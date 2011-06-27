Used 2000 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Not what you'd think steven67 , 03/17/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful First, this will most likely be one of the very best cars that you'll ever own. Every aspect of this car is absolutely amazing. The engine is plenty powerful, and the ride is great. The first night that I drove it I didn't want to stop driving. This car has all the features that one could desire. Now it's true that BMW's aren't the most reliable cars on the planet and when it comes time to fix them it usually wont be cheap. DON'T TAKE A BMW TO THE DEALER, or you're an idiot. Either find a BMW mechanic in your area or do the work yourself, it's very easy. If I, being a 19 year-old college student, can afford to keep this car running, you can too. (continued below) Report Abuse

My 2000 740il Michael Lucero , 09/17/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purposely bought this year because I loved the exterior styling. I did not like the newer ones and I bought in 2007. This is a large car and has the best back seats and legroom EVER. I have fit 5 back there, yes illegally during a Vegas run and had no complaints. They actually had enough room to sit on the floor!! Bought my car with 70,000 miles on it for $18,000.00 plus $2,600.00 for an extended warranty that last 2 years or 100,000 mile, whichever came first. First, thank god I did get the warranty. Second, thank god this was a great warranty and company to purchase from. Here is a list of what was done before the car hit 100,000 miles. All handled without question, although an inspector

Great car for those who appreciate the dynamics, general drivers may want to steer clear. mike_petersen , 07/26/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my 5th BMW, and also my favorite. Ive owned several 3 series and 5 series. All great cars but the 7 series of this E38 generation is truly special. The powertrain is strong by the standard of the 00, for 99% of your driving the power is more than adequate. The lines are classic, I still think the best of all BMW and the car continues to turn heads like no other. Clean, taught, uncluttered, and purposeful. The true sport package on the 740i is tighter than most would like, would recommend the non-sport for most people. If you are not mechanically included, or do not have a mechanic you trust and dependent on the BMW dealership, you may want to step with caution.

2000 BMW 740iL mroseberry1 , 09/26/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful The overall charistics of this car are fantastic. I purchased this car 6 months ago for 8500.00 and it has 74k miles. Its hard to find this much cart for this kind of money. Great value. I own a Corvette and Hot Rod shop and have driven many many car of all ages and types. This 740iL is on my top 10 list of best overall car!