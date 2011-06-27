Estimated values
1994 Buick Regal Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Buick Regal Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Buick Regal Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,565
|$2,072
|Clean
|$554
|$1,380
|$1,827
|Average
|$402
|$1,010
|$1,337
|Rough
|$250
|$640
|$847
Estimated values
1994 Buick Regal Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Buick Regal Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,350
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720