I own the Buick Regal Premium III and enjoy driving the vehicle. The 2.0 Turbo provides power when you need it. I get 20 MPG around town and 30 Mpg on the highway. The handling is outstanding not like the old Buick;s that had the soft ride but handled like a brick. I have owned Buick's over the years and this 2013 Regal is so much nicer to drive. It has the feeling of a sports car I have owned both a Mustang and Camero and I prefer the Regal over both of them. The longer I drive the Regal the better I enjoy it. I posted this review almost a year ago about my Buick Regal and I appreciate the quality of the Regal more with each passing year. It has a style that makes it really standout when it is parked with other vehicles in the parking lot. The interior is great and the leather seats are just as nice as they were when it came from the factory. I have had leather in other cars and they wrinkled after only a couple of months, that is not the case with the Regal. There is so much more to like about the Regal that I could put in this review. Perhaps, I will expand my review if I get another opportunity. My Regal continues to perform at a high level. I plan to drive it for another year at which time I will purchase or lease another Buick. The longer i own my Buick the better I like it. It is a car that I don't get tired driving.

