Purchased this car initially as a third car for when the parents visited - but ended up driving it to work and around town and longer trips because it is so comfortable and gets great gas mileage with the 3800 V6. Yes, I'm in my late 30's and we just wanted a 'old folk's' car for when our elderly parents flew in to visit a few times a year, but my wife and I discovered that the Regal was comfortable to drive, and got great mileage for a work/highway car. We currently own a BMW 3-series and an Infiniti G35x, and yes, we both agree this has a 'different', yet comfortable ride, and a feeling of roominess in the cabin unlike our sporty cars - never had a single issue with it - we enjoy it!

Read more