Used 2012 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

An amazing Jack-of-all-Trades car but very complex TomG , 02/14/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful First off, the X5 diesel does everything extremely well - it's comfortable, fast, sporty, and economical (fuel). The thoughtfulness of the designers is amazing, and the execution is making a nearly 5000lb car feel like it weighs 2000lbs less is something to behold. Compared to the old E53 body style, the E70 feels like it's carved out of one piece of metal and has attained an overall higher level of refinement. The main drawback of these is that the complexity of the car adds to the maintenance costs, and that's reflected in the relatively low resale value once the warranty expires. Overall, the car is solid and built well, but there are a ton of gadgets (e.g. every door is soft-close). The drivetrain is robust, but expect problems with the CDI fuel injectors (the cowl area at the base of the hood is not sealed correctly and drips water onto #5 & 6), which cost ~$700 each and there are six of them. The "clean" part of "clean diesel" also is troublesome with expensive repairs to the DPF, SCR active tank, NOx sensors, etc., often required. Bottom line is I would not own one of these out of warranty if I didn't know how to work on them, but otherwise the tradeoffs are definitely worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love It AND Hate It TQuinn , 05/10/2016 xDrive35i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for 14 month. It has been on a flatbed truck FOUR times!!!! Thermostat failure caused car to shut down while I was driving on the parkway - stuck for 3 hours. Brakes seized and calipers would not free the front wheels - stuck for 2 hours. Coolant reservior EXPLODED - coolant everywhere - stuck for 3 hours. Oil Tank EXPLODED - oil EVERYWHERE - stuck for 3 hours. The only saving grace is that my local dealership has excellent service and has provided me with a loaner vehicle every time mine was in the shop (it has gotten to the point that I feel it needs repairs whenever it is dirty so I at least get a free wash out of it....). The X5 is pretty. It handles very well. It has great pick-up and braking capacity.......but it has ZERO reliability. NEVER AGAIN! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Incredibly expensive to maintain the V8 Bi-Turbo Stephen Slayton , 09/22/2016 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful Constantly requiring expensive maintenance. Bought with 60K miles in 2015. Have spend $10,000 -- and this it at least 1/3 less than what the dealer would charge. EVERYTHING requires massive labor and parts are amazingly expensive. My 6th BMW, but my first V8 Bi-Turbo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

How BMW lost a 15 year customer Don Louis , 02/14/2016 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 75 of 82 people found this review helpful We bought two X5's, one in 2001, one in 2011. The 2012 X5 has 28K miles on it and warranty expired in October '15. In early October, the car called BMW and said service was required. We took it and they could not say what service was needed. We told them to replace the wipers since we were there on our $1,000+ extended service plan. So far we have gotten two sets of wipers and two oil changes for our $1000. Don't buy that plan from them. It covers little. In December '15 the vehicle was leaking oil in the garage. They determined it was leaking from a hose going to the turbocharger and fixed it as a courtesy beyond the warranty period at no charge. 45 days later it was leaking again in the same spot in the garage. This time it was determined that the turbocharger needed replaced. They agreed to replace it with a 5% deductible of $263. Each trip there is painful. The service department is grossly understaffed. Today there was one adviser there, with a line waiting to see her. She was literally running, doing her best. After a 10 minute wait to pay and a 10 minute wait to get the vehicle, I was out. The car smells like glue really strong. I got an appraisal too, no longer having peace of mind. Our $60K car is now worth $18K private party/$12K trade in after 6 years, 4 months and 36,000 miles. BMW no longer holds it's value. Our 15 years of BMW loyalty are at an end. The quality of product has declined, and the dealer experiences are time consuming and frustrating. BMW is supposed to give you peace of mind and the ultimate driving experience. For us, they have failed. We went back to the dealer for a seat calibration warning in April 2017. Service department did good work. We waited while work was done and browsed the showroom. Salesman all around their central kiosk. After looking at new X5s I asked a salesperson a question about the new technology package. He told me to look on line for details. No interest in selling a new car (which would be a hard sell based on our X5 quality issues. A call to the sales manager was returned 3 days later. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value