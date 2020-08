Used 2004 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2004 Buick Regal LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Buick Regal LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WB55K841273947

Stock: 20805A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020