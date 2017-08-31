2018 Buick Regal Sportback Review
Pros & Cons
- New hatchback-style liftgate offers easier access to large cargo space
- Four-cylinder and V6 engines promise strong power
- Offers optional all-wheel drive
- Extra length makes it less of a compact sedan than previous Regal
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback is an all-new model that adds a slight twist to the formula used for Regal sedans of the past. Instead of a traditional trunk on most cars in the class, the Regal Sportback has a hatchback that gives it a sleeker, coupelike profile and an added dose of utility. It's something that German automakers have been doing for a while now with vehicles such as the Audi A7 and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Compared to the previous Regal, the Sportback offers more than twice the cargo capacity (31.5 cubic feet) and a more flexible, easier-to-access cargo area. Folding the rear seats down further expands the cargo area to 60.7 cubic feet, which is even more than Buick's Envision compact SUV offers.
You wouldn't know it was so big inside from looking at it, however. But the Regal Sportback rides on a wheelbase that's 3 inches longer than the previous Regal, a change that gives it a long, low profile. Overall, the Regal Sportback is slightly longer in both overall length and wheelbase than the Acura TLX, a car that shares a similar price range.
The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in the front-wheel-drive model. With the optional all-wheel drive, the torque number jumps to 295 lb-ft. Front-wheel-drive models come with a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic transmission.
If you're interested in even more performance, there's the new Regal GS, which shares the same body style but comes with a 310-horsepower V6 and standard all-wheel drive.
We'll know more about the 2018 Buick Regal in the coming months once we obtain one for testing.
2018 Buick Regal Sportback models
The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback is available in four trim levels: Regal 1SV, Preferred, Preferred II and Essence. A sporty RS trim is expected to debut later in the model year.
The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) in front-wheel-drive models. With the optional all-wheel drive, the torque number jumps to 295 lb-ft. Front-wheel-drive models come with a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Regal 1SV offers standard features including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), and a seven-speaker audio system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface and USB port.
Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also offers options such as the Driver Confidence package that includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Sights and Sounds package adds a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen (with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration), dual rear seat charge-only USB ports, and a Bose eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. A sunroof is also available as a stand-alone option.
The Preferred II comes with the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen plus 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a driver information screen between the gauges. All-wheel-drive models also feature active noise cancellation through the audio system. You can get the optional Driver Confidence package with this trim as well. It offers the same features listed above plus wireless device charging, while the Sights and Sounds package adds navigation and the premium Bose audio system.
The range-topping Essence trim bundles the standard features of the lower trims and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-adjustable passenger seat. The optional Driver Confidence package adds the same features as on the lower trims but also tacks on driver-position memory and an auto-dimming side mirror for the driver. A second Driver Confidence package (called Driver Confidence II, naturally) pads on adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention. This package is only available for the Essence and requires the Driver Confidence I package.
We expect the Regal GS' main upgrades to include a 310-hp V6 engine, a sport-tuned suspension, larger wheels, Brembo brakes and sport seats.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Regal Sportback models:
- Active Hood Pedestrian Safety
- Monitors if a forward collision with a pedestrian is imminent. At 16 to 30 mph, actuators lift the back of the hood 4 inches to lessen the impact.
- Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts driver whenever car drifts from lane without turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide car back into lane.
- Teen Driver
- Bundles special features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
