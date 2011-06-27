Vehicle overview

When Buick reintroduced the Regal to the lineup last year, it was touted as having "a driving experience that rivals the best import sport sedans in the segment." A bold statement, to be sure, but we found that marketing line to be overly optimistic. Last year's Regal did have some nice qualities, mainly its handling chops, but its lack of performance had it coming up short of sport sedan territory.

The 2012 Buick Regal, however, comes closer to its intended premium sport sedan target with the introduction of the Regal GS. With engine output increased to 270 horsepower (up from the Regal Turbo's 220), a more firmly tuned suspension, a standard manual transmission, Brembo brakes and available summer performance tires, the GS certainly holds more appeal to those looking for driving excitement.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Regal family also gains a new eAssist mild-hybrid powertrain that increases fuel economy by 25 percent over the base 2.4-liter engine. Also new for 2012 is the availability of Buick's IntelliLink system that pairs with certain smartphones to allow for Internet streaming audio like Pandora.

We do like that the 2012 Regal lineup has received some much-needed bolstering, but it still misses the mark set by other entry-level luxury sport sedans. The Regal GS does have capable handling, but its acceleration is underwhelming given its rated horsepower. Acceleration is slower still with the other models. While they're more expensive, sedans like the BMW 328i and Infiniti G25 are just more refined and fun to drive.

If you're not so concerned with performance, the 2012 Buick Regal makes more sense. The new eAssist engine gives a nice boost to fuel economy, and overall, the Regal does provide a lot of features for the money. Even so, we'd still suggest shopping around some. The Acura TSX, Audi A4 and Volvo S60 are worth looking at. We also recommend Buick's own LaCrosse, as it can also be had with the eAssist engine and is priced similarly, yet is a more polished and roomier sedan overall.