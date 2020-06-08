Used 2017 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Regal Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Buick Regal in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Regal

    10,672 miles

    $16,999

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    19,478 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    $2,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    14,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    $1,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    38,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $12,971

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    46,354 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,500

    $3,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal GS in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Regal GS

    31,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,805

    $3,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    20,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,030

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    16,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,128

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    17,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,200

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal in Gray
    used

    2017 Buick Regal

    12,154 miles

    $17,977

    $2,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in White
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    28,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,000

    $1,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    29,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,668

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Silver
    certified

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    14,083 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,990

    $1,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    18,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    20,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,672

    $2,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    52,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,977

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    52,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,795

    $2,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal in White
    used

    2017 Buick Regal

    26,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,588

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

  • 5
    (100%)
Fantastic car for the money
Ron Simpson,08/15/2017
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I had to give my wife the Cadillac so I wanted a nice car that was near luxury that was quiet, sporty and comfortable with good gas mileage. The Regal is a great car and I am getting an average of 27 mpg. If you want to get up and go it has the power yet is very comfortable. I had bought a used 2013 Regal and was in a 3 car wrecked. The weight and safety helped me to avoid injury. I bought the 2017 and never looked at anything else.
