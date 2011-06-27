  1. Home
1996 Buick Regal Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The current front-wheel drive Regal started life in 1988 as a replacement for the hugely successful rear-wheel drive coupe of the same name. Blocky styling and vinyl roof treatments gave way to rounded corners and a less ostentatious amount of chrome trim. Sales dropped like the proverbial rock, leaving Buick scratching its head in puzzlement. The addition of a four-door in 1990 helped somewhat, but sales levels never climbed back to mid-Eighties highs.

The Regal is an attractive car, depending on how it's optioned out. GS versions sport the best appearance, eschewing chrome and skinny tires for a more luxury-sport look. This year, Regal Limited and Gran Sport get the powerful Series II 3.8-liter V6 engine, which pumps 205 horsepower through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic. Torque is up as well. Base Custom models make do with the standard 3.1-liter 160-horsepower V6.

Four new colors debut for 1996, and dual ComforTemp climate control is now standard. Revised wheels are available on Gran Sport, including an optional chrome finish. Extended-life spark plugs and long-life engine coolant find their way under the hood. Also included on all Regals are antilock brakes and dual air bags.

With base prices starting at about $20,000, Regal is a relatively good value. However, there are plenty of coupes and sedans on the market that offer more style and performance than this rapidly aging effort.

1996 Highlights

The Series II 3.8-liter V6 is standard on Limited and Gran Sport, optional on base Custom models. Standard equipment now includes dual ComforTemp climate controls and a cassette player. Revised wheels, available in chrome, are standard on the Gran Sport. Base V6 is upgraded, and both engines feature long-life engine components.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Buick Regal.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
36 reviews
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved My Regal, Great Car!
Tizzy,06/28/2010
Owned this car for 5 years and it has been very good to me. I was a college student when I first purchased it, so I did a lot of commuting home and back to school. 168,000 mi and still going strong! Smooth ride, good gas mileage, very few issues, never left me stranded!I was never the best about routine maintenance, that being said, I've still never had any major issues and my car has always started up every single day. Would recommend to anyone looking for reliability and durability. Excellent 1st, 2nd or 3rd car.
Exceptional in every way............
Dean,11/23/2009
Bought this car from private elder couple who never smoked. Interior well laid out, engine 3.1 v-6 has plenty of power, and in comparison with foreign makes gets a reliable 29 mpg on the road with 25 in town. Full size seating for 6 with great fuel economy,(I would put it up against Toyota or Nissan any day) Handles great, very reliable with minimum maint. and above all very good fuel economy.
strong
POLO1495,01/07/2010
I bought this car from Brother in law. It had 180,000 miles on it now has 210,000 and drives very good. I had to replace the radiator and usual oil change but the car still runs great and fast. Love the smooth ride.
First car and boy do I miss it
dperry25,04/03/2013
My father bought this car back in 2005 with around 90,000 miles or so. We had to have the transmission rebuilt by AAMCO because some little piece inside of it broke and it had trouble starting and going into reverse. the AAMCO tech said the problem is so rare he guarantees it won't happen again. And it did not! not only that, but we never had any more issues out of the car. It was turned over to me in 2011 with 122k. At 130k, I lost control of the car while making a turn and slid into a curb at 55 mph. The car's frame had twisted and the car was totaled. I shed a few tears when I heard this. What a great car. Was looking for another...but hard to find, everyone who has one loves it!
See all 36 reviews of the 1996 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1996 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan, Regal Coupe. Available styles include Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, Custom 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, and Olympic Gold 4dr Sedan.

