Consumer Rating
(22)
2004 Buick Regal Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V6 in GS, spacious interior, easy-to-use controls.
  • Dated interior lacks modern features, seats aren't supportive, can't match resale value of its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A competent sedan for the money, but in a category full of excellent competitors, the aging Regal fails to elicit much enthusiasm.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Regal gets only minor cosmetic changes. New wood trim is offered along with a new ETR audio system with speed-sensing volume, RDS and a CD player. The Leather package has been upgraded with dual-zone climate control and a split-folding rear seat. Carpeted floor mats that were standard equipment last year are now part of an options package that must be purchased at additional cost.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Regal.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Regal GS
Bob G,01/05/2006
I love this car! Had a 99 GS, loved it too. Handsome, traditional exterior, roomy & comfortable inside. Nice seats. Lots of power, and a marvelous auto trans. Outstanding MPG on trips, especially considering the power. Quiet, comfortable ride, feels solid, no rattles. Big trunk. Both of these vehicles have been utterly reliable, and very inexpensive to maintain. A lot of folks laugh at the idea of a Buick, but I only need to impress myself. They're welcome to their expensive, maintenance-intensive German ego props. This Buick's a terrific buy, and I'm sorry they won't be making any more in 5 years.
Perfect All-Around Reliable Car
Shadowtrax,07/18/2010
Purchased this car initially as a third car for when the parents visited - but ended up driving it to work and around town and longer trips because it is so comfortable and gets great gas mileage with the 3800 V6. Yes, I'm in my late 30's and we just wanted a 'old folk's' car for when our elderly parents flew in to visit a few times a year, but my wife and I discovered that the Regal was comfortable to drive, and got great mileage for a work/highway car. We currently own a BMW 3-series and an Infiniti G35x, and yes, we both agree this has a 'different', yet comfortable ride, and a feeling of roominess in the cabin unlike our sporty cars - never had a single issue with it - we enjoy it!
Feels comfy and safe
Mike,09/17/2010
I bought this used car because we have a 1999 LeSabre that just want die. It has 252,000 miles but feels like a boat riding the waves. I thought to myself, I'd love this drive-train in a smaller car that handles better. Then, my favorite local dealer gets in this Regal. I loved it from the first drive. Got a great price and now I'm lovin' it. Who cares if my friends think I'm an old man now. They're paying alot more to be cool than I am. HA.
Grandma Car that isn't for Grandma!
Laura ,07/06/2009
One of the best GM cars I have ever owned! Suspension and ride are great for long or short trips and it corners like a champ. Road noise is a but much at times, though. Gas mileage is good. Heated leather seats are terrific in the winter. I was able to get out of deep snow up the hill without any difficulty but had to push my friend in her Jeep! I am just getting around to replacing the original struts and have replaced two wheel bearings so far. Other than regular maintenance there is nothing out of the ordinary with repairs. I have loaded it with 2x4's and am getting a hitch and bike rack next week. Hate to see GM axe the 3.8 v6, though. Big mistake, boys!!!! Big mistake.
See all 22 reviews of the 2004 Buick Regal
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Buick Regal features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2004 Buick Regal

Used 2004 Buick Regal Overview

The Used 2004 Buick Regal is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Buick Regal?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Buick Regal trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Buick Regal LS is priced between $6,950 and$6,950 with odometer readings between 34751 and34751 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Buick Regals are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Buick Regal for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Regals listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,950 and mileage as low as 34751 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Buick Regal.

Can't find a used 2004 Buick Regals you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Regal for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,355.

Find a used Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Regal for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,837.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,471.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Buick Regal?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

