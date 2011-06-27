  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2012 Audi A5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2012 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling
  • confident handling
  • uptown interior
  • frugal fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Quirky steering feel
  • unintuitive control layout
  • acceleration not as quick as many rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Audi A5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$19,490
Used A5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Audi A5 proves that beauty can be more than skin deep. With a pleasant driving demeanor, inviting cabin and admirable fuel economy, this sleek coupe is worthy of your attention.

Vehicle overview

Objects of desire can sometimes be tricky. It's all too easy to be lured in by a sleek and sexy body, only to be disappointed as its true nature reveals itself. Thankfully, there's a lot more to the 2012 Audi A5 than just attractive bodywork.

Not only is the A5 capable of turning heads, it's also able to set your mind at ease. It provides a comfortable ride, a high-class interior, confident handling and admirable fuel economy. The latter comes about from the A5's turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Having a 211-horsepower four-cylinder as the only engine offered might seem odd given that most competing cars pack six-cylinder engines, but the A5 gives up little in terms of acceleration. Those with a hunger for more performance won't feel left out, either, as Audi offers the more powerful 2012 Audi S5 with either a V8 or supercharged V6.

Sun-loving shoppers would do well to consider the 2012 Audi A5 convertible. Similar to the engine offering, the A5 takes a road less traveled, since it comes with a conventional soft top in a segment of cars where retractable hardtops are pretty much the norm. This means the A5 convertible's roof can't provide the same security and top-up styling as those cars, but in contrast it's lighter, less complicated and takes up less trunk space when lowered.

All of the above qualities come together to create a truly desirable luxury coupe and convertible. And even though rivals like the BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Volvo C70 boast more cylinders and more engine refinement, the A5 should certainly not be discounted, especially when you consider it can achieve 30 mpg on the highway. All in all, the beautiful 2012 Audi A5 should prove to be an object worthy of your affection.

2012 Audi A5 models

The 2012 Audi A5 is available in both coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles and offered in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The high-performance S5 is discussed in a separate review.

Standard features on the Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, cruise control, automatic wipers, eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a dash-mounted Multi Media Interface (MMI) controller and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The coupe features a tilt-only sunroof, while the cabriolet gets a power-retractable soft top and a wind blocker.

An optional Convenience package adds Bluetooth and an iPod audio interface, while a Style package includes bi-xenon headlights, LED running lamps and taillights, and bright metal exterior trim.

The Premium Plus trim gains the above options as standard and tops it with tri-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and driver seat memory functions. Available options include the Navigation package, which adds a navigation system, a more user-friendly console-mounted MMI controller, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, voice controls, HD radio and a color trip computer screen.

The A5 Prestige comes standard with the equipment in the Navigation package and further adds adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot detection system and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (optional on the Premium Plus). The Prestige can further be equipped with Audi Drive Select, which provides adaptive suspension dampers plus adjustable settings for suspension, steering and transmission. Adaptive cruise control is offered as a stand-alone option.

The Sport package -- available for the Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels -- adds a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats and shift paddles for the automatic transmission. The Sport package is required to add the S Line package (only available on the Prestige), which adds 19-inch wheels, black exterior trim, faux-suede seat inserts and brushed aluminum interior trim. The cabriolet's Comfort package adds a neck-level heating system, ventilated front sport seats, adjustable lumbar for the passenger seat and upgraded leather upholstery.

2012 Highlights

Other than some shuffling of feature availability, the 2012 Audi A5 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2012 Audi A5s is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 211 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Cabriolet models come standard with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), but buyers can opt for all-wheel drive that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Coupe models have all-wheel drive standard, as well as a six-speed manual transmission -- the eight-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive A5 coupe with the eight-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. An A5 with the six-speed manual was actually slower at 6.6 seconds. While acceleration might not impress the enthusiast driver, the A5's fuel economy surely will. EPA estimates with all-wheel drive and the automatic stand at 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, with the manual getting a slight bump up to 21/31/25. The front-wheel-drive Cabriolet achieves an estimated 22/30/25.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Audi A5 include antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Prestige can be equipped with a blind-spot warning system, while the adaptive cruise control alerts the driver and primes the brakes for full stopping power if a collision seems imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive A5 coupe with the Sport package came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 108 feet. Without the Sport package, that distance lengthens to a still-respectable 117 feet.

Driving

The 2012 Audi A5 handles well, with impressive body control and tenacious traction from the all-wheel-drive system. At the same time, it's important to remember that the A5 weighs more than its rear-wheel-drive rivals, which largely explains why it feels more like a grand touring coupe than a high-performance one.

The effort level of the standard speed-sensitive power steering system can seem artificially light at parking lot speeds and too heavy on the highway, though it's very precise. The optional variable-ratio steering system that comes with the Audi Drive Select package feels even more contrived, so we'd skip that pricey option.

