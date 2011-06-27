  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1997 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Full load of standard equipment (including ABS and traction control), superb powertrain, good looks
  • Unproven reliability and resale value
Buick Regal for Sale
List Price Estimate
$859 - $2,100
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1990, Buick released a sedan version of the Regal coupe to do battle with the Ford Taurus, Toyota Camry and Nissan Maxima. Shortsighted in terms of design and engineering, the Regal sedan won few converts from established domestic and import nameplates. Tight times delayed replacement of Buick's lame duck, and by 1996, the Regal's main selling point was a strong 3800 Series II V6 engine. Sales were limited to die-hard Buick buyers and rental fleets.

Now, Buick has released a new Regal sedan. The slow-selling coupe has been excised from the lineup, leaving LS and GS versions of the four-door. The new Regal is larger in nearly every dimension, and is manufactured to reduce squeaks and rattles by tightening the structure of the car with one-piece side panel stamping and cross bracing behind the instrument panel. A full load of standard equipment and reasonable prices make the new Regal very competitive, and should entice buyers who might normally limit themselves to Toyota or Nissan showrooms to at least visit a Buick store.

Think of the new Regal as Park Avenue Light, or Century Deluxe. LS models are powered by GM's tried and true 3800 Series II V6, which puts 195 horsepower to the ground via the front axle. Move up to the GS, and you're getting a real sport sedan equipped with a supercharged V6 making 240 horsepower. Buick says the GS will be the focus car of the lineup, and with good reason. At a starting price of $23,495, the suave, speedy Regal GS is an excellent argument against purchasing a Honda Accord LX V6.

Basic styling is shared with the lower rung Century. Regal gets unique front styling, and barely different rear styling. LS models are distinguished by a chrome accented grille, while GS models get blackout trim and sharp 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, an attractive interior beckons. Heated leather seats are optional, as is an integrated child safety seat. Both cars get traction control, but the system on the GS works at all speeds rather than at lower speeds like the unit on the LS.

Good things are happening at GM. However, sharing platforms between multiple divisions is likely to continue to be a problem, despite recent efforts at establishing strong brand identities for each division. Pontiac's Grand Prix and Oldsmobile's new Intrigue share Regal's underpinnings and basic structure. Grand Prix is obviously the driver's car with a youthful image. Intrigue is conservatively styled and import-oriented in focus. So where does that leave the Buick Regal? Mark Hines, assistant brand manager, says Buick is focusing on 40-49 year-olds with families who want a blend of performance, dependability, and safety. Basically, Buick is going after buyers who snap up thousands of Camrys every year.

The current Camry is plainly styled, just like the new Regal. The Camry is a safe car, just like the new Regal. The current Camry also has an outstanding reputation for reliability and resale value. Can the Regal compete in this arena as well? Time will tell. For now, we can only say that the Regal is an excellent value, and with 240-supercharged ponies under the hood, the GS model is our recommendation.

1997 Highlights

The complete redesign of the Regal means Buick finally has a viable entry in the midsize sedan marketplace. The standard equipment list is long, including ABS, traction control, dual-zone climate controls, heated exterior mirrors, retained accessory power and battery rundown protection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Buick Regal.

5(45%)
4(55%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dangerous
George Connor,02/10/2003
In the last 3 months our steering went out on my family twice putting us in a very dangerous position. Did GMC stand behing there product-"no" my vin identification is not within the range of the federal recall. Please do not buy a GMC product if you value your safety. I have my car waiting for its second repair, but i refuse to put my family behind the wheel(or lack of) again. I have a useless Car.
Good ole 3800's
teleport,11/27/2013
LS 4dr Sedan
I bought this car in October 2012 with 160K miles on it for 1300 dollars. It's beat up, neglected, and been abused by it's previous teenage owners. The engine is 16 years old and has never let me down. I replaced the water pump and two faulty coolant elbows. All four struts were pretty shot, and I replaced the rear ones. I did pads and rotors all around. Total spent for parts is under 500 bucks including oil changes. I'm getting close to 170K and haven't touched it since I did the original work when I bought it. I'll do plugs/filters in the spring and let that carry me to 200K. The 3800 series II is easy to work on - I have little mechanical experience. Update: The timing chain stopped being a chain in June 2015. The engine had 201k miles on it. The only work additional work I had done to the car before it's death was regular maintenance like pads/rotors/oil change. I put a lot of miles on this car - 50+ a day commuting, and plenty of driving on the weekend. Until the day the camshaft and crankshaft stopped talking - it never failed me.
Best I've had
Harry,05/24/2005
I bought this car used with 40K miles on it from a local dealer. I've only had 2 problems with it that required a shop's intervention and it hasn't left us stranded. With over 93000 miles on it, I've only noticed 1 intermittent squeek or rattle, the doors still click closed, the engine still starts with just a touch of the key and I couldn't be happier with it. The supercharger adds that extra kick and the engine isn't hard to modify for those who want some extra HP.
Started Off Bad, Ended Up Great!
Kevin Hoffman,01/22/2010
I bought my Regal GS used with 58,000 miles. I chose the GS over the LS because of it's sharper handling. Less than a month after my purchase, the supercharger went bad and the car wouldn't start! But it was repaired in less than a week. Shortly after, the front passenger footwell began filling with water after a hard rain. It took the dealership two weeks to remedy that problem. But from then on I had no problems. The car's accelleration is great and ride comfort is excellent. Fuel ecomony with the supercharger isn't great, but could be worse. The stereo system has great sound. Leather seats held up very well. Despite my problems, I would still reccomend the Regal,
See all 20 reviews of the 1997 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1997 Buick Regal

Used 1997 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 1997 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

Research Similar Vehicles