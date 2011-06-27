Estimated values
2016 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,914
|$30,887
|$34,882
|Clean
|$25,784
|$29,596
|$33,423
|Average
|$23,526
|$27,014
|$30,504
|Rough
|$21,267
|$24,432
|$27,585
Estimated values
2016 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,878
|$28,550
|$32,242
|Clean
|$23,834
|$27,357
|$30,893
|Average
|$21,746
|$24,970
|$28,195
|Rough
|$19,658
|$22,583
|$25,497
Estimated values
2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,190
|$26,614
|$30,055
|Clean
|$22,216
|$25,501
|$28,798
|Average
|$20,270
|$23,276
|$26,283
|Rough
|$18,324
|$21,051
|$23,767
Estimated values
2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,756
|$29,559
|$33,381
|Clean
|$24,675
|$28,324
|$31,985
|Average
|$22,514
|$25,852
|$29,191
|Rough
|$20,352
|$23,381
|$26,398