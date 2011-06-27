1991 Buick Regal Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Teensy analog gauges replace yucky digital readouts, except on Custom coupe. New 3.8-liter V6 is optional on Regal except Gran Sport, on which it is standard. ABS optional on all Regals.
shietta1,08/11/2011
THIS WAS MY FIRST CAR AND I LOVED IT. THIS CAR WAS SUPER RELIABLE AND IT NEVER LET ME DOWN. I WOULD REALLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR.
John,03/03/2009
I bought the car without really knowing what I was getting. The features were attractive, especially exterior along with the radio controls on the steering wheel, express drivers side windows, comfortable cloth seats, lots of interior space and a large trunk, wire wheel covers, electric remote trunk release, electric retractable antenna, and more. But, what I really came to appreciate, and has been the heart of this car, has been a 3800 V6 Engine w/ TPI. After 265,000 miles I am still happy with the gas mileage, although a broken gasket on the central port just recently was replaced to hopefully return the mileage to 17/27. I laugh at drivers who don't enjoy driving in snow like I do.
tylerj1,11/13/2013
Got this car at 17 in 2012 and have loved it. Its incredibly reliable and amazingly comfortable. I put a stereo and Polk Audio speakers in immediately. I have fallen in love with my buick and often tweet about it.
Tom,07/15/2006
My grandparents bought this vehicle new in 1991. It was handed down to me a few years ago, and still serves as my primary car. The car now has 201,000 miles on it, and is still serves reliably. The only service this car has needed since new has been the replacement of the alternator, which could not have been easier for me. These vehicles with the indestructable Buick 3800 engine will last forever.
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
