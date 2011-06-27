Estimated values
2008 BMW X5 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,169
|$5,055
|$5,568
|Clean
|$3,914
|$4,739
|$5,209
|Average
|$3,403
|$4,109
|$4,490
|Rough
|$2,893
|$3,479
|$3,772
Estimated values
2008 BMW X5 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,474
|$5,451
|$6,016
|Clean
|$4,200
|$5,111
|$5,628
|Average
|$3,653
|$4,431
|$4,852
|Rough
|$3,105
|$3,752
|$4,075