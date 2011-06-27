  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

More about the 1994 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/498.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
