  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 1993 Audi S4
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 S4
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all S4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$812 - $1,793
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1993 Audi S4

William Otto, 07/23/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a phenomenal car. Even without extra performance add-ons this car screams. Mine is ten years old and doesn't look it. The lines are classic. I fall in love with this car every day I drive it.

Report Abuse

1993 Audi S4, Not made this well anymore

Sports car fan, 08/19/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a super car that not only has very high performance, but also is extremely reliable. Sure if you are stupid enough to add dumb performance parts such as computer chips you will ruin the car and make it unreliable, but I have had mine for 11 years and it has been virtually flawless. Okay I had a PS hose or two replaced, but that is it, all around this car is still like new with no rattles and solid to drive. Can't say that about many other cars that are out there 11 years old with over 110K miles.

Report Abuse

great car for a mechanic

car_nut, 02/24/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my S4 based on performance and longevity. What I didn't realize is the cost of operation. I saw these cars hitting 300k miles, many of them modified for extra horsepower. Well, I had many problems and could tell more were about to surface. For a car that had a sticker of nearly $50k you would think it would be bullet proof reliable. The drivetrain and quattro systems are incredible and a blast to drive in snow and push through turns on dry pavement. The problem is with all the other systems and components. This car never went 10k miles without some kind of repair or adjustment needed even when new.

Report Abuse

Oldie but a goodie

car_nut, 08/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The S4 is a great combination of luxury and performance. A unique 5 cyl. turbo coupled with a 5 speed transmision and all wheel drive, make this car extremely fun to drive. It is great fun to accelerate through the curves and feel the quattro glue you to the road. Hope to put many more miles on this one.

Report Abuse

great car!

crymer, 03/17/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car truly is a great example of German automaking. Fast, fun, reliable, it does everything well. Quattro makes it able to drive fast in rain or snow when other cars just can't get traction.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S4s for sale

Related Used 1993 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles