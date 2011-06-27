Used 2016 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Michael , 02/01/2019 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)

I'm guilty of not sharing my opinions by reviewing purchases, though I scour the internet to find reviews on products that I'm interested in and I'm always appreciative to find, in many cases, enough reviews to help make a decision. I'm writing this as someone that has owned this S4 for three years and have 23K on the clock. I purchased this Audi from Stevens Creek Audi in Sunnyvale and had a great experience. Andrei and Tenzin are the sales people to go to there. Leasing this Audi and the fantastic time that I've had with it motivated me to start writing reviews. Some would think that I just went down the list of marking pretty much everything 5 stars and great for each category. I didn't. I looked at each attribute of the category and wanted to give the response based on my true experience. This car has it all, power, braking, it is nicely appointed. The quality of the interior, exterior, reliability, dealer support, no other reason to take it for service other than those that are scheduled. Off the lot, brand new, even the tires are quality, though they only lasted me 21K miles, they were sticky and performed very well. I only have one complaint and I don't think it's Audi's or specific to the S4, it is more likely due to reception in my garage for XM Radio. Many times, it has to perform an update and then loses all the programmed channels for XM and I have to redo everything again. I get a smile EVERYTIME I drive this car. I enjoy this car so much, my intention was to buy out the lease, however, I got a really good deal on an RS5, so it's with mixed emotions that I'll be returning it.