The A5's 2.0T engine is a mixed bag. It gives this coupe and convertible class-competitive acceleration and great fuel economy, but it doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder and it transmits some off-putting vibrations through the steering wheel. If you want something sweeter, check out the 2012 Audi S5 with its V8 or supercharged V6.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2012 Audi A5's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. In terms of functionality, however, some elements can be hit-and-miss. The standard dash-mounted MMI controller isn't nearly as easy to operate as the unit that comes with the optional navigation system. The standard MMI requires a few extra steps compared to the optional MMI, which benefits from simplified menus and a more favorable console-mounted controller.

The comfort of the front seats is quite good for long road trips, but the seats lack the type of lateral support that a spirited driver desires. Thankfully, the optional sport seats remedy this problem. Unfortunately, there's no fix for the rear seats, as the lack of head- and legroom makes them suitable for smaller passengers only.

Those who choose the 2012 Audi A5 convertible will certainly appreciate the power soft top's operation, which requires only about 15 seconds to raise or lower. On top of that, the al fresco driving experience doesn't come at the expense of trunk space. With the top down, the trunk can still accommodate 11.4 cubic feet of cargo, only 2.1 cubes less than the coupe. The coupe also benefits from folding rear seats for added convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Audi A5.

5(29%)
4(71%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A car you can Drive all year round
roadrunner42,02/21/2014
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There are cars you ride in and cars you drive. This is a driver. Skip the FWD car with the CVT transmission. You want the quattro version with the magnificent ZF 8HP transmission. Car feels solid like a block of granite, with little wind noise. Over MPH in winter time is around 22-25 on premium fuel. Turbo motor feels like a v6 or larger car, with no turbo lag. Interior is nice and heated seats are a must in cold climates, as is the back up camera, as the only thing you see out the back is the sky. B&O stereo is very nice but don't pass on the standard Audi stereo as that too sounds good Update 8/23/16 Still love the A5 but one has to wonder if the people who design these cars actually drive them. For instance the window drops down when you open the car. Know what happens in the winter when at work when it sleets out. The window freezes up and will not drop down so you can't open the door, or if you can open the door you can't close it. Of course remote start would help but Audi will not offer one even though VW does. Another thing, eighteen inch low profile tires. I'm on the third set in 20,000 miles. Hitting a pot hole rattles the fillings, and then you can expect side wall damage or an outright blowout. Does not matter what brand of tire either. Water pump failure at 30K would cost over $1000 if not under warranty. Crank case ventilation valve bad at 35K have to replace the entire valve cover, really? Yep. Warped brake rotors a 35K miles. I do love this car but, but when we went shopping for an SUV instead of buying an Q5 we purchased a Venza.
Dreams wrapped in metal
2012audia5,09/27/2011
This car is simply amazing. It is everything you could ever want in a grand touring sports coupe. You get looks everywhere you go. The car is super smooth and gets great gas mileage. The A5 is one of the most comfortable cars I have ever owned/ridden in. The sport package is a must because the seats are that much better then the standard offerings. I look forward to many years of bliss with this car.
bluetooth, terrible
kgoeller,02/10/2013
all in all, a great car. love it , but the bluetooth connection to any phone is awful! . all other manufacturers have it figured out. i used to hink because i have the cabriolet the cause was the vibration in the pliiars, but no. its all about the microphones. supposedly they are recalling them, but its been 2 years ! come on........... i drive all day and use my phone all day. I need a bluetooth that works. I may sell the car just because oif this reason, arrrrgggg
Beautiful Car, Poor Gas Mileage and Ride
catperson9,09/01/2014
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Lovely exterior, nicest interior I've ever experienced. I'm proud to be seen in this car. However, gas mileage is nowhere near EPA's 21/29 rating. I get a disgraceful 16-17 mpg in town, doing little highway driving -- and I'm anything but a leadfoot. In typical German fashion, controls/infotainment are way too complicated, very hard to learn. Also, I find the ride very stiff and rough, especially on some of West L.A.'s pitted streets. This is probably my first and last Audi. (I kept my previous car, a 1996 Mercedes C280, for 16 years, and I miss its simplicity.) UPDATE, February 2016: My 3-year lease of this A5 ended in December 2014. I had said it was probably my last Audi, but my wife bought an Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV in January 2015 and I drive that (reluctantly). I miss the A5's looks but not its rough ride and its disappointing fuel efficiency.
See all 7 reviews of the 2012 Audi A5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Audi A5 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Audi A5

Used 2012 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2012 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Audi A5?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Audi A5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $19,490 and$19,490 with odometer readings between 13918 and13918 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Audi A5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,490 and mileage as low as 13918 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Audi A5.

Can't find a used 2012 Audi A5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,497.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,868.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,374.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,919.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Audi A5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A5 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Audi A5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles