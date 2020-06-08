Used 2017 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
- 10,672 miles
$16,999$2,805 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GM5EX2H9109580
Stock: B308761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 19,478 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$2,309 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX5H9173728
Stock: C305295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 14,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$1,968 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX8H9142856
Stock: C305341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 38,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,971
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX3H9118730
Stock: H9118730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 46,354 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$3,641 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX6H9133606
Stock: R7038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,805$3,836 Below Market
Flammer Ford of Spring Hill - Spring Hill / Florida
2017 Buick Regal Ebony Twilight Metallic **31,800 ORIGINAL MILES**, **NAVIGATION**, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, Regal GS, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Ebony With Ebony Interior Accents Leather, Navigation System.2020 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner! Family owned and operated since 1964.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal GS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GX9H9108152
Stock: N238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 20,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,030
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX8H9130738
Stock: 10425451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 16,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,128
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX1H9169384
Stock: P1815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,200
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX4H9119644
Stock: 10424945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 12,154 miles
$17,977$2,326 Below Market
Matthews Motors Goldsboro - Goldsboro / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GM5EX0H9124384
Stock: GC5198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 28,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,000$1,590 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX3H9110417
Stock: 13802P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 29,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,668$1,492 Below Market
Troncalli Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Cumming / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX3H9134359
Stock: S9783XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring14,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,990$1,744 Below Market
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX3H9191497
Stock: 86445
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$1,910 Below Market
Ron Davidson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ebensburg / Pennsylvania
**ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY REPORT PER AUTOCHECK**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX4H9142143
Stock: 142143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Regal Premium II20,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,672$2,209 Below Market
Gallagher Buick GMC - New Britain / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GXXH9104349
Stock: 4324
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 52,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,977$1,677 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EXXH9174213
Stock: A4009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 52,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,795$2,447 Below Market
Ranger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hibbing / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX6H9138000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,588$1,494 Below Market
Car Trek - Puyallup / Washington
One Owner Buck Regal T, local trade-in with a Clean Carfax history report that has been well cared for and maintained. We offer the very best financing for all credit situations and take anything (cars trucks boats motorcycles) on trade paid for or not. Give us a call at (833) CAR-TREK to schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GM5EX7H9135091
Stock: 15266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
