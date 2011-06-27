Vehicle overview

Objects of desire can sometimes be tricky. It's all too easy to be lured in by a sleek and sexy body, only to be disappointed as its true nature reveals itself. Thankfully, there's a lot more to the 2012 Audi A5 than just attractive bodywork.

Not only is the A5 capable of turning heads, it's also able to set your mind at ease. It provides a comfortable ride, a high-class interior, confident handling and admirable fuel economy. The latter comes about from the A5's turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Having a 211-horsepower four-cylinder as the only engine offered might seem odd given that most competing cars pack six-cylinder engines, but the A5 gives up little in terms of acceleration. Those with a hunger for more performance won't feel left out, either, as Audi offers the more powerful 2012 Audi S5 with either a V8 or supercharged V6.

Sun-loving shoppers would do well to consider the 2012 Audi A5 convertible. Similar to the engine offering, the A5 takes a road less traveled, since it comes with a conventional soft top in a segment of cars where retractable hardtops are pretty much the norm. This means the A5 convertible's roof can't provide the same security and top-up styling as those cars, but in contrast it's lighter, less complicated and takes up less trunk space when lowered.

All of the above qualities come together to create a truly desirable luxury coupe and convertible. And even though rivals like the BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Volvo C70 boast more cylinders and more engine refinement, the A5 should certainly not be discounted, especially when you consider it can achieve 30 mpg on the highway. All in all, the beautiful 2012 Audi A5 should prove to be an object worthy of your affection.