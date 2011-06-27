Used 2012 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews
An amazing Jack-of-all-Trades car but very complex
First off, the X5 diesel does everything extremely well - it's comfortable, fast, sporty, and economical (fuel). The thoughtfulness of the designers is amazing, and the execution is making a nearly 5000lb car feel like it weighs 2000lbs less is something to behold. Compared to the old E53 body style, the E70 feels like it's carved out of one piece of metal and has attained an overall higher level of refinement. The main drawback of these is that the complexity of the car adds to the maintenance costs, and that's reflected in the relatively low resale value once the warranty expires. Overall, the car is solid and built well, but there are a ton of gadgets (e.g. every door is soft-close). The drivetrain is robust, but expect problems with the CDI fuel injectors (the cowl area at the base of the hood is not sealed correctly and drips water onto #5 & 6), which cost ~$700 each and there are six of them. The "clean" part of "clean diesel" also is troublesome with expensive repairs to the DPF, SCR active tank, NOx sensors, etc., often required. Bottom line is I would not own one of these out of warranty if I didn't know how to work on them, but otherwise the tradeoffs are definitely worth it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love It AND Hate It
I have owned this vehicle for 14 month. It has been on a flatbed truck FOUR times!!!! Thermostat failure caused car to shut down while I was driving on the parkway - stuck for 3 hours. Brakes seized and calipers would not free the front wheels - stuck for 2 hours. Coolant reservior EXPLODED - coolant everywhere - stuck for 3 hours. Oil Tank EXPLODED - oil EVERYWHERE - stuck for 3 hours. The only saving grace is that my local dealership has excellent service and has provided me with a loaner vehicle every time mine was in the shop (it has gotten to the point that I feel it needs repairs whenever it is dirty so I at least get a free wash out of it....). The X5 is pretty. It handles very well. It has great pick-up and braking capacity.......but it has ZERO reliability. NEVER AGAIN!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Incredibly expensive to maintain the V8 Bi-Turbo
Constantly requiring expensive maintenance. Bought with 60K miles in 2015. Have spend $10,000 -- and this it at least 1/3 less than what the dealer would charge. EVERYTHING requires massive labor and parts are amazingly expensive. My 6th BMW, but my first V8 Bi-Turbo.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
How BMW lost a 15 year customer
We bought two X5's, one in 2001, one in 2011. The 2012 X5 has 28K miles on it and warranty expired in October '15. In early October, the car called BMW and said service was required. We took it and they could not say what service was needed. We told them to replace the wipers since we were there on our $1,000+ extended service plan. So far we have gotten two sets of wipers and two oil changes for our $1000. Don't buy that plan from them. It covers little. In December '15 the vehicle was leaking oil in the garage. They determined it was leaking from a hose going to the turbocharger and fixed it as a courtesy beyond the warranty period at no charge. 45 days later it was leaking again in the same spot in the garage. This time it was determined that the turbocharger needed replaced. They agreed to replace it with a 5% deductible of $263. Each trip there is painful. The service department is grossly understaffed. Today there was one adviser there, with a line waiting to see her. She was literally running, doing her best. After a 10 minute wait to pay and a 10 minute wait to get the vehicle, I was out. The car smells like glue really strong. I got an appraisal too, no longer having peace of mind. Our $60K car is now worth $18K private party/$12K trade in after 6 years, 4 months and 36,000 miles. BMW no longer holds it's value. Our 15 years of BMW loyalty are at an end. The quality of product has declined, and the dealer experiences are time consuming and frustrating. BMW is supposed to give you peace of mind and the ultimate driving experience. For us, they have failed. We went back to the dealer for a seat calibration warning in April 2017. Service department did good work. We waited while work was done and browsed the showroom. Salesman all around their central kiosk. After looking at new X5s I asked a salesperson a question about the new technology package. He told me to look on line for details. No interest in selling a new car (which would be a hard sell based on our X5 quality issues. A call to the sales manager was returned 3 days later.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not perfect, but I love it.. :)
Decided to leave a review at 90k miles. Just had a major tuneup and wanted to leave an honest review. We bought the car certified in 2015. It's been perfect until last month when we tried to smog the car. It had some bad sensors, but luckily the head mechanic at my local repair shop said to check the thermostat. He turned on the dash temperature gauge for me and I confirmed that the thermostat was bad, and the engine was running well below 88 C and was too cold. I've been wondering for the past year why my combined fuel mileage slowly dropped from 24 mpg to 19 mpg! Something so simple as a thermostat, I'm lucky the shop didn't charge me $1,000 to change a bunch of sensors that my code reader was telling me that were bad! If you're still reading I fully recommend the BMW X5 "DIESEL". So far it has passed all the US and Europe's smog tests! A big THANK YOU to BMW for not cheating like the rest! :D Anyways, a few good points. I've always love smaller cars, the way it drives and handles. But with two kids I needed a mid size crossover, not a SUV. (I know SUVs, Back in college I used to off road and had rock sliders and locking diffs, but that's a whole different story). After lots of research and test driving over a dozen different cars I decided on a X5 35d. The way it drives like a car won me over. The good crash scores made me feel so much better knowing this 5300 lb beast will take care of my family if there's an accident. Plus unlike most body on frame monsters, the X5 can handle its own weight if there's a rollover or any single car accident. The fuel mileage is also great, we average mid 20's. Low 20's in the city, and low 30's on the freeway! So while the maintenance is expensive, the money we save with the diesel really helps. Go ahead and calculate how much money you'll spend on fuel with the competition! Now for some of the not so good news. To tune a 5300 vehicle to handle like a much smaller car requires some suspension magic. BMW did their best but it does ride firmly sometimes. If you frequently off-road and or drive over rough roads with potholes and speed bumps all day, I recommend staying away form the sport suspension and get the 18" wheels & tires. But if you're lucky and drive on smooth roads and can afford the tires, go for the 20 or 21" monster tires, 315-325 wide tires just look insane! Also check out the "adaptive" suspension (it will have the sport button just below the transmission lever). The combination air springs, adaptive shocks and adjustable hydraulic roll bars are magic. They're crazy expensive to maintain but if you can afford it go for it! The brakes are very strong, it can actually out brake most cars. How many 5300 lb vehicles do you know that can do that? BUT... the brake dust will drive you nuts. At least you'll feel safe knowing when you need to slow for a sharp curve even when you're fully loaded coming down the mountain, that the brakes will work. Go test drive a few crossovers and then check out the X5 35d. Remember to check the maintenance history for any car purchase, and take your time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Related Used 2012 BMW X5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3