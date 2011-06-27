Estimated values
2000 BMW 7 Series 750iL Protection 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,651
|$6,981
|$7,727
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,224
|$6,889
|Average
|$3,777
|$4,711
|$5,214
|Rough
|$2,527
|$3,198
|$3,539
Estimated values
2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,480
|$4,010
|Clean
|$2,245
|$3,103
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,348
|$2,706
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,594
|$1,837
Estimated values
2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL Protection 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,562
|$5,724
|$6,375
|Clean
|$4,057
|$5,103
|$5,684
|Average
|$3,049
|$3,863
|$4,302
|Rough
|$2,040
|$2,622
|$2,920
Estimated values
2000 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,264
|$3,753
|Clean
|$2,119
|$2,911
|$3,346
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,203
|$2,532
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,495
|$1,719
Estimated values
2000 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,001
|$5,090
|$5,698
|Clean
|$3,558
|$4,538
|$5,080
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,435
|$3,845
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,332
|$2,610