I bought it new. That was scary and disappointing, but the dealership fixed everything after several visits. Now that I have had it a year, I truly love it. It has gotten 42 MPG highway, and usually gets 27 in city. Amazing for this size of vehicle. The auto start stop can’t be disabled, but I grew to like it. I’m sad Buick has now discontinued this vehicle, but so glad I got one when I did. Can’t beat it for the price, tons of luxury features.

4 out of 5 stars, Love Hate Relationship
Dave,
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

This is our 4th new Buick since 2011. Our previous 3 new Buicks were 2011, '14 & '16 LaCrosses. I loved the styling, luxury and road manners. We had the Premium II package in our final LaCrosse. We replaced our 2016 LaCrosse, with a new 2019 Buick Regal GS in November of 2019, because we really disliked the restyled LaCrosse, and we like the agressive styling of the GS. We wanted a red GS, but as none were available, we settled on frost pearl white. Within a day of bringing the car home, and under 500 miles on the car, I noticed a dramatic mismatch in the paint, on the rear 1/4 panel, as compared to the rear door and the rear bumper cover. The 1/4 panel was whiter than both. This was more noticeable in shade or under a cloudy sky where the refraction of the pearl wasn't as noted. I immediately contacted the dealer to lodge a complaint. Subsequently, I took a long hard look at the rest of tbe paint quality. I was extremely dissapointed in the quality control of the German factory from whence it came, as I circled 30 plus pieces of dirt in the clear coat. Some so big that you can feel them sticking out of the paint. The dealer suggested that I may get better results if I contacted GM directly, so I filed an official complaint. The young lady from GM was very nice and called back many times to see of my issues were resolved. I explained my issues in detail and requested that a Buick Zone Rep meet me in person so that I may express my dissatisfaction and find a resolution. The pearl paint was an option that cost over $1,000.00, and after 7,000 miles I'm still not happy. I am reluctant to have them repaint the car, as it will detract from the long term value. After all, a car is only new and original once. I asked them to replace it, but no response. Not long after 3,000 miles, we had the first oil change. On the way home I slid back the manual (ugh!) sunroof shade. Much to my dismay, I hear a loud wind leak coming from the closed sunroof. Once again I brought it back to the dealer, and they ordered a new glass as the weatherstrip is part of that assembly. I can't believe that this is a fix, but I go along with the program. At that point, the Zone Rep sees my car while in for the sunroof diagnosis and he sluffs off the paint as being "commercially acceptable." This is a term that I'm well aware of as I worked in GM deaslerships for nearly 30 years as an ASE certified body and paint Master Technician. "Commercially Acceptable" is a term that the factory uses as an excuse for poor workmanship and lack of quality control. It's an age old excuse that doesn't hold water in todays competitive auto industry. Finally now in July 2020 I meet in person with a Buick Zone Rep, and they tell me the sunroof glass is in from back order. I don't know what the Zone Rep will do but I'm not optimistic. Now for a few pointers that Buick won't listen to because 2020 is the last year that they're selling sedans. The following things are a disappointment in a car that costs $45K+. 1. GM's lack of advertising has diminished the resale value dramatically. How do they expect to sell cars if the public doesn't know they exist? I recently saw an identical 2019 GS for sale under $30K. Too bad because this GS is actually a very good driving car! They're giving up sedan sales to Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, and any other company willing to advertise. 2. The windshield sun visors suck! They are fixed and won't slide back to block blinding sun streaming in the side door windows. Even the Chinese made Envision and Korean made Encore that were loaners have sliding visors. 3. The sunriof shade is manually operated (cheap). 4. The auto recall front seat recalls the wrong driver setting, and controls are located below on the side of the seat and hard to use. Front seat belt receivers are short, & hard too access. 5. The sunroof and remote door closer overhead control consul is angeled forward, causing you to duck down to see the buttons. 6. The rear hatch is manual operation only, and no remote release in car. You'd expect more from a car this expensive. 7. It's made in Germany, not in the USA. All of my LaCrosses were made in USA, and all had better quality control for the paint finish. They were nearly perfect. 8. The normally aspireated V6 is very good, but the GS should have been a step up such as supercharged or turbocharged V6. 9. Auto stop sucks! What's Good: 1. The 3.6 V6 has good response and torque. 2. The all wheel drive is balanced, with excellent handling & zero torque steer. 3. The front bucket seats are fully adustable and somewhat comfortable but no way as comfy as Lacrosse. 4. Lots of cargo space. 5. Superb braking due to Brembo up front. 6. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep, auto braking, and object warning work perfectly. It's the closest thing to selfdriving car, while you're still in control. 7. The nine speed auto is perfect 8. Fun 2 drive

5 out of 5 stars, Very roomy vehicle. Owned for 4 months.
Dale,
Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I love the Regal Sportback Preferred II. Lots of room, power and comfort for our family of 4. Only improvement could be a dimmer on the back up camera for night time visibility. It creates an inability to use the mirrors with it's brightness. It is my first experience with it, so maybe I will get more used to it.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

Preferred 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Preferred 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$27,670
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Essence 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Essence 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$31,770
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$39,070
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$33,870
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all 2019 Buick Regal Sportback features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Regal Sportback safety features:

Active Hood Pedestrian Safety
Monitors if a forward collision with a pedestrian is imminent. At 16 to 30 mph, actuators lift the back of the hood to lessen the impact.
Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
Teen Driver
Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition

Buick Regal Sportback vs. Audi A5

The Audi features better materials and a modern design, but the Regal Sportback has more cargo space and a lower price. Both cars are five-seaters, with the Buick having a marginally roomier interior. Technology for the Audi is more impressive, though Buick's infotainment system works well enough. Overall, the A5 is a nicer car, but the Buick certainly holds its own considering its more affordable price.

Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Audi A5 features

Buick Regal Sportback vs. Kia Stinger

Both the Regal Sportback and the Kia Stinger are hatchbacks. The Buick has more cargo space, though passengers will find the interiors between the two equally spacious. The Stinger has the edge on handling and maximum performance, though some may prefer the Regal's more composed highway ride. With either model, you'll get excellent smartphone connectivity and available active driver aids. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.

Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Kia Stinger features

Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord

While these two models are similar in size, the Regal Sportback's hatchback design provides nearly double the cargo space, though the Accord's rear seat is much roomier. The Buick is available in all-wheel drive, important for snowbelt drivers, but the Accord is only front-wheel-drive. The Accord handles well for most, though the Buick exhibits a softer highway ride and a quieter interior. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.

Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Honda Accord features

FAQ

Is the Buick Regal Sportback a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Regal Sportback both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Buick Regal Sportback fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Regal Sportback gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Regal Sportback has 31.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Regal Sportback. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback:

  • New Avenir trim level debuts
  • Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
  • Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Buick Regal Sportback reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Regal Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Regal Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Regal Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Regal Sportback and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Regal Sportback is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?

The least-expensive 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,070.

Other versions include:

  • Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,670
  • Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,770
  • GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,070
  • Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,870
  • Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,270
  • Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,770
  • Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,770
  • 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,070
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Regal Sportback?

If you're interested in the Buick Regal Sportback, the next question is, which Regal Sportback model is right for you? Regal Sportback variants include Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Regal Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback

2019 Buick Regal Sportback Overview

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sportback Hatchback, Regal Sportback GS. Available styles include Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Regal Sportback 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Regal Sportback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Regal Sportback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

