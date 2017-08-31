Overall rating 7.9 / 10

The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback is an all-new model that adds a slight twist to the formula used for Regal sedans of the past. Instead of a traditional trunk on most cars in the class, the Regal Sportback has a hatchback that gives it a sleeker, coupelike profile and an added dose of utility. It's something that German automakers have been doing for a while now with vehicles such as the Audi A7 and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Compared to the previous Regal, the Sportback offers more than twice the cargo capacity (31.5 cubic feet) and a more flexible, easier-to-access cargo area. Folding the rear seats down further expands the cargo area to 60.7 cubic feet, which is even more than Buick's Envision compact SUV offers.

You wouldn't know it was so big inside from looking at it, however. But the Regal Sportback rides on a wheelbase that's 3 inches longer than the previous Regal, a change that gives it a long, low profile. Overall, the Regal Sportback is slightly longer in both overall length and wheelbase than the Acura TLX, a car that shares a similar price range.

The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in the front-wheel-drive model. With the optional all-wheel drive, the torque number jumps to 295 lb-ft. Front-wheel-drive models come with a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you're interested in even more performance, there's the new Regal GS, which shares the same body style but comes with a 310-horsepower V6 and standard all-wheel drive.

We'll know more about the 2018 Buick Regal in the coming months once we obtain one for testing.