Used 2008 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

water pump fail beemerx5 , 01/11/2012 68 of 70 people found this review helpful We bought an '08 X5 6 cyl in Oct/2011 w/ a little over 48k miles, had it serviced while still under warranty, cracked air-intake boot replaced, faulty left mirror adj switch replaced, oil-gasket leak repaired & new brake pads & sensors replaced on all 4 - all warranty work. Then in Jan/2012 the elec water pump failed causing eng over-heat & the car automatically forced my wife to slow down. This, in itself to me, is quite dangerous, depending on what sort of traffic one might be in when this occurs. At the time, the car had just past 50k miles by 200 miles. We still got a free tow (under warranty) & BMW did pay for the water pump part, but not the pricy labor involved. This is our 1st BMW.

Better have deep pockets and patience. Matthew eichmann , 03/27/2016 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful My 2008 X5 3.0 is a love hate relationship. One of my absolute favorite cars...the styling is amazing, the interior is simple but extremely well built. Power is smooth from the inline 6 engine, and the handling is like a sports car. But.....the least reliable car I have ever owned, by a long shot. Bought the car new, and at 90,000 miles I've had ...Radiator replaced ...coolant expansion tank ...valve cover gasket, twice! ...I drive controller ...water pump ...various gaskets that always amount to $1k each in labor ...Hydraulic sway bar ($2k just for the part alone) ...Valve cover ...Vanos solenoids Even after all that, I still enjoyed the car and did all the repairs. Til it developed a well known flaw of the 3.0 engine. Camshaft bearing failure. Which requires 25 hrs labor and a whole new cylinder head. Minimum $5k at a independent shop. More like $7k at the dealer. Suffice it to say that ended my love affair with the X5, and I traded it in. Great cars, but don't own one without a warranty, and better yet, another car to drive while it's in the shop. You'll need it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2008 BMW X5 4.8i Sport Harrison , 10/23/2015 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 53 of 55 people found this review helpful I recently bought an X5 a few months ago with 90k miles. I have put about 12k miles on it sence I've owned it. everything seems to be working just fine, I took it for an oil change 2 months after I bought it and they said it had a slight oil leak from the main seal, they said it was nothing to be too concerned with but to keep my eye on it. this is the only problem I have ran into and from what I hear all bmw's have this problem or one similar. I honestly love my x5, I've never driven an suv that puts the power down and handles like a sports car. The ride quality is really nice, almost like floating on a cloud. The interior is nice, spacious and simple, everything is at your finger tips. Cargo space isn't bad, a little smaller than a Tahoe's. The valvetronic exhaust sounds really good when put into sport mode. The 20" sport rims and tires are a MUST, 20/275 in the front and 20/315 in the rear, really makes the X5 look mean and drive like a beast, Overall I would recommend this vehicle to someone, just get the vehicle checked out before you buy it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Garbage reliability Colin , 12/20/2016 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Nothing else drives like a BMW! Really its pretty good, great view out, great seats, comfortable and wonderful to drive... When it works.. I also really like towing with the car and its hitching alignment features where the rear view camera helps you align the hitch shank with the trailer hitch. Plenty of room for all of my equipment. The downside, these trucks have garbage reliabilty. I've replaced the alternator, the CCV system. The sunroof won't close from vent, the engine leaks oil and burns it due to crap valve stem seals. The control arm bushings die every 60K miles depending on the road conditions. The heater valve has failed, the engine bay rain tray craps out. The oil seals around the alternator bracket fail. Lots of poorly made parts that are like $5 but cost $1000s in labor to replace fail. These cars are garbage reliability, only buy one if its low miles, or you plan to wrench it yourself. Man, I've never had a car have some many things brake, they aren't hard to diy, but shouldnt fail in the 1st place. Really oil seals leaking at less than 80K, common BMW. Sold this car after 5 months of ownership. Purchased another X5m with an extended warranty and have been quiet happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value