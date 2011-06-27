Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Have Enjoyed This Car So Much 94southernbmw , 11/02/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought this car at fully depreciated price in July 2012 and have been driving approximately 3 or 4 days a week for last 3 months. Had to put in a radiator which was leaking when I bought it ($475). Getting the top down and taking her out for a spin is well worth it though. Good on gas (having been a truck SUV driver). Has decent pick up. Car has 174k miles on it an idles as smooth as can be. Car has been properly maintained. It is a form of therapy and so much fun. If you are thinking of buying a convertible I happily recomment this one. Take it to a mechanic as they are old cars now. Report Abuse

Ultimate Tanning Machine! Car Nutz , 12/01/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 325iC with 230k miles on the odometer. I cannot believe that this car still accelerates with authority and rev to the redline, but it DOES! It does have a couple of electrical issues that my mechanic says are related to the ECU, warning lights illuminate though no real problems exist. I put Bilstein shocks and M3 control arms and a cold air intake. The handling and sound is phenomenal! Agressive handling and sound! It makes my Mercedes seem like an old man's car.

Like I would like it. Chanman , 02/08/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My '94 325is handles like a true sports car, gives a decent 24-29 MPG and the manual tranny is pure joy to zip around in. Rather small interior, but that is coupe. Handles poorly in snow but I havn't bothered to put winter tires on it. Feels like I could race any car on the street, pull away in acceleration, and take corners with ease. A little sway on turns, it is stock and have no sway bars. Looks like a classic. Drives like a smooth driving machine, just as BMW says. Very satisfied. Would probably go 4dr next time, but love the coupe look.

Great Car, needs more power mwmiller85 , 10/04/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!!