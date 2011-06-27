  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

69 reviews
Have Enjoyed This Car So Much

94southernbmw, 11/02/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought this car at fully depreciated price in July 2012 and have been driving approximately 3 or 4 days a week for last 3 months. Had to put in a radiator which was leaking when I bought it ($475). Getting the top down and taking her out for a spin is well worth it though. Good on gas (having been a truck SUV driver). Has decent pick up. Car has 174k miles on it an idles as smooth as can be. Car has been properly maintained. It is a form of therapy and so much fun. If you are thinking of buying a convertible I happily recomment this one. Take it to a mechanic as they are old cars now.

Ultimate Tanning Machine!

Car Nutz, 12/01/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1994 325iC with 230k miles on the odometer. I cannot believe that this car still accelerates with authority and rev to the redline, but it DOES! It does have a couple of electrical issues that my mechanic says are related to the ECU, warning lights illuminate though no real problems exist. I put Bilstein shocks and M3 control arms and a cold air intake. The handling and sound is phenomenal! Agressive handling and sound! It makes my Mercedes seem like an old man's car.

Like I would like it.

Chanman, 02/08/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My '94 325is handles like a true sports car, gives a decent 24-29 MPG and the manual tranny is pure joy to zip around in. Rather small interior, but that is coupe. Handles poorly in snow but I havn't bothered to put winter tires on it. Feels like I could race any car on the street, pull away in acceleration, and take corners with ease. A little sway on turns, it is stock and have no sway bars. Looks like a classic. Drives like a smooth driving machine, just as BMW says. Very satisfied. Would probably go 4dr next time, but love the coupe look.

Great Car, needs more power

mwmiller85, 10/04/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!!

Good Stuff

TommyD, 02/20/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great Car. Fun to drive and zippy for a 4-cylinder. Handles great and turns heads. 108000 miles and still running strong. All kinds of nifty features found on this car that you never would have thought you'd appreciate. Not so great in slippery conditions, respectable handling in snow considering it is a rear wheel sports car.

