Consumer Rating
(29)
2012 Buick Regal Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • high fuel economy from eAssist model
  • upscale cabin
  • lots of standard features.
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • some interior comfort and visibility issues
  • narrow trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

After a somewhat disappointing debut last year, the 2012 Buick Regal receives some much-needed improvements. But unless you spring for the GS version, it's still quite a ways off from its lofty sport sedan positioning.

Vehicle overview

When Buick reintroduced the Regal to the lineup last year, it was touted as having "a driving experience that rivals the best import sport sedans in the segment." A bold statement, to be sure, but we found that marketing line to be overly optimistic. Last year's Regal did have some nice qualities, mainly its handling chops, but its lack of performance had it coming up short of sport sedan territory.

The 2012 Buick Regal, however, comes closer to its intended premium sport sedan target with the introduction of the Regal GS. With engine output increased to 270 horsepower (up from the Regal Turbo's 220), a more firmly tuned suspension, a standard manual transmission, Brembo brakes and available summer performance tires, the GS certainly holds more appeal to those looking for driving excitement.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Regal family also gains a new eAssist mild-hybrid powertrain that increases fuel economy by 25 percent over the base 2.4-liter engine. Also new for 2012 is the availability of Buick's IntelliLink system that pairs with certain smartphones to allow for Internet streaming audio like Pandora.

We do like that the 2012 Regal lineup has received some much-needed bolstering, but it still misses the mark set by other entry-level luxury sport sedans. The Regal GS does have capable handling, but its acceleration is underwhelming given its rated horsepower. Acceleration is slower still with the other models. While they're more expensive, sedans like the BMW 328i and Infiniti G25 are just more refined and fun to drive.

If you're not so concerned with performance, the 2012 Buick Regal makes more sense. The new eAssist engine gives a nice boost to fuel economy, and overall, the Regal does provide a lot of features for the money. Even so, we'd still suggest shopping around some. The Acura TSX, Audi A4 and Volvo S60 are worth looking at. We also recommend Buick's own LaCrosse, as it can also be had with the eAssist engine and is priced similarly, yet is a more polished and roomier sedan overall.

2012 Buick Regal models

The 2012 Buick Regal is offered in base, Turbo and GS trim levels.

Standard features for the base Regal include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, foglights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, remote keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar (power height adjustment only for the passenger), split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Bluetooth, OnStar and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod connectivity and IntelliLink smartphone integration (late availability).

Base Regal buyers can opt for the Premium 1 package which adds keyless ignition/entry, remote starting, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power front passenger seat and a 120-volt power outlet. All Premium 1 features are standard on Regal Turbo and eAssist models. The Premium 2 package is available on the Base and Turbo Regal models and steps things up with automatic xenon headlights, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system and rear passenger side airbags. The Premium 3 package is only offered on the Regal Turbo and adds 19-inch wheels and adaptive suspension dampers with selectable drive modes (standard, sport and tour).

The Regal GS receives all of the above, plus Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats, a thick-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel, front parking sensors, unique exterior and interior accents and a sportier GS driving mode (replaces Tour mode). The Regal GS is also eligible for optional 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires. Other options available on this and supporting trims include a sunroof and a navigation system.

2012 Highlights

Two new Buick Regal variants debut for the 2012 model year: the mild-hybrid eAssist and the sporty GS. A much-needed touchscreen interface also debuts, along with Buick's IntellliLink smartphone integration.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Buick Regal's base engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates mileage for this unit at 19 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

The optional eAssist light hybrid powertrain uses the same 2.4-liter engine in conjunction with an 11-kilowatt electric motor/generator and lithium-ion battery system. This combination improves mileage to an impressive 25/36/29 mpg. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only available transmission on these models.

The Regal Turbo receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes 220 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. It, too, comes with a standard six-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual is offered as an option. Mileage is estimated at 18/29/22 for the automatic and 20/32/24 for the manual.

The Regal GS uses the same turbo engine, but benefits from added turbo boost and a free-flowing exhaust to kick power output up to 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed manual transmission is standard, with the automatic available as an option (late availability). The manual GS is expected to return 19/27/22 mpg.

In recent Edmunds testing, a Regal with the base 2.4-liter required 9.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph, which is considerably slower than competing sedans. The Turbo improves that time to 8.4 seconds, but it's still off the mark for the class. In order to achieve a competitive time, you'd have to spring for the top-of-the-line GS, which turned in a quick 6.2-second run with the automatic transmission. Curiously, the manual was slower at 6.9 seconds due to the difficulty of launching it smoothly.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for all 2012 Buick Regal models includes antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, OnStar, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat thorax airbags are standard on the Premium 2 and above trim levels.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the base Regal and Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for cars in this class. The GS, with its bigger Brembo brakes and optional 20-inch summer tires, managed to stop in an impressive 107 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Buick Regal the highest score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

While the 2012 Buick Regal lineup represents a significant departure from the floaty and disconnected feel of Buicks past, it is still a far cry from the sport sedan image the brand is trying to project, due mainly to a lack of grunt. The base 2.4-liter engine tends to generate more noise than power. The Turbo models are quicker to get up to speed, though there's a slight and sometimes annoying delay before the car really hits its stride and pulls hard. And surprisingly enough, we prefer (and recommend) the automatic transmission to the manual gearbox, as the former provides better performance, while the latter isn't that rewarding to drive due to longish shifter throws and its reluctance to be shifted quickly.

The ride is hard to fault, however, as passengers will enjoy a type of isolation that's synonymous with the Buick brand. The cabin remains quiet, with little road or wind noise intrusion. Likewise, the ride quality is smooth, flattening out most ruts and bumps in the road. Our editors found the steering precise, but too light (except on the GS) and disconnected for their tastes – especially for a sport sedan – but for most buyers this won't be an issue.

The Regal can display some impressive athleticism while taking on a twisty road. This is especially true of the GS and other models with the Interactive Drive Control that provides three distinct settings for steering, suspension and throttle tuning. Sport mode delivers a noticeable firmness and added confidence in curves, while the compliant Tour mode (not available with the GS) is probably more in line with the typical Buick owner's expectations.

Interior

Overall, the 2012 Buick Regal's cabin is attractive and features a sweeping arc on the dash. The standard front seats provide plenty of support for spirited driving and comfort for long-haul trips. Those riding in back, however, may find the rear seatbacks a bit flat and uncomfortable, and tall adults will likely bemoan the lack of headroom. Rearward visibility might be another issue for some drivers given the car's sloping coupelike roof line, and a rearview camera isn't offered.

One of our biggest complaints about last year's Regal was the unintuitive navigation controls. Fortunately, the new touchscreen goes a long way toward alleviating those problems. Even so, the Regal's center stack controls -- particularly those for the audio system -- are hampered by a layout with too many similar-looking buttons.

Trunk capacity is respectable at 14.2 cubic feet, but the trunk is narrow, meaning there's less space for golf bags than you'll find in some other similarly sized luxury sedans. The eAssist Regal models use some of the trunk space for the battery packs, dropping capacity to 11.1 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Buick Regal.

5(41%)
4(38%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(4%)
4.1
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buick Regal Eassist - Great car so far
whittonm,06/03/2012
Have owned this car for 2 months and can report that it does meet the gas mileage specs if you are light on the gas pedal. In addition, the interior is very nicely done, the climate control is excellent, and the seats are great. Exterior styling is also excellent, with many positive comments. I bought this car becauseI could not find a Lexus, Acura, or similar with good styling, good mileage, and a reasonable price.
What a Surprise!
car_man4,06/08/2012
The Buick Regal GS combines perfect blend of luxury and performance in a car. This car makes me look forward to my 1.5 hour commute each way to work. The adjustable suspension between Comfort, Sport, and GS mode make each drive a new experience. This car may not have the "Grand National" engine, but the turbo 4 cylinder with 270 hp with the automatic transmission provides the feeling of endlessly smooth quickness. This car will get away from you quickly. This is the first "American" car that I have had that actual feels like a "German" car. I think GM has a winner in this car. Because these are limited this year, it feels nice being the only one on road with a unique car.
Extremely impressed with the GS
regal_gs,11/28/2011
We just picked up our GS last week and we have already put about 600 miles on it. So far the performance, comfort, driving fun and fuel mileage is everything we hoped it would be. The sport modes work extremely well at giving you a choice at how harsh and responsive the car is, the manual transmission is great (one of the main reasons for getting this car), and it looks fantastic. We were actually getting 31-32 mpg on the freeway and I averaged 28 mpg with the first tank (mostly highway). It's just nice to actually get what the epa says it will do.
Nice step up from my Subaru
classicgeiger,08/19/2012
Wasnt sure that I wanted a Buick for my next car, but had to at least take a look at the GS bc it is a beautiful car. After 1 month of owning the car I love it, handles amazing really gets up and go's when you need it to and is just as nice to sit back and cruise in. Went with all the toys on this, including the 20's. Makes it just that much more of a great car. And the H-K sound system is pretty pretty pretty good. The only reason I didnt give it 5's all the way is bc I have had issues w/ my Navigation and iPod.
See all 29 reviews of the 2012 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
220 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Buick Regal
More About This Model

Trying to radically change your image isn't easy. Just ask Vanilla Ice. Or Buick.

Long known for producing plush, quiet-riding sedans with velour on their seats and portholes on their hoods, Buick is now looking to appeal to a different demographic. And that would be younger folks who'd like an involving — not isolated — driving experience along with modern styling and up-to-date features. As such, Buick's current lineup includes the recently reincarnated 2012 Buick Regal, a midsize sport sedan based on GM's German-engineered Opel Insignia.

For 2012 the Buick Regal GS joins the base Regal and Regal Turbo. As the big jock of the family, the GS is fortified with upgraded hardware that includes a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, aggressively bolstered front sport seats and of course the obligatory visual tweaks such as a more aggressive front fascia and rear dual-exhaust finishers. The GS can also be had with optional 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, which our test car had. Make no mistake; the Regal GS is aimed squarely at certain German brands with circular badges.

As we discovered in a long-term test of the 2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo, the Regal handles admirably on the road. But even the Turbo lacks the kick a sport sedan should have. So the GS's more potent power plant should take care of that, right? Sadly, no. Although the Regal GS takes corners like a quarter horse, until it hits its stride at 3,000 rpm the GS feels more like a Clydesdale than a thoroughbred. Two factors are likely culprits. First, there's the somewhat hefty curb weight of 3,721 pounds, and then there are the transmission gear ratios that don't do performance any favors, as they are on the taller side for better fuel economy.

That said, the 2012 Buick Regal GS still has plenty going for it — athletic handling, a nice and quiet ride and a comfortable cabin. But we expected more from the GS, given that it's the sportiest of the Regal line. The GS deserves a more sporting powertrain — an engine with more low-end grunt and a slicker manual transmission with lower and tighter gearing would help matters considerably. But as it stands now, we'd suggest cross-shopping this Buick with the Acura TSX V6, Audi A4 and BMW 328i.

Used 2012 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2012 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal GS. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Premium 1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium 2 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 3 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premium 2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Buick Regal?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Buick Regal trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Buick Regal Base is priced between $7,989 and$7,989 with odometer readings between 107576 and107576 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Buick Regal GS is priced between $10,500 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 67049 and67049 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Buick Regal for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 Regals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,989 and mileage as low as 67049 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2012 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,145.

Find a used Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,962.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Regal lease specials

