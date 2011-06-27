  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1991 Buick Regal
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1991 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Buick Regal for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Teensy analog gauges replace yucky digital readouts, except on Custom coupe. New 3.8-liter V6 is optional on Regal except Gran Sport, on which it is standard. ABS optional on all Regals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick Regal.

5(40%)
4(50%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.2
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Baby
shietta1,08/11/2011
THIS WAS MY FIRST CAR AND I LOVED IT. THIS CAR WAS SUPER RELIABLE AND IT NEVER LET ME DOWN. I WOULD REALLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR.
Best Car I Will Have Ever Owned
John,03/03/2009
I bought the car without really knowing what I was getting. The features were attractive, especially exterior along with the radio controls on the steering wheel, express drivers side windows, comfortable cloth seats, lots of interior space and a large trunk, wire wheel covers, electric remote trunk release, electric retractable antenna, and more. But, what I really came to appreciate, and has been the heart of this car, has been a 3800 V6 Engine w/ TPI. After 265,000 miles I am still happy with the gas mileage, although a broken gasket on the central port just recently was replaced to hopefully return the mileage to 17/27. I laugh at drivers who don't enjoy driving in snow like I do.
First Car
tylerj1,11/13/2013
Got this car at 17 in 2012 and have loved it. Its incredibly reliable and amazingly comfortable. I put a stereo and Polk Audio speakers in immediately. I have fallen in love with my buick and often tweet about it.
The legacy car.
Tom,07/15/2006
My grandparents bought this vehicle new in 1991. It was handed down to me a few years ago, and still serves as my primary car. The car now has 201,000 miles on it, and is still serves reliably. The only service this car has needed since new has been the replacement of the alternator, which could not have been easier for me. These vehicles with the indestructable Buick 3800 engine will last forever.
See all 20 reviews of the 1991 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Buick Regal

Used 1991 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1991 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, Limited 4dr Sedan, and Limited 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Buick Regal?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1991 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Buick Regal for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 1991 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,125.

Find a used Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,612.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,326.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,854.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